MLB scores, schedule: Patrick Corbin makes Nationals debut as Mets go for series sweep

All 30 MLB teams are set for action for our first Sunday of the 2019 season. Most teams will be wrapping up their first official series of the season, with the New York Mets, Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies looking to complete sweeps. Sunday's full slate of games will include the MLB debuts for two starting pitchers -- Toronto Blue Jays' Trent Thornton and San Diego Padres' Chris Paddack -- as well as Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin's team debut.

The Nationals couldn't beat the Mets behind either Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg in the first two games of the season, and they'll be hoping Corbin can prevent a sweep and an 0-3 start. Corbin, 29, signed a six-year, $140 million contract in free agency after coming off the best season of his career in which he posted a 3.15 ERA in 33 starts with 246 strikeouts for the Diamondbacks and finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting.

We'll be keeping this post updated with scores, news and happenings as the Sunday games get underway, so you don't miss a thing from the first weekend of 2019 baseball. For everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action, check back throughout the day.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, March 31