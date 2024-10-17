Francis Ngannou returns to mixed martial arts after high-profile boxing fights with former unified heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Ngannou makes his Professional Fighters League debut at PFL Battle of the Giants on Saturday.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou -- considered the lineal champion since he held the title when exiting the promotion -- faces 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Ferreira. "Problema" earned a shot at "The Predator" by knocking out Bellator heavyweight champ Ryan Bader in 21 seconds. Ngannou is a sizable favorite in this inaugural PFL heavyweight superfight title bout, where there are legitimate questions considering his 1,000-day MMA layoff and brutal KO loss to Joshua in March.

PFL Battle of the Giants features two additional title fights. Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco, Bellator and PFL's respective women's featherweight champs, meet for the PFL women's featherweight superfight belt. Johnny Eblen defends his Bellator middleweight title in a rematch against Fabian Edwards. Also on the card is an exciting lightweight fight between former Bellator featherweight champ A.J. McKee and Paul Hughes.

Below is the complete fight card for PFL Battle of the Giants along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this event.

PFL Battle of the Giants fight card, odds

Francis Ngannou -320 vs. Renan Ferreira +230, PFL heavyweight superfight title



Larissa Pacheco -150 vs. Cris Cyborg +120, PFL women's featherweight superfight title



Johnny Eblen (c) -400 vs. Fabian Edwards +275, Bellator welterweight title

Husein Kadimagomaev -1000 vs. Zafar Mohsen +550, featherweights



A.J. McKee -175 vs. Paul Hughes +135, lightweights

Raufeon Stots -750 vs. Marcos Breno +460, bantamweights

Makkasharip Zaynukov -450 vs. Dedrek Sanders +300, lightweights

Ibragim Ibragimov -1200 vs. Macho Campos +600, featherweights

Tariq Ismail vs. Taha Bendaoud, featherweights



PFL Battle of the Giants info