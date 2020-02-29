POR
Young, Collins lead resurgent Hawks past Trail Blazers

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young had 25 points and 15 assists, John Collins added 24 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-117 on Saturday night for their second straight victory.

Atlanta, the NBA's worst 3-point shooting team this season, dazzled beyond the arc for the second night in a row. The Hawks shot 42.9% on 42 attempts and have 37 treys in two games. De'Andre Hunter picked up where fellow rookie Cam Reddish left off the night before against Brooklyn, hitting six 3s to score 22 points.

CJ McCollum finished with 35 points and Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. They were done for the night after Hunter and Collins hit consecutive 3s to make it a 16-point lead with 3:03 remaining.

Portland has dropped three straight and six of seven to fall nine games under .500. The Blazers began the night 10th in the Western Conference.

The rebuilding Hawks have been at or near the bottom of the NBA standings most of the season, but they have won eight of 10 at home and are looking more comfortable with a promising young nucleus of Young, Collins, Hunter, Reddish and Kevin Huerter.

Atlanta, winning on consecutive nights, took charge of the game during a chippy third quarter.

Collins had a one-handed putback, a three-point play and a straightaway 3 for an 82-69 advantage. Bruno Fernando's layup put the Hawks up 15 before the teams combined for two technical fouls and a flagrant foul as Atlanta pushed the lead to 20.

The teams combined for 44 points off 35 turnovers.

Atlanta took its first lead since 7-6 when Young hit three free throws at the 4:50 mark of the second. Collins followed with a putback dunk, Hunter hit a 3 and Young hit a runner and two free throws to make it 55-48. Hunter and McCollum traded 3s in the closing seconds before halftime, and Atlanta led 63-56 entering the third.

TIP-INS

Blazers: All-Star G Damian Lillard, sidelined with a groin strain, will stay in Portland and not join the team Monday in Orlando. The team's leading scorer will miss at least six games in hopes of returning at Phoenix on Friday. ... Whiteside, who began the game ranked second in NBA rebounding, first in blocks and third in double-doubles, had his 46th double-double and needs nine to pass the franchise record that Mychal Thompson set in 1981-82.

Hawks: Reddish, coming off career-high 26 points the night before, finished with eight points. ... The team missed 10 of 11 shots during a stretch of the first quarter that helped Portland take a 19-11 lead. ... Atlanta missed 12 of its first 20 attempts beyond the arc.

LOTS OF WHISTLES

Officials called two technical fouls and issued a flagrant foul during a nearly three-minute stretch of the third. Whiteside was whistled for a technical after getting fouled hard by Collins and likely said something inflammatory.

Ariza followed with a flagrant foul against Young along the right sideline, and Young gestured his disapproval without making eye contact. Young was then called for a technical after hitting an 11-foot floater, pushing the lead to 20, as he appeared to agitate Ariza.

Portland coach Terry Stotts received a technical foul midway through the first when the Hawks weren't called for a foul on Ariza and followed with a corner 3 from Hunter. Stotts went to midcourt to yell at official Kane Fitzgerald, who quickly blew his whistle.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Orlando on Monday night.

Hawks: Host Memphis on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 28
ATL Hawks 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
11:34   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
11:20   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:15 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 2-0
11:11 +2 Kevin Huerter made alley-oop shot, assist by Cam Reddish 2-2
10:51 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot 4-2
10:33   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:16   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:09   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   POR team rebound  
9:49   Out of bounds turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
9:38 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 4-4
9:25   Gary Trent Jr. missed floating jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:22 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 6-4
9:13 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 6-7
8:47   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:39   Cam Reddish missed layup  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:34 +2 Trevor Ariza made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 8-7
8:34   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
8:34 +1 Trevor Ariza made free throw 9-7
8:22   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   POR team rebound  
8:07 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 11-7
7:55   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
7:48   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
7:39   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:30   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
7:27   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:20   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
7:14   Trevor Ariza missed layup, blocked by Kevin Huerter  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
7:05 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 11-10
7:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:03 +1 Trae Young made free throw 11-11
6:40   Carmelo Anthony missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by De'Andre Hunter  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:36   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:31 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 13-11
6:13   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:00 +2 Carmelo Anthony made layup 15-11
5:42   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
5:28   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:12   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
5:08   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
5:05   Out of bounds turnover on Gary Trent Jr.  
4:56   Turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
4:38 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made finger-roll layup 17-11
4:26   Trae Young missed jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
4:25   Violation  
4:10   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
4:10   ATL team rebound  
4:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:00 +2 CJ McCollum made fade-away jump shot 19-11
3:48   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
3:48 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 19-12
3:48 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-13
3:37 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 22-13
3:34   Full timeout called  
3:26   Vince Carter missed jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Vince Carter  
3:23   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
3:13   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
3:05 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 22-16
2:41   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
2:17   Wenyen Gabriel missed layup  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:12 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 24-16
2:00 +2 Bruno Fernando made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 24-18
1:41   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Vince Carter  
1:34 +2 Bruno Fernando made layup, assist by Trae Young 24-20
1:12   Hassan Whiteside missed driving layup, blocked by Bruno Fernando  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
1:08 +2 Wenyen Gabriel made dunk 26-20
1:04   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
0:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jeff Teague  
0:40   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
0:34   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
0:34 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
0:34 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
0:27   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague  
0:14   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
0:12   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:11   CJ McCollum missed layup, blocked by John Collins  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
0:06 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 28-23
0:00   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 28
ATL Hawks 40

