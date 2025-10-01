The Detroit Tigers will look to punch their tickets into the ALDS of the 2025 MLB playoffs when they face off versus the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card on Wednesday. Detroit took Game 1 by a 2-1 score, putting it on the brink of its second ALDS in as many years. During the regular season, Cleveland (88-74) won the AL Central, edging out Detroit (87-75) by a single game. Tanner Bibee (12-11, 4.24 ERA) will get the start for Cleveland, while Detroit will counter with Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87)

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 1:08 p.m. ET. The Guardians went 8-5 versus the Tigers in the regular season, and Cleveland won the lone prior postseason series between the two in last year's ALDS. Cleveland is a -129 favorite on the money line (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Guardians odds, while the over/under is 6.5.

Tigers vs. Guardians money line Cleveland -129, Detroit +109 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tigers vs. Guardians over/under 6.5 runs Tigers vs. Guardians run line Detroit +1.5 (-211)

Why the Tigers can win

Detroit has a prolific offense that ranked among the top five of the AL in both runs per game and home runs during the regular season. Nine different players cracked at least a dozen home runs, which shows the depth of the roster and the length of the daily batting order. Riley Greene (36 home runs), Spencer Torkelson (31) and Kerry Carpenter (26) all set or matched career highs in long balls.

Greene truly had a breakout season as his 36 dingers were more than he had over the last two years combined. He was one of four Tigers All-Star batters as he ranked in the top five of the American League in both home runs and RBI (111). As for the starting pitcher in Mize, the former No. 1 overall pick was dominant against Cleveland this year. Across three starts, Mize had a 2.08 ERA and averaged more than a strikeout per inning against the divisional rival.

Why the Guardians can win

Playing at home is a big advantage for Bibee as he posted a 3.22 ERA at Progressive Field this season, compared to a 5.17 mark on the road. He faced Detroit three times in the regular season, including in each of his last two starts, and Bibee went 3-0 with a sparkling 0.95 ERA across those games. Additionally in a pair of postseason outings versus Detroit a year ago, Bibee had a 2.08 ERA which helped Cleveland prevail in the series and advance to the ALCS.

Once he leaves the game, Cleveland can then turn the ball over to one of the majors' best bullpens. Guardians relievers posted a 3.44 ERA in the regular season, which was second-best in the AL. Meanwhile, at the plate, the team has one of the best all-around players of this generation in Jose Ramirez, who had 30 homers and 44 stolen bases this season. Also with 31 doubles, Ramirez became the third player in MLB history with at least three seasons of 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases and 30 doubles.

How to make Tigers vs. Guardians picks

