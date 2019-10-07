Yankees vs. Twins score: Live ALDS Game 3 updates, MLB playoffs highlights, full coverage

The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their season alive Monday night. The Twins are down 0-2 in the best-of-five ALDS to the New York Yankees. Minnesota is on an MLB record 15-game postseason losing streak, including 12 straight postseason losses to the Yankees. The Twins are 2-15 all-time against the Yankees in the postseason.

The ALDS shifts from Yankee Stadium to Target Field for Game 3 on Monday. The Twins were actually quite a bit better on the road (55-26) than at home (46-35) during the regular season, but I have no doubt they're happy this win-or-go-home game is in their ballpark. They want their fans behind them after back-to-back beat downs in the Bronx.

Veteran righty Jake Odorizzi will be on the mound in Game 3. He made two starts against the Yankees this year and they were very different. Odorizzi threw six shutout innings in New York on May 4. At Target Field on July 24, he was hammered for nine runs in four innings. Odorizzi is coming back from a minor hamstring issue and is making his first start in 13 days.

The Yankees will counter with Luis Severino, who made three regular season starts after missing the first five-and-a-half months with shoulder and lat trouble. He was very good in those three starts but it still looking for that signature postseason moment (6.26 ERA). Severino allowed three runs and got just one out in the 2017 AL Wild Card Game against the Twins.

