Major League Baseball's trade deadline is scheduled for next Thursday (July 31), meaning that teams have less than a week to get their midsummer shopping done. The Mariners made the first notable transaction of the mad season on Thursday night, obtaining first baseman Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks for two pitchers. What might come next? Keep it here throughout the day as CBS Sports gathers all the latest murmurs and moves from across the league in one convenient place.

Mets not in on Suárez

Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez is widely regarded as the best available bat. Yet that doesn't mean every contender is inherently chasing his services. The Mets, for instance, are reportedly more focused on adding a starting pitcher and/or a center fielder, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Eugenio Suarez ARI • 3B • #28 BA 0.252 R 64 HR 36 RBI 86 View Profile

Suárez, 34, is an impending free agent who has hit .252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs in his first 101 games. His contributions have been worth an estimated 3.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to the fine folks at Baseball Reference.

The Mets, for their part, have been rotating a few young infielders through second and third base, including Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio.

Helsley expects trade

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsely, an impending free agent, told The Athletic on Thursday that he expects to be pitching for a different team come August.

Ryan Helsley STL • RP • #56 ERA 3.09 WHIP 1.4 IP 35 BB 14 K 39 View Profile

"It's a little bit different this time," Helsley said. "The likelihood is probably as great as it's ever been for me to get traded." He added: "I would say it's 90% I go, 10% I stay."

Helsley, 31, has compiled a 3.09 ERA (136 ERA+) and a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 appearances. A two-time All-Star, Helsley is one of several Cardinals who could be on the move, including lefty Steven Matz and righty Phil Maton.