WAS
ATL

Wizards looking to contain Hawks' Young again

  • FLM
  • Jan 25, 2020

Washington will attempt to duplicate its earlier defensive effort against high-scoring Atlanta guard Trae Young when the Wizards visit the Hawks on Saturday night.

The Wizards found a way to slow Young in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 10 in Washington. Two nights after Young had gone for 42 points and a triple-double in a loss to the Houston Rockets, the Wizards held him to 19 and saw him go 0-for-7 on 3-point attempts. The Wizards won that game 111-101.

"Most of his shots come from 3s," said Washington guard Gary Payton II, who drew the defensive assignment. "That's how he gets going. We just tried to limit his 3s and make him take deep 3s. That's what we did."

Young admitted that Payton was a good defender and said, "He's obviously known for his defense. A lot of shots were self-inflicted. I couldn't knock down shots."

Washington is coming off a 124-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. It was the team's second win in three games and broke a five-game road losing streak.

The Wizards were without Bradley Beal in the first game against the Hawks, one of seven games he missed with right leg soreness. He has been hot in the first two games of the current road trip, scoring 38 at Miami and 36 against the Cavs. He is 31 of 46 from the field in the last two games.

"That's one thing Coach (Scott) Brooks and I say a lot," Beal said. "Your stats are going to level out at the end of the year. Shots will fall, shots won't fall, but everything will level out in the end. I know I'm a good shooter."

Young is a good shooter, too. The second-year guard is averaging 29.1 points and scored 26, with a season-high 16 assists -- surpassing the 1,000 career mark -- in Friday's 140-111 loss to Oklahoma City. He showed no repercussions from the right thigh contusion that forced him to miss Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Young was the leading vote-getter for the NBA All-Star Game among Eastern Conference guards. He became Atlanta's first rookie or second-year player selected to the team since John Drew in 1975-76.

Atlanta forward John Collins scored 28 points against the Thunder and has totaled 61 points in the last two games. But Collins had his streak of consecutive games with a blocked shot end at nine.

Washington has labored much of the season with injuries. The Wizards have a number of players on minute restrictions and others who are out, starting with guard John Wall, who is missing the entire season to rehab his left Achilles.

Against the Cavaliers, Washington was able to get 15 minutes from Anzejs Pasecniks, who had missed two games with a sprained left ankle. The club was still without Rui Hachimura (groin injury), Garrison Mathews (sprained right ankle) and Moritz Wagner (sprained left ankle).

Atlanta could again be without guard DeAndre' Bembry. He underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right hand to address nerve inflammation. Bembry, who averages 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, was not with the team on Friday and will be reassessed before Sunday's game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
WAS Wizards 25
ATL Hawks 28

Time Team Play Score
1:53   Full timeout called  
1:53 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 127-147
2:11   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
2:14   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 127-144
2:45 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 127-142
2:53   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:57   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
3:13   Ish Smith missed driving layup  
3:25 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 125-142
3:44 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 125-139
3:49   Defensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks  
3:52   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
4:09 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 122-139
4:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:09   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
4:09 +2 Bradley Beal made floating jump shot 121-139
4:21 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 119-139
4:21 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 119-138
4:21   Shooting foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
4:44 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup 119-137
4:56 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Reddish 117-137
4:59   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
5:02   Trae Young missed floating jump shot, blocked by Anzejs Pasecniks  
5:24 +2 Anzejs Pasecniks made floating jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 117-134
5:41 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 115-134
5:53   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
5:54   Ish Smith missed driving layup  
6:10   Turnover on John Collins  
6:10   Offensive foul on John Collins  
6:23 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 115-132
6:40 +1 John Collins made free throw 112-132
6:40   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
6:40 +2 John Collins made layup 112-131
6:57 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 112-129
7:03   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Davis Bertans  
7:16 +2 Bradley Beal made layup 110-129
7:35   Turnover on Trae Young  
7:35   Offensive foul on Trae Young  
7:37   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:40   Bradley Beal missed reverse layup  
7:52 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 108-129
7:52 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 108-128
7:52   Shooting foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
8:14   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
8:29   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 108-127
8:38 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 107-127
8:38   Shooting foul on John Collins  
8:49 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 106-127
8:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:53   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58 +2 John Collins made dunk 106-125
8:58   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:04   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
9:10   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Davis Bertans  
9:23   Personal foul on Gary Payton II  
9:23   Jumpball  
9:23   ATL team rebound  
9:37   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup  
9:37   Full timeout called  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:44   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 106-123
10:20   Traveling violation turnover on Jeff Teague  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:32   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:50   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05 +2 Trae Young made jump shot 104-123
11:26 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 104-121
11:26 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 103-121
11:26   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
11:42 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 102-121

