The Kansas City Royals have claimed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. As well, Anne Rogers reports that the Royals have also added another veteran outfielder, Robbie Grossman from the Texas Rangers, via waivers.

Because the additions come before the Sept. 1 roster deadline, both players will be eligible to play in the postseason, should the Royals qualify. The recent hamstring injury suffered by Hunter Renfroe left the Royals in need of outfield help.

Pham, 36, was acquired by the Cardinals from the Chicago White Sox leading up to the July 30 trade deadline. However, the Cardinals failed to make a jump up the standings after the deadline, and that led to Pham's first being placed on waivers and then being designated for assignment. Pham had expressed a desire to play for a contender down the stretch, and Royals will give him just that.

This season, the right-handed-batting Pham has slashed .254/.321/.378 with six home runs in a combined 93 games for the White Sox and Cardinals. He's owed the balance of a $3.5 million salary for 2024 and is eligible for free agency this coming offseason.

As for Grossman, the 34-year-old switch-hitter this season is batting .227/.333/.324 with three home runs in 71 games for the White Sox and Rangers. The Rangers acquired him from Chicago in late May.

Going into Saturday's slate, the Royals are 75-61 on the season. They trail the first-place Cleveland Guardians by 2 1/2 games in the American League Central but are in second wild-card position in the AL. If the Royals are able to hang on, then it will be their first postseason appearance since 2015, when they won the World Series.