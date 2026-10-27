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World Series Game 4 score, live updates: Brewers go for franchise's first title with sweep of Rays

After a blowout victory in Game 3, Milwaukee is one win away from being crowned the 2026 champion

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Major League Baseball could crown its 2026 World Series champion on Tuesday night. Up 3-0 in the series, the Milwaukee Brewers will look to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays and secure the first title in franchise history.

The Brewers will send Dustin May to the mound to start Game 4, but don't expect him to be out there for long; this is more of a bullpen game for Milwaukee, made easier by Robert Gasser's dominant Monday start, which allowed its elite relievers to take the night off. The Rays, meanwhile, will start Griffin Jax as they try to stave off elimination.

Games 1 and 2 were tight affairs by the two best teams in their respective leagues, but Game 3 was a blowout as the Milwaukee offense exploded and the Rays hitters remained stifled. Now, the Brewers are one win away from a ring.

Brewers vs. Rays: World Series Game 4 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27
Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg
TV channel: Fox | Live streamfubo
Odds (via DraftKings): MIL -118, TB -102 | over/under: 7

Will the Brewers win the World Series? Or will the Rays stay alive for one more night? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 4. Follow along below.

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0-0, end 1

Junior Caminero struck out and he's now 2 for 11 in the series. 

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2026, 12:26 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:26 pm EDT
 
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Gotta say, it's enjoyable to just glance out at the aqarium and see the rays swimming around.

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2026, 12:23 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:23 pm EDT
 
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I'm not sure what the Dodgers' policy is with World Series rings, but if they're generous (I bet they are), Dustin May has a chance to win his fourth tonight. He was part of the 2020 team (pitched twice in that World Series), he spent 2024 on the MLB injured list, then started 2025 with the Dodgers before getting traded at the deadline.

Mike Axisa
October 28, 2026, 12:23 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:23 pm EDT
 
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19 pitches and only eight strikes for Jax.

Mike Axisa
October 28, 2026, 12:20 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:20 pm EDT
 
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0-0, mid-1st

The Brewers made the Rays sweat and leave two runners on. Brice Turang hit a foul ball that was inches from being fair and scoring the first run of the game. Griffin Jax walked two and threw 19 pitches.

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2026, 12:18 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:18 pm EDT
 
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The Rays ditched the Devil Rays jerseys tonight, which is probably for the best. They're sharp though.

Mike Axisa
October 28, 2026, 12:18 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:18 pm EDT
 
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Runners now at the corners

William Contreras has also walked and there's already a conference on the mound.

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2026, 12:15 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:15 pm EDT
 
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Brewers get runner to third with two out

After two quick outs, Christian Yelich drew a walk, stole second and the throw from Rays catcher Liam Hicks was awful. Yelich gets to third.

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2026, 12:14 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:14 pm EDT
 
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Pretty tight strike zone so far. Yeah, they have ABS challenges, but you can't challenge everything. The Brewers are so patient and take so many walks that I'm inclined to think a tight zone is advantage Milwaukee.

Mike Axisa
October 28, 2026, 12:14 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:14 pm EDT
 
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Off we go

Jackson Chourio comes to the plate, which should sound terrifying to Rays fans.

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2026, 12:08 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:08 pm EDT
 
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The Rays take the field with Griffin Jax on the hill

Despite what I eyeballed to be more Brewers than Rays fans in the crowd, it was a loud ovation for the Rays. Of course, now I can hear multiple "let's go, Brewers" chants.

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2026, 12:07 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:07 pm EDT
 
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Ceremonial first pitch

Last night, Joe Maddon handed the ball to James Shields, who, from the front of the mound, uncorked a wild pitch and almost hit someone behind home plate. Tonight, Evan Longoria threw from on top of the mound and delivered a perfect strike. You'd never know which one was the pitcher, huh? Maybe it bodes well for the Rays' chances tonight (hint: It doesn't actually matter).

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2026, 12:00 AM
Oct. 27, 2026, 8:00 pm EDT
 
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National anthem done, ready to go

Will the Brewers close this thing out or will the Rays finally get one and give us at least one more day of baseball? 

Matt Snyder
October 27, 2026, 11:58 PM
Oct. 27, 2026, 7:58 pm EDT
 
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Brewers going for ninth straight win

That would be the record for a single postseason. Four teams have won eight straight games in a postseason: 2004 Red Sox, 2005 White Sox, 2014 Royals, and 2019 Nationals. Also, the Brewers would be the second team ever to sweep the Championship Series and World Series, joining the 1976 Reds. The Reds did it when the Championship Series was a best-of-five, however. Milwaukee would be the first team to do it with a best-of-seven Championship Series.

Mike Axisa
October 27, 2026, 11:39 PM
Oct. 27, 2026, 7:39 pm EDT
 
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A reminder of the Brewers' dominance

The Rays have to beat the Brewers four times in a row or else the Brewers win the World Series. Since Sept. 6, the Brewers are 25-4. Good luck, Rays.

Matt Snyder
October 27, 2026, 11:19 PM
Oct. 27, 2026, 7:19 pm EDT
 
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It is Milwaukee South in here

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In walking around the concourse here in Tropicana Field and eyeballing the makeup of the fans, I'm gonna estimate it's about 75% Brewers fans. They were chanting "let's go, Brewers" and are generally in a festive mood. The few Rays fans I saw barely were even pushing back against the opposing fans taking over their home. I did hear one guy (One!) yell back "let's go, TAMPA!" but the chant didn't take. He was a lone wolf. 

Matt Snyder
October 27, 2026, 11:15 PM
Oct. 27, 2026, 7:15 pm EDT
 
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Game 4 history

The Brewers are the 26th team in MLB history to take a 3-0 series lead. Of the first 25, 21 of them, and nine of the last 10, have won Game 4. In other words, almost 85% of teams to go up 3-0 finish off the sweep.

Kate Feldman
October 27, 2026, 11:14 PM
Oct. 27, 2026, 7:14 pm EDT
 
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Comeback chances

Only one team has come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series: the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who beat the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The odds are far from in the Rays' favor, but that's not stopping them.

"There's a lot of belief in that room that we've got to go out and win today, create a little bit of momentum for us. We have not been able to do that in these three games because of the Brewers playing such good baseball," manager Kevin Cash said before Game 4.

"Our staff, we had some text messages going through this morning. I know the players are coming in amped up, ready to go. There's nothing that we can do from the last three games. We can focus on today, which I'm very confident our guys will do"

Kate Feldman
October 27, 2026, 10:47 PM
Oct. 27, 2026, 6:47 pm EDT
 
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Rays lineup

1. Yandy Díaz, DH
2. Jonathan Aranda, 1B
3. Junior Caminero, 3B
4. Liam Hicks, C
5. Jonny DeLuca, CF
6. Chandler Simpson, LF
7. Ryan Vilade, RF
8. Richie Palacios, 2B
9. Taylor Walls, SS
RHP Griffin Jax

Kate Feldman
October 27, 2026, 10:31 PM
Oct. 27, 2026, 6:31 pm EDT
 
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Brewers lineup

1. Jackson Chourio, LF
2. Jake Bauers, 1B
3. Christian Yelich, DH
4. William Contreras, C
5. Brice Turang, 2B
6. Sal Frelick, RF
7. Cooper Pratt, SS
8. Garrett Mitchell, CF
9. David Hamilton, 3B
RHP Dustin May

Kate Feldman
October 27, 2026, 10:30 PM
Oct. 27, 2026, 6:30 pm EDT
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