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 30
ATL Hawks 41

Time Team Play Score
0:00 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 102-119
0:02 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 99-119
0:02 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 99-118
0:02   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
0:08 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 99-117
0:08 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 98-117
0:08   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
0:26 +2 Trae Young made layup, assist by De'Andre Hunter 97-117
0:30 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 97-115
0:30 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws 96-115
0:30   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
0:30   WAS team rebound  
0:30   Trae Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:30 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 95-115
0:30   Personal foul on Bradley Beal  
0:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 95-114
0:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 94-114
0:36   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
0:41   WAS team rebound  
0:43   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 93-114
1:08 +2 Bruno Fernando made hook shot, assist by Jeff Teague 91-114
1:18   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
1:21   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 91-112
1:43   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
1:43   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
1:49   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
2:05   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 91-110
2:19   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
2:23   Davis Bertans missed driving layup, blocked by Bruno Fernando  
2:34 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 91-107
2:34 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 91-106
2:34   Shooting foul on Jordan McRae  
2:58 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 91-105
3:13   Turnover on Kevin Huerter  
3:13   Offensive foul on Kevin Huerter  
3:31 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 89-105
3:38   Turnover on Bruno Fernando  
3:38   Offensive foul on Bruno Fernando  
3:52   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
3:52   Bradley Beal missed layup  
3:56   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Goodwin, stolen by Jordan McRae  
4:19 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 86-105
4:27   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
4:31   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
4:39   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
4:51   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 83-105
4:59   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
5:03   Brandon Goodwin missed layup  
5:15   ATL team rebound  
5:15   Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Jordan McRae  
5:29 +2 Bradley Beal made turnaround jump shot 83-103
5:44   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague  
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Vince Carter  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
5:56   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan McRae 81-103
6:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
6:16   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
6:33 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-103
6:33   WAS team rebound  
6:33   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:33   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
6:41 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Reddish 78-103
6:50   Out of bounds turnover on Davis Bertans  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
6:56   Cam Reddish missed driving layup  
7:09 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-100
7:09   WAS team rebound  
7:09   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:09   Shooting foul on John Collins  
7:23 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 77-100
7:34   ATL team rebound  
7:37   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
7:52   Turnover on Trae Young  
7:52   Offensive foul on Trae Young  
7:57   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:59   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
8:23   Full timeout called  
8:23 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot 77-98
8:25   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:26   Gary Payton II missed dunk  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
8:31   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 77-95
8:42 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 77-94
8:42 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 77-93
8:42   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
8:49   Turnover on Ian Mahinmi  
8:55 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 77-92
8:55   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
9:00   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:07   Bruno Fernando missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22 +1 Thomas Bryant made free throw 77-90
9:22   Shooting foul on John Collins  
9:22 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 76-90
9:32   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:49 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 74-90
9:54   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:57   Gary Payton II missed layup  
10:11 +2 Kevin Huerter made layup, assist by De'Andre Hunter 74-88
10:12   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:15   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by John Collins  
10:34 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 74-86
10:34 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 74-85
10:34 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 74-84
10:34   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:42   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
10:56 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by John Collins 74-83
10:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
11:03   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 74-81
11:42 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 74-78
11:48   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  