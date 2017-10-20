Five fights for Conor McGregor to consider in return to UFC or boxing

As UFC prepares for its biggest card of the calendar year on Nov. 4 in New York, the company is poised for a one-year anniversary of two milestones.

Not only does UFC 217, topped by a trio of title fights, mark the promotion's return to Madison Square Garden for the second time since a 19-year ban on the sport was lifted in the Empire State, the card comes nearly a full year since Conor McGregor last stepped foot inside the Octagon.

McGregor (21-3), UFC's lightweight champion and undisputed biggest star, headlined a loaded UFC 205 last November and made history by knocking out Eddie Alvarez to become the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

After sitting out the first five months of 2017 for the birth of his first child, McGregor spent his summer moonlighting as a professional boxer for his pro debut -- a 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather. McGregor's absence has hurt UFC financially, outside of the cut it took home for allowing him to chase such a huge payday in the sweet science.

The exact date and circumstance of McGregor's UFC return remains uncertain. But considering he was expected to have earned upwards of $100 million against Mayweather, one can argue that McGregor enters his next fight with more leverage than any UFC fighter has ever had.

Only "The Notorious" truly knows for sure what's next. Let's take a closer look at his options.

1. Most likely and lucrative: Nate Diaz



Their second meeting in August 2016 remains the highest-selling pay-per-view in MMA history at an estimated 1.65 million buys (UFC doesn't release official numbers), so there's little need to explain why this fight appears to be the clubhouse leader.

Diaz is an opponent McGregor already knows he can defeat and has proven to be superior to in terms of striking over the seven rounds of their rivalry. And after two fights at welterweight, it would only make sense for the third meeting to come at 155 pounds for the title, which would benefit the smaller McGregor more than Diaz.

Considering the marketable trash talk and personalities involved, this has quickly become one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history and after a rough 2017 financially, the company can surely benefit from the windfall it would produce. We know Diaz, who hasn't fought since their rematch and has been steadfast in protecting his value by turning down any matchup not named McGregor, would be willing to sign off if the money is right.

2. Most critically difficult and important: Tony Ferguson

This is the fight UFC president Dana White has been vocal in saying he wants most, ever since the red-hot Ferguson submitted Kevin Lee two weeks ago to capture the interim lightweight title. This unification bout would also silence the rightful criticism that both UFC and McGregor have faced: The promotion for floating too many interim titles and not sticking to their own rankings system and the fighter for not once defending either of the two UFC titles he has won.

With his exciting striking style, 11-fight win streak and affinity for trash talk, it's hard to argue against Ferguson being not just the most deserving candidate but also the perfect opponent for McGregor from a marketing standpoint. Make no mistake about it, this would be an incredibly fun promotion.

On the flip side, however, there are a pair of reasons to consider why we won't see it next. From a promotional standpoint, there's an argument that Ferguson's brand could benefit from one more showcase attempt, particularly in the co-main event to McGregor-Diaz III should it get made for UFC 219 on Dec. 30. The other is just how dangerous of a fight Ferguson would be for McGregor, who it needs to be reminded ad nauseam, has at least 100 million reasons to fight whomever he wants. The fact that McGregor has only once responded on social media to Ferguson calling him out at UFC 216 is interesting.

3. Most egregious abuse of leverage: Paulie Malignaggi

A return to the boxing ring so quickly, especially against a light-hitting and 36-year-old retired fighter, would be McGregor's finest troll job to everyone criticizing him for not being a fighting champion in the UFC. A decision like this would be perfect grounds for UFC to strip McGregor of his belt, although it's equally hard to imagine they would since the promotion would likely seek a cut of McGregor's boxing purse like they did against Mayweather.

That doesn't mean there wouldn't be interest in this fight, even if most of it would be for carnival purposes. While Malignaggi is a former two-division champion, McGregor proved against Mayweather a certain level of competence as an effectively awkward boxer. And the history both fighters have from their sparring fiasco (along with Malignaggi's gift for gab) would guarantee a strong payday for both.

No, this one wouldn't approach Mayweather-McGregor numbers or exceed four million buys, but if it did even a quarter of that, it would still be a big success. McGregor would also be favored to win by many. But despite Malignaggi going public in recent weeks that his adviser Al Haymon, who also reps Mayweather, has reached out to White, it's just as possible that McGregor uses this talk as a smokescreen to drive up his next UFC purse.

4. Most dangerously ill-advised: Tyron Woodley

There's almost zero reason to believe that a move up to face the UFC's welterweight champion is on the board for consideration at the moment. But let's not forget McGregor's nature and his willingness to pursue challenges (both the Mayweather and fist Diaz fights are perfect proof) deemed ill-advised and unrealistic by most. Not only does McGregor gain critical respect for doing so, there's less potential damage to his standing should he take a loss in these types of challenges.

McGregor has traded backstage trash talk with Woodley, who is currently nursing a shoulder injury, on more than one occasion and publicly has run his mouth about the idea of moving up to chase a third UFC title. Such a victory would provide the Irishman with immortality in terms of his legacy. But it's also an idea better talked about than acted upon. Woodley's mixture of speed, power and wrestling make him all kinds of wrong for McGregor, which is the biggest reason why we aren't going to see it.

5. Biggest blockbuster to wait for: Georges St-Pierre

Yes, this one isn't all that likely either, making potential opponents like unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov or even a boxing rematch with Mayweather feel more realistic. The biggest reason is that the former 170-pound king St-Pierre is returning from a four-year retirement at middleweight on Nov. 4 to face champion Michael Bisping. But humor me by considering this reasoning just the same.

As a brand-name alone, GSP presents McGregor with the most attractive dance partner under the UFC banner to the idea of attempting to set a new PPV record and approach two million buys for the first time. Even more importantly, McGregor has all the time in the world to sit back and wait for whichever opponent he wants. Let's not forget the financial leverage he currently commands.

Should St-Pierre endure a competitive defeat against Bisping, the kind that encourages his return and doesn't damage his name, a drop back down to welterweight could be the perfect move. The same could happen should GSP win, especially if he decides that competing full time at 185 pounds isn't the smartest move physically at this point in his career.

There doesn't need to be a title at stake for GSP-McGregor to be a blockbuster and if McGregor's sole purpose from here on out is to chase the biggest event available to him, it's not impossible he waits for this one next spring.