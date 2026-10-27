World Series Game 4 score, live updates: Brewers go for franchise's first title with sweep of Rays

Major League Baseball could crown its 2026 World Series champion on Tuesday night. Up 3-0 in the series, the Milwaukee Brewers will look to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays and secure the first title in franchise history.

The Brewers will send Dustin May to the mound to start Game 4, but don't expect him to be out there for long; this is more of a bullpen game for Milwaukee, made easier by Robert Gasser's dominant Monday start, which allowed its elite relievers to take the night off. The Rays, meanwhile, will start Griffin Jax as they try to stave off elimination.

Games 1 and 2 were tight affairs by the two best teams in their respective leagues, but Game 3 was a blowout as the Milwaukee offense exploded and the Rays hitters remained stifled. Now, the Brewers are one win away from a ring.

Brewers vs. Rays: World Series Game 4 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo

Odds (via DraftKings): MIL -118, TB -102 | over/under: 7

Will the Brewers win the World Series? Or will the Rays stay alive for one more night? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 4. Follow along below.