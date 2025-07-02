The Athletics will go for the three-game sweep when they battle the Tampa Bay Rays in a key American League matchup on Wednesday afternoon. The Athletics defeated Tampa Bay 6-4 on Monday and 4-3 on Tuesday. The Athletics (36-52), who are fifth in the AL West, are 21-25 on the road this year. The Rays (47-39), who have lost three in a row, are 27-25 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Athletics have won three of the last five meetings with the Rays. Tampa Bay is a -227 favorite on the money line (risk $227 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Athletics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Tampa Bay is expected to send right-hander Ryan Pepiot (5-6, 3.36 ERA) to the mound. In 17 starts this season, Pepiot has logged 96.1 innings, allowing 81 hits, 36 earned runs and 30 walks with 92 strikeouts. In an 8-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on June 21, he pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks with seven strikeouts. He pitched eight innings in a 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 16, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

Helping pace the Toronto offense is first baseman Jonathan Aranda. In 81 games this season, he is hitting .325 with 16 doubles, 10 homers and 45 RBI. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's loss to the Athletics. He was 2-for-5 with one homer and one RBI in a 22-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Athletics are expected to start right-hander Mitch Spence (2-3, 3.82 ERA). He has appeared in 27 games, including five starts. In 63.2 innings pitched, he has allowed 62 hits, 27 earned runs and 21 walks with 55 strikeouts. In a 3-0 defeat to the New York Yankees on Friday, he took the loss, pitching five innings and allowing three hits, three runs – two earned – four walks with five strikeouts.

Shortstop Jacob Wilson is among the Athletics' top offensive threats. In 81 games this season, he is hitting .339 with 16 doubles, nine homers, 40 RBI and five stolen bases. In Monday's win, he was 2-for-5 with a double. He was 2-for-3 with a walk in an 11-4 loss at Detroit on June 24. See which team to back at SportsLine.

