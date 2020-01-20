CHI
MIL

No Text

Antetokounmpo has triple-double as Bucks down Bulls 111-98

  • AP
  • Jan 20, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 111-98 on Monday to sweep the four-game season series.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook with 4:30 remaining in the fourth.

Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, which has won 10 consecutive games over the Bulls dating to the 2017-18 season. That's the Bucks' longest winning streak over Chicago since the teams began playing in 1968.

The Bucks have won seven straight and ran their league-best record to 39-6. Milwaukee shot 58 percent, with Middleton connecting on 10 of 13 shots.

Zach LaVine had 24 points for Chicago, which shot just 37 percent. Kris Dunn had 15 points and Thaddeus Young added 14 points off the bench.

LaVine has scored at least 20 points in 11 consecutive games.

After a sloppy first half by both teams, the Bucks began to take control, opening the third quarter on a 13-4 run, sparked by Middleton’s eight points. Milwaukee’s lead grew to as many as 16 in the quarter before Chicago clawed back.

Milwaukee used a 14-0 run on it way to a 30-23 lead after the opening period.

The second quarter saw 10 lead changes with the Bucks leading 53-52 at halftime. Antetokounmpo had 12 points but was saddled with three fouls and had five turnovers.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Two-way player Adam Mokoka returned to the team and was active but did not play. … After being outscored 14-0 by Bucks reserves in first quarter, Chicago’s bench outscored Milwaukee’s 16-6 in the second. …Coach Jim Boylen was whistled for a technical foul as the teams left the court at halftime. …Young had a season-high four 3-pointers.

Bucks: Robin Lopez sat out a second consecutive game due to an undisclosed illness. Lopez will not accompany the team on an upcoming trip to Paris. “It makes sense for Robin to stay and try and get healthy,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. … With Lopez out, Budenholzer turned to Dragan Bender, who has played mostly with the team’s G-League affiliate this season, to be the first big man off the bench. ... Milwaukee scored 100 or more points for the 69th straight game, dating to last February. …Had 15 first-half turnovers.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Minnesota on Wednesday as the teams meet for the first time this season.

Bucks: Travel to France to face Charlotte on Friday. Milwaukee will be the visiting team in the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris. It will be the Bucks second-ever regular season game in Europe. Milwaukee played the New York Knicks in London during the 2014-15 season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 23
MIL Bucks 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 0-3
11:20   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:13   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed finger-roll layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
10:54   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
10:40   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Kris Dunn  
10:37 +2 Kris Dunn made finger-roll layup 2-3
10:21   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
10:13   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:04   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
9:59   Out of bounds turnover on Kris Dunn  
9:46   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving dunk  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:39   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:23 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 2-6
9:04 +3 Kris Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 5-6
8:57   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
8:57   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:57   MIL team rebound  
8:57 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-7
8:33 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 8-7
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Kris Dunn  
8:15   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:09   Lauri Markkanen missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:04   Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:49 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 11-7
7:34   Out of bounds turnover on Wesley Matthews  
7:25   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
7:16   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:03 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 11-9
6:54   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   MIL team rebound  
6:39   Khris Middleton missed layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
6:28 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 13-9
6:16   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
5:51   Kris Dunn missed jump shot  
5:51   CHI team rebound  
5:53   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:38   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
5:30   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
5:14   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:09 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 13-11
4:56   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:50 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 13-13
4:50   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
4:50 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 13-14
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Lauri Markkanen, stolen by George Hill  
4:36 +2 Khris Middleton made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 13-16
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Kyle Korver  
4:13   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
4:13   Donte DiVincenzo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:13   MIL team rebound  
4:13   Donte DiVincenzo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:11   MIL team rebound  
4:06 +2 Dragan Bender made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 13-18
3:54   Bad pass turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:39 +3 Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 13-21
3:16   Cristiano Felicio missed driving layup  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
3:05   Ersan Ilyasova missed layup, blocked by Thaddeus Young  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
2:54   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
2:34   Lost ball turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Kris Dunn  
2:27   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
2:20 +2 George Hill made layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 13-23
2:02 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 16-23
1:36   Out of bounds turnover on Ersan Ilyasova  
1:25   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Dragan Bender  
1:25   CHI team rebound  
1:25   CHI team rebound  
1:19 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 19-23
1:07 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 19-26
0:55 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 21-26
0:46 +2 Dragan Bender made dunk, assist by Kyle Korver 21-28
0:37   Shooting foul on George Hill  
0:37 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 3 free throws 22-28
0:37 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-28
0:37   Zach LaVine missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
0:27 +2 George Hill made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Korver 23-30
0:02   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:01   Personal foul on Chandler Hutchison  
0:00   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:00   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 29
MIL Bucks 23

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Coby White missed floating jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
11:33 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 25-30
11:27 +2 Kyle Korver made finger-roll layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 25-32
11:14   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
11:14 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 1st of 2 free throws 26-32
11:14   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
11:02   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
10:32 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 29-32
10:19   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:19   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:08 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made layup, assist by Chandler Hutchison 31-32
10:05   Violation  
9:52 +2 Brook Lopez made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 31-34
9:35   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
9:24 +3 Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 34-34
9:11 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 34-36
8:51   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
8:49   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Korver  
8:40   Coby White missed driving layup  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:31   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
8:31   Wesley Matthews missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:31   MIL team rebound  
8:31 +1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-37
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Hutchison, stolen by Brook Lopez  
8:07   Personal foul on Coby White  
7:58 +2 Khris Middleton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 34-39
7:39   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:30   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
7:15   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
7:15 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 1st of 2 free throws 35-39
7:15 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-39
7:06   Brook Lopez missed alley-oop shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
6:58   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:45 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup 36-41
6:25 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 39-41
6:09   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
5:51 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 42-41
5:40   Offensive foul on Khris Middleton  
5:40   Turnover on Khris Middleton  
5:28   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
5:18 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 42-43
5:18   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
5:18   Brook Lopez missed free throw  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
5:08   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
4:55   Violation  
4:52   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
4:52 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 1st of 2 free throws 43-43
4:52 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-43
4:37   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
4:25   Offensive foul on Tomas Satoransky  
4:25   Turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
4:08 +2 Wesley Matthews made reverse layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 44-45
3:51   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:44   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
3:44   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:44   MIL team rebound  
3:44   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
3:31   Zach LaVine missed layup  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
3:20 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk 46-45
3:11 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 46-47
3:03   Kris Dunn missed reverse layup  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
2:58 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk 48-47
2:50   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:50   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:50   Full timeout called  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
2:21   Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Zach LaVine  
2:16 +2 Zach LaVine made layup 50-47
2:01 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton 50-49
1:37   Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
1:24 +2 Kyle Korver made jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 50-51
1:07   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:02   Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:45 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 52-51
0:33 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by George Hill 52-53
0:22   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
0:00   George Hill missed jump shot  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 25
MIL Bucks 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00 +1 Khris Middleton made free throw 52-54
11:51   Kris Dunn missed floating jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:38   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
11:24   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   MIL team rebound  
11:02   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
10:56 +2