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
11:49 +1 Kevin Huerter made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
11:49 +1 Kevin Huerter made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
11:37   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   POR team rebound  
11:29 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 30-25
11:07   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:01 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot 33-25
10:48 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 33-28
10:34 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 36-28
10:18   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
10:14   Traveling violation turnover on Wenyen Gabriel  
10:06 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 36-31
9:44 +2 Caleb Swanigan made driving layup 38-31
9:37   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
9:27 +2 Brandon Goodwin made finger-roll layup, assist by John Collins 38-33
9:05   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
8:55 +2 Jeff Teague made jump shot 38-35
8:55   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
8:55 +1 Jeff Teague made free throw 38-36
8:40   Offensive foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
8:40   Turnover on Gary Trent Jr.  
8:23   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   POR team rebound  
8:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:12 +1 Carmelo Anthony made free throw 39-36
8:04   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup  
8:04   ATL team rebound  
8:04   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
7:58   Offensive foul on John Collins  
7:58   Turnover on John Collins  
7:42   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
7:33   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:21   Cam Reddish missed jump shot, blocked by Wenyen Gabriel  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:14 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 42-36
7:02   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
6:56 +2 Trae Young made layup, assist by Cam Reddish 42-38
6:41   Anfernee Simons missed driving dunk  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
6:34 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot 42-41
6:32   Full timeout called  
6:19 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 44-41
6:04   John Collins missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:54   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
5:42   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   POR team rebound  
5:40   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
5:18   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:10 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 44-43
4:57   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
4:50   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
4:50 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 44-44
4:50 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-45
4:50 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-46
4:30 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot 46-46
4:16   John Collins missed alley-oop shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
4:13 +2 John Collins made dunk 46-48
3:54   CJ McCollum missed reverse layup  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:48   Cam Reddish missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
3:47   ATL team rebound  
3:45 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 46-51
3:28 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 48-51
3:16 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 48-53
3:01   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
2:52   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
2:52   Full timeout called  
2:52 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 48-54
2:52 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-55
2:39 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 50-55
2:25   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:09   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:06   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
2:06   Hassan Whiteside missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:06   POR team rebound  
2:06 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-55
1:47 +3 Treveon Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 51-58
1:27   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
1:27   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
1:09 +2 Treveon Graham made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 51-60
0:47 +2 CJ McCollum made running Jump Shot 53-60
0:40   Offensive foul on Treveon Graham  
0:40   Turnover on Treveon Graham  
0:32   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
0:10 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 53-63
0:01 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 56-63
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 34
ATL Hawks 44

Time Team Play Score
11:58   Violation  
11:51 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 56-66
11:31 +2 CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup 58-66
11:18 +2 De'Andre Hunter made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 58-68
11:08 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 60-68
10:54   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:45   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:39   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
10:23 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 62-68
10:02 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 62-70
9:50   Traveling violation turnover on CJ McCollum  
9:38   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
9:29 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 62-73
9:15   Shooting foul on John Collins  
9:15 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 63-73
9:15   Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:13   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:53   Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by CJ McCollum  
8:49 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 65-73
8:34   Trae Young missed jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
8:30 +2 John Collins made dunk 65-75
8:06 +2 Carmelo Anthony made turnaround jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 67-75
7:53 +2 John Collins made reverse layup, assist by Trae Young 67-77
7:53   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
7:53 +1 John Collins made free throw 67-78
7:42   Hassan Whiteside missed layup, blocked by John Collins  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:41 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 69-78
7:41   Shooting foul on John Collins  
7:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:41 +1 Trae Young made free throw 69-79
7:41