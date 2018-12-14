OKC
DEN

First-place Nuggets may get Young vs. Thunder

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 14, 2018

The Denver Nuggets woke up Thursday morning in a spot no one expected them to be in at any point of the season -- atop the Western Conference standings.

They'll have to bring their best Friday night if they want to stay there.

Denver (18-9) was percentage points ahead of Golden State and a half-game up on Oklahoma City entering Thursday's schedule. The Thunder (17-9) have a chance to change the picture when they play at Denver on Friday night.

Oklahoma City would be the team in first place had it been able to beat New Orleans on the road Wednesday night. The Thunder shot 48.3 percent overall but was 13 of 43 from 3-point range in the Pelicans' 118-114 victory.

"We really moved the ball well, and they really collapsed the paint..." Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan told reporters after the game. "This really left us with a lot of good quality 3-point shots, and we didn't make those at a high enough level."

Making 3-pointers against Denver will be a challenge, too. The Nuggets, who were last in the NBA in 3-point defense in 2017-18, are second this year. Improving the perimeter defense was a focus in training camp and it has paid off.

Denver has been able to maintain its defense despite missing two of its top players on that end of the floor. Guard Gary Harris, the team's best perimeter defender, has missed five games with a hip injury that should keep him out most of December, and forward Paul Millsap is out 4-to-6 weeks with a broken big toe suffered at Charlotte on Dec. 7. Millsap is one of the team's most versatile defenders.

Without them, and the absence of forward Will Barton, who has been sidelined since the second game of the season, the Nuggets are missing three starters from opening night.

The emergence of Juancho Hernangomez (9.9 points a game) and solid play by Torrey Craig has allowed Denver to keep winning. The front office added a reinforcement with the signing of guard Nick Young this week.

Young was added by the injury hardship relief exception. He said he was working out on his own in Los Angeles after he wasn't retained by Golden State.

"It's humbling being at home just chilling, watching TV, playing with the kids," Young, 33, told reporters earlier this week. "I missed it a little bit."

He didn't play in the win over Memphis on Monday but could get in against Oklahoma City. The Thunder will be motivated after Denver won on their court last month, and coming off the loss to the Pelicans when Alex Abrines missed a potential winner from 3-point range in the final seconds.

Guard Russell Westbrook (20 points Wednesday) and forward Paul George (25 points, 11 rebounds) will test the Denver defense, and the 6-foot-7 Young could help against those stars. He can also pose problems for opposing defenses.

"He's here for a reason," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters earlier this week. "Obviously, we're banged up ... When you're in the middle of December there's not a long list of available guys that can come in and help. Teams have to game plan for Nick Young. He's a threat off the bench."

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
44.9 Field Goal % 47.7
44.9 Three Point % 47.7
60.7 Free Throw % 83.2
R. Westbrook PG 0
22.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 10.0 APG
N. Jokic C 15
17.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 7.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Thunder 17-9 -----
home team logo Nuggets 18-9 -----
Pepsi Center Denver, Colorado
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 17-9 111.7 PPG 48.5 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Nuggets 18-9 110.0 PPG 47.2 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 22.0 PPG 10.3 RPG 10.0 APG 44.9 FG%
N. Jokic C 17.1 PPG 9.8 RPG 7.6 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
H. Diallo
N. Noel
A. Abrines
R. Felton
T. Ferguson
P. Patterson
D. Burton
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Nader
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 26 34.8 24.3 7.9 4.3 2.2 0.8 2.9 43.5 36.7 83.0 1.3 6.6
R. Westbrook 18 33.9 22.0 10.3 10.0 2.1 0.2 4.5 44.9 22.3 60.7 1.3 9.1
D. Schroder 26 29.5 17.0 4.3 4.9 1.1 0.2 2.8 43.0 34.5 87.5 0.5 3.8
S. Adams 25 33.4 15.6 9.8 1.6 1.5 1.0 1.6 59.6 0.0 55.7 4.8 5.0
J. Grant 26 29.9 11.5 4.8 1.1 0.7 1.2 0.9 50.5 37.8 66.7 0.9 4.0
H. Diallo 20 13.2 5.7 2.5 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.5 47.9 25.0 69.0 1.2 1.3
N. Noel 25 14.2 5.7 5.1 0.5 1.0 1.4 0.6 60.6 0.0 71.9 2.1 3.0
A. Abrines 23 19.8 5.5 1.6 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.6 33.9 31.4 88.9 0.1 1.5
R. Felton 13 11.0 4.8 1.5 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.8 35.2 17.9 88.9 0.2 1.3
T. Ferguson 20 21.8 4.5 2.0 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.8 39.3 31.5 75.0 0.6 1.4
P. Patterson 26 15.9 4.3 2.8 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.4 33.0 28.8 60.9 0.8 2.0
D. Burton 15 8.7 3.3 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.5 43.5 30.8 83.3 0.1 1.0
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 14 8.0 2.5 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 33.3 25.0 66.7 0.3 0.9
A. Nader 11 3.4 1.1 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.8
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 26 240.0 111.7 48.5 22.9 10.42 5.65 14.7 45.4 31.8 70.8 12.8 35.8
Nuggets
Roster
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
W. Barton
P. Millsap
T. Lyles
J. Hernangomez
M. Morris
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
T. Craig
T. Lydon
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Murray 27 34.4 17.4 4.2 4.9 1.0 0.4 2.3 41.8 30.5 85.1 0.8 3.4
N. Jokic 27 30.4 17.1 9.8 7.6 1.4 0.7 2.7 47.7 29.0 83.2 2.5 7.3
G. Harris 21 32.3 16.6 3.2 2.9 1.2 0.4 1.2 43.9 32.4 79.1 0.7 2.5
W. Barton 2 27.0 16.5 5.0 3.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 57.1 55.6 100.0 0.0 5.0
P. Millsap 25 26.8 13.6 7.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 1.6 49.6 40.0 72.7 2.1 4.9
T. Lyles 27 20.6 10.0 4.7 1.4 0.6 0.4 1.6 41.6 25.3 68.2 0.7 4.0
J. Hernangomez 26 27.2 9.9 5.7 0.9 0.5 0.5 0.9 49.2 44.4 78.7 1.7 4.0
M. Morris 27 24.3 9.7 2.7 4.0 0.9 0.1 0.7 47.3 43.8 77.8 0.4 2.3
M. Beasley 27 19.4 8.2 2.3 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.5 46.8 40.2 90.0 0.3 2.1
M. Plumlee 27 18.1 7.0 5.4 2.1 1.1 1.0 1.5 59.8 33.3 45.6 2.2 3.3
T. Craig 22 17.5 4.0 3.5 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.7 37.9 18.2 57.1 1.4 2.1
T. Lydon 8 3.6 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 75.0 75.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
D. Akoon-Purcell 6 3.5 1.2 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 30.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.5
T. Welsh 5 2.4 1.0 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.2 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
Total 27 241.9 110.0 47.2 26.8 8.59 4.96 13.5 46.2 34.3 74.3 12.2 35.0
