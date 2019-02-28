NO
PHO

Suns go for two in row as Pelicans visit

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 28, 2019

The Phoenix Suns have had a few days to enjoy their first victory in 18 games.

They return to action when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, four days after they beat the Heat in Miami 124-121 for their first victory since Jan. 12. After ending the longest losing streak in franchise history, Phoenix will try to beat the Pelicans and get back-to-back wins for the first time since a four-game winning streak in mid-December.

"It feels like we were in prison," Suns guard Devin Booker said. "Now we're out."

They escaped against the Heat thanks to a 40-point fourth quarter that completed a 72-point second half.

"We played desperate, we played with a sense of urgency and we came not just to play -- we came to win a game," Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. "And I'm glad we did."

The Suns didn't take a lead until the fourth quarter.

The game went back and forth until Booker made two free throws to put Phoenix on top by a point with 17 seconds remaining. After a Dwyane Wade miss, Kelly Oubre Jr. made two free throws to extend the lead, and Wade's desperation heave from the backcourt missed.

"We're ecstatic," forward Troy Daniels said. "It's been a long time coming. We've just been working every day trying to get better, pushing each other and calling each other out."

Booker, however, was listed as questionable Thursday after leaving practice with a left big toe sprain.

It has been less than a week since the Pelicans' last win, but victories have been harder to come by than they expected this season.

After advancing to the second round of the playoffs last season, New Orleans was confident of another trip to the postseason.

But a rash of injuries to several key players helped drop the Pelicans near the bottom of the Western Conference, then All-Star forward Anthony Davis demanded a trade in late January.

New Orleans has dropped Davis' minutes nearly in half, from about 38 per game before the trade demand to about 20. He has been held out of the fourth quarter of each of the last two games -- a 111-110 home loss to Philadelphia on Monday and a 125-119 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

"It's tough not being out on the floor, especially in crunch-time situations," said Davis, who finished with 22 points in 20 minutes.

Julius Randle scored 35 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 10 assists, Frank Jackson had 15 points and Darius Miller 11. They were among the six Pelicans who each played more minutes than Davis.

"You have a group of guys that are trying to establish themselves in the league," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "It's like, this is my opportunity to play, this is my opportunity to shine, so I'm going to do everything I can so I'm noticed out there also."

Gentry said Davis will sit out one of the back-to-back set of games that begins in Phoenix and ends Saturday in Denver, but he hasn't said which game it will be.

"Obviously the team wants to play a lot of younger guys and a lot of guys' minutes have been reduced," Davis said, "but at the same time I want to be on the floor as much as I can. The team and I are working through that and figuring out the best way we can do that."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
D. Booker
1 SG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
24.6 Pts. Per Game 24.6
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
51.2 Field Goal % 45.7
51.2 Three Point % 45.7
79.9 Free Throw % 85.2
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
27.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
24.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 27-36 -----
home team logo Suns 12-50 -----
PHO 4.5, O/U 237.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
PHO 4.5, O/U 237.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 27-36 115.7 PPG 47.1 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Suns 12-50 106.2 PPG 40.1 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 27.5 PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 51.2 FG%
D. Booker SG 24.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.7 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
K. Williams
C. Diallo
T. Frazier
I. Clark
S. Hill
S. Johnson
A. Harrison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 48 35.0 27.5 12.5 4.1 1.6 2.5 2.0 51.2 31.8 79.9 3.2 9.3
J. Holiday 63 36.1 21.0 5.1 7.9 1.6 0.8 3.1 47.0 31.7 76.4 1.2 3.9
J. Randle 56 29.9 20.4 9.0 3.0 0.7 0.6 2.6 53.3 34.4 74.4 2.1 6.8
E. Moore 50 28.0 12.0 2.4 2.0 0.7 0.2 1.1 48.3 41.6 75.0 0.7 1.7
E. Payton 23 27.7 10.0 4.0 6.4 1.1 0.4 2.4 44.0 34.0 71.4 0.8 3.2
D. Miller 55 25.4 8.0 1.8 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.8 38.8 37.2 82.6 0.2 1.7
J. Okafor 42 14.8 7.7 4.6 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.7 59.3 0.0 71.0 1.5 3.1
F. Jackson 48 16.0 6.1 1.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.6 42.0 27.6 75.0 0.4 1.4
K. Williams 27 19.1 5.3 4.3 1.4 0.4 0.4 0.7 40.3 31.9 61.5 0.9 3.4
C. Diallo 45 11.9 5.2 4.3 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.7 63.4 0.0 73.1 1.0 3.2
T. Frazier 47 19.3 5.0 2.9 4.4 0.5 0.1 1.3 45.1 35.1 78.0 0.7 2.2
I. Clark 44 13.2 4.8 1.3 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.9 40.5 34.0 94.4 0.2 1.1
S. Hill 35 20.3 4.0 3.1 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.7 38.8 28.6 70.4 0.9 2.2
S. Johnson 7 11.1 2.4 2.3 1.0 0.4 0.0 1.3 29.6 11.1 0.0 0.9 1.4
A. Harrison 6 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 20.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
Total 63 240.0 115.7 47.1 26.9 7.32 5.67 14.0 47.7 34.2 76.8 11.1 36.1
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
T. Warren
D. Ayton
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Johnson
J. Jackson
M. Bridges
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
T. Daniels
E. Okobo
D. Melton
D. Bender
Q. Acy
J. Evans
G. King
E. Moreland
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 47 34.8 24.6 4.0 6.7 0.8 0.2 4.0 45.7 32.6 85.2 0.6 3.4
T. Warren 43 31.6 18.0 4.0 1.5 1.2 0.7 1.2 48.6 42.8 81.5 0.7 3.3
D. Ayton 56 30.9 16.4 10.5 1.9 0.8 0.9 1.8 58.8 0.0 75.7 3.1 7.3
K. Oubre Jr. 31 28.6 15.6 4.6 1.5 1.2 1.0 1.6 44.0 32.3 76.1 1.0 3.6
T. Johnson 6 30.8 11.5 4.0 3.8 1.5 0.5 1.0 37.1 38.5 86.7 1.0 3.0
J. Jackson 62 24.1 11.1 4.2 2.3 1.0 0.6 2.3 41.6 29.0 67.1 0.9 3.3
M. Bridges 62 28.0 8.1 3.1 2.0 1.6 0.5 0.8 42.8 34.6 77.9 0.7 2.4
R. Holmes 56 16.5 8.0 4.5 0.8 0.6 1.1 0.8 64.8 0.0 71.9 1.6 2.9
J. Crawford 51 17.6 6.5 1.2 3.3 0.5 0.2 1.5 37.1 29.6 82.7 0.1 1.1
T. Daniels 31 13.1 5.9 1.1 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.6 42.7 39.4 76.5 0.2 0.9
E. Okobo 42 18.5 5.7 1.9 2.6 0.6 0.1 1.3 37.8 27.4 82.9 0.2 1.7
D. Melton 35 19.8 5.3 2.5 3.3 1.5 0.5 1.6 37.1 30.8 83.3 0.5 2.1
D. Bender 26 12.6 3.7 2.9 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.7 39.8 16.3 65.4 0.6 2.3
Q. Acy 10 12.3 1.7 2.5 0.8 0.1 0.4 0.4 22.2 13.3 70.0 0.3 2.2
J. Evans 7 9.1 0.9 1.7 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.9 23.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.6
G. King 1 6.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
E. Moreland 1 5.0 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0
Total 62 242.4 106.2 40.1 24.0 9.02 4.92 15.4 45.7 32.8 77.6 9.0 31.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores