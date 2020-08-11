|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-21
|
0:13
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-18
|
0:13
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-18
|
0:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ish Smith
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Ish Smith made jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner
|
22-18
|
0:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Robin Lopez
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Robin Lopez
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Anzejs Pasecniks missed free throw
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Wilson
|
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Anzejs Pasecniks made dunk
|
22-16
|
0:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Admiral Schofield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
+3
|
Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Mason
|
22-14
|
1:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Mason
|
19-14
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Frank Mason
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Ish Smith missed jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-14
|
1:50
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
D.J. Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anzejs Pasecniks
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Ish Smith missed jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Wilson
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ish Smith
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
+3
|
Admiral Schofield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith
|
15-14
|
2:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Frank Mason missed driving layup
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Frank Mason
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Admiral Schofield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Moe Wagner made driving layup, assist by Ish Smith
|
15-11
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Frank Mason missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Frank Mason missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Admiral Schofield
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Frank Mason
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
+3
|
Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez
|
15-9
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Frank Mason
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Moe Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Sterling Brown missed finger-roll layup
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Sterling Brown missed finger-roll layup
|
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonga made hook shot
|
12-9
|
5:07
|
|
+3
|
Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill
|
12-7
|
5:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Brook Lopez made layup, assist by George Hill
|
9-7
|
5:57
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura
|
7-7
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
|
7-4
|
6:38
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Wilson
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Hill
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant missed jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
7:00
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-1
|
7:00
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Brook Lopez missed jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-1
|
8:05
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brook Lopez
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Kyle Korver missed jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
George Hill missed jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rui Hachimura
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
George Hill missed driving layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Bonga
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Rui Hachimura
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
6-0
|
10:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. missed finger-roll layup
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk
|
3-0
|
11:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:26
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
11:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaac Bonga
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Pat Connaughton missed finger-roll layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Hill
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|