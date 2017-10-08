UFC 216 purses: Demetrious Johnson gets under $500K with chance for record

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is on the verge of setting a UFC record for most consecutive title defenses, but he's still not getting much respect as far as show money goes.

Johnson will earn $370,000 to show for his attempt at defending his flyweight title for an 11th time when he faces Ray Borg at UFC 216, who will make $100,000, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. It's unknown what kind of bonus he could get if he's successful in retaining the belt on Saturday night.

To compare it to previous purses, Johnson earned $350,000 for his win over Tim Elliott at "The Ultimate Fighter" 24 in 2016. It's not that I'd expect him to make $1 million -- only a handful of UFC fighters have cracked that number -- but $370,000 just seems almost criminally low for somebody with his skill set.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will each earn $250,000 to show with Ferguson getting an additional $250,000 for a win and Lee getting $50,000 for a victory. Fabricio Werdum, who will face Walt Harris on short notice after Derrick Lewis was forced to pull out with a back injury, will make $275,000 to show.

