The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs are upon us. That means many things to many people, but among a certain subset of sports fans, we now have a month-plus of playoff gambling considerations. We've had quite a profitable ride these last two postseasons, so let's make it three straight in the black.

I've emerged from the other side of a grueling regular season over on SportsLine at +582 on the season. I was well over +1000 at one point and dipped down disturbingly close to even, but had a few late runs. It was a roller coaster, but at the end, a solidly positive season is a success. Game picks will continue to be for SportsLine subscribers.

Right here, we'll be focusing on totals (over/unders) and player props. It was a rough start, losing three of the four picks. Thank you to Julio Rodríguez for scoring a run in the first inning and that was +130, meaning we're down 170. Time to move back ahead with these selections.

All lines courtesy of Caesars

Triston McKenzie over 5.5 strikeouts (-111)

The Rays struck out nine times in Game 1, including eight against Guardians starter Shane Bieber. McKenzie has been very good this season and even better down the stretch, pitching to a 2.27 ERA in his last 11 starts. In that span, he struck out 77 hitters in 71 1/3 innings and got to six in his start against the Rays. He also has stellar history against most of the Rays hitters, albeit in small samples.

The Rays were in the bottom third of the league with nearly 1,400 strikeouts in the regular season, too.

George Springer over 1.5 total bases (+127)

The Blue Jays just got embarrassed by Luis Castillo and I'm not counting on their offense laying dormant two straight games. Mariners starter Robbie Ray has been very inconsistent this season and pitched to a 5.27 ERA in his last five outings.

Basically, I wanted to zero in on the Blue Jays offense here. George Springer, who will lead off and get the most plate appearances and chances to rack up some stats, is 6 for 15 (.400) in his career against Ray. He's homered each of the last two games he's faced Ray and also has two doubles against him in his career. Only one of those will do for us, so we're taking Mr. Springer on the total bases line.

Manny Machado over 0.5 total bases (-152)

Machado is 6 for 20 in his career against Mets starter Jacob deGrom and I don't know how long deGrom is actually going to stay in the game. He's had success against some of the Mets important bullpen pieces, too, including 2 for 5 against Edwin Díaz.

Tiny samples? Of course! But I really just have a good feeling about Machado right now. He was one of the best hitters in the league all year, helping to pick up some of the lost production from Fernando Tatis, Jr.'s absence. He hit .298 with a .531 slugging percentage. He got at least one hit in 13 of the Padres' last 17 regular season games and then crushed a line-drive home run in Game 1. It's doubtful that he'll walk, given the matchups, so he'll have at least four cracks at getting a hit. I like him to do so at least once.

Paul Goldschmidt under 0.5 hits (+139)

Goldschmidt has a good chance to win NL MVP, but he's been in a funk for a bit. He closed the season hitting .229 in his last 30 games and he was 0 for 3 with a strikeout in Game 1. I also think Phillies starter Aaron Nola -- who pitches much better on the road than at Citizens Bank Park -- will pitch deep into the game, perhaps even up to eight innings. Goldschmidt is just 3 for 20 (.150) in his career against Nola. It's 0 for 10 if we narrow it to just the last two seasons and 1 for 18 if we loop back to 2017. In those 18 at-bats, he's struck out eight times. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts the one time they faced each other in 2022.

It's teeth-clenchingly difficult to bet against Goldschmidt grabbing just one hit, but I like the underdog odds here and his history suggests Game 2 is a terrible matchup for him.