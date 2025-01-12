Mackenzie Dern is building the momentum that has eluded her. For the first time in four years, Dern has consecutive wins. The decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star weaponized her grappling to hand Amanda Ribas her first submission loss at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Dern was not fueled by vengeance but emphatically avenged her 2019 decision loss to Ribas. Dern found her closure in a competitive fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, scoring an armbar submission at 4:56 of Round 3.

Both fighters had their moments and each scored takedowns. Ribas' ground-and-pound was more effective while Dern succeeded with sweeps and submission attempts. Dern, an ADCC World Championship gold medalist, threatened an armbar to sweep Ribas into full mount in Round 3. From there, Dern worked her striking before attacking the arm again. Dern locked up the arm, dropped back and peeled apart Ribas' defense in a manner like Ronda Rousey.

Dern (15-5) was not confident that a win over Ribas (13-6) would do much for her in the UFC's official women's strawweight rankings. Currently ranked No. 6, Dern acknowledges that she's fought most of the contenders ahead of her. She holds a 2020 win over Virna Jandiroba (No. 3) that she could try leveraging into a title eliminator.

"I just want to get another win in a row," Dern told UFC commentator Michael Bisping post-fight. "I don't know who that would be. I hope someone in front of me, but I've fought most of them. The only one I haven't fought is Tatiana [Suarez] but she's fighting for the title."