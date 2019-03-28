Opening Day 2019: Nationals open post-Bryce Harper era with loss to Mets

WASHINGTON D.C. -- For the first time since 2012, the Washington Nationals played an Opening Day contest without Bryce Harper on their roster. Harper, of course, left the Nationals in the offseason to sign a 13-year, $330 million deal with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately for the Nationals, their attempt at starting the post-Harper era with a win came up short.

Despite having ace Max Scherzer twirl a gem, in which he fanned 12 and allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings, the Nationals were unable to push a run across the board, losing 2-0 to the New York Mets.

The Nationals fell behind when Scherzer allowed a first-inning homer to Robinson Cano. The Mets' biggest offseason acquisition would later plate the game's other run with an eighth-inning single.

Washington's new-look lineup -- complete with offseason additions Brian Dozier and Yan Gomes -- failed to muster much of an attack against Jacob deGrom or the Mets bullpen. The Nationals managed just five hits and drew one walk. Nats top prospect Victor Robles provided the only extra-base hit of the day with an early double. Otherwise, shortstop Trea Turner provided most of the Nationals' highlights: two hits and stolen three bases.

The rest of the Nationals' lineup had an off day to pen the season. The three-through-five hitters -- Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, and Ryan Zimmerman -- combined to go 0-for-11 with three strikeouts and a walk. The middle of the order trip came up empty at a pivotal time in the game, when the Nationals had the tying run on second and nobody out. Rendon grounded out, Soto struck out, and Zimmerman hit a harmless flyball.

The Nationals would register just one baserunner the rest of the way -- on a hit-by-pitch -- and would go quietly into the first night. They'll get a second chance to win a first game without Harper come Friday night, when they face off against the Mets and Noah Syndergaard.