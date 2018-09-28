Watch Marlins vs. Mets in David Wright's final game: MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time
Wright is retiring on Sunday, but he'll see the field one last time on Saturday
David Wright is taking the field for the Mets one last time on Saturday, as the Mets host the Marlins in the penultimate game of the season. Wright won't be playing on Sunday, and he's expected to retire after the game. He has spinal stenosis, and this appearance will be his first since May 2016. He's been active since Tuesday on this Mets homestand, but Wright has been held out to respect the playoff races in play.
It will undoubtedly be an emotional day. Trevor Richards will be facing off against Steven Matz, but all eyes will be on No. 5. Wright has been in the Mets organization since 2004, and he'll go down as one of the most important players in Mets history. Expect a long, loud ovation when he takes the field and steps up to the plate for the first time, and expect a longer one when he's taken out of the game or it ends.
Here's what you need to know to watch Marlins vs. Mets on Saturday:
Marlins vs. Mets
- Date: Saturday, Sep. 29
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Citi Field in New York, New York
- Starting pitchers: Marlins' Trevor Richards (4-9, 4.66 ERA) vs. Mets' Steven Matz (5-11, 4.14 ERA)
- TV channel: WPIX (New York), Fox Sports Florida (Miami)
- Streaming: Fans in local markets can stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
