BKN
DAL

Porzingis (knee) questionable as Mavs face Nets

  • FLM
  • Jan 01, 2020

While the Dallas Mavericks suddenly are uncertain about Kristaps Porzingis' right knee soreness, the Brooklyn Nets are trying to figure out how to escape a stretch of spotty performances.

Porzingis could be out of the lineup again Thursday night when the Mavericks open a season-high six-game homestand against the Nets, who are on a three-game losing streak.

Porzingis is 31 games into his recovery from a torn left ACL sustained on a dunk on Feb. 6, 2018 while playing for the New York Knicks. He's averaging 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds while forming a dynamic pairing with flashy second-year guard Luka Doncic.

Porzingis missed his second game of the season Tuesday when the Mavericks lost 106-101 in Oklahoma City. He was not on two pregame injury reports but wound up sitting for the first time since a 138-122 win at Memphis on Nov. 9 after feeling some pain in pregame warmups.

"Pain in certain areas and it just didn't feel right," Porzingis said. "I explained how it felt and kept trying to warm up and it was not right, so that was that."

Without Porzingis, the Mavericks squandered a seven-point lead in the final 2:42 and were unable to stop Chris Paul down the stretch.

"We've got a deep roster," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "We're very capable of having guys step up and step forward. We're not going to be an excuse team. We're just not going to go there. We've just got to execute better at both ends."

Porzingis is not the only Mavericks player dealing with injuries.

Doncic scored 35 points after sustaining a sprained left wrist and back contusion in Sunday's loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. Tim Hardaway Jr. also sat out with a strained left hamstring suffered Sunday and could be out again Thursday after starting the previous 18 games.

Regardless of whether Porzingis plays, the Nets are hoping to stop their second three-game losing streak of the season. Brooklyn is averaging 105.4 points, shooting 40.8 percent and hitting 28.9 percent of its 3-pointers in a 3-6 slump since beating Denver on Dec. 8.

The Nets are 12-9 without Kyrie Irving (right shoulder impingement), who last played Nov. 14 in Denver and is expected to miss Thursday's game. They could be getting back Caris LeVert (sprained right thumb) soon, as he practiced Wednesday.

Like the Mavericks, the Nets coughed up a late lead in their last game. The Nets blew a five-point lead in the final 2:06 Monday and then got outscored 19-12 in overtime during a 122-115 loss at Minnesota.

"It was just an unacceptable performance by us," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "We were lucky to get to overtime, quite honestly. Even at halftime, I felt like we were just not playing at a high level. We're not playing up to Nets standards. Hard to figure out why. I didn't think it was an overtime game. I thought they outplayed us."

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 36 points against the Timberwolves and is averaging 31.5 points in his last six games. Dinwiddie and his teammates also are shrugging off notions of fatigue as the Nets are in danger of falling below .500 for the first time since Nov. 22.

"I don't think it's fatigue at all," Brooklyn forward Joe Harris said. "Everybody gets fatigued. It's a level of focus."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
K. Porzingis
6 PF
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
42.5 Field Goal % 40.3
42.5 Three Point % 40.3
80.1 Free Throw % 72.5
away team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
23.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.3 APG
home team logo
K. Porzingis PF 6
17.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Nets 16-16 -----
home team logo Mavericks 21-12 -----
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 16-16 110.6 PPG 48.9 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Mavericks 21-12 116.3 PPG 48.1 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie PG 23.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.3 APG 42.5 FG%
K. Porzingis PF 17.3 PPG 9.4 RPG 1.5 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nets
Roster
K. Irving
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Waller-Prince
J. Allen
G. Temple
D. Jordan
W. Chandler
D. Nwaba
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
H. Ellenson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 11 33.8 28.5 5.4 7.2 1.1 0.6 2.4 44.4 34.1 93.7 0.9 4.5
S. Dinwiddie 32 31.0 23.0 3.1 6.3 0.8 0.4 2.9 42.5 30.0 80.1 0.3 2.8
C. LeVert 9 31.6 16.8 5.0 4.0 0.7 0.1 3.4 42.1 36.1 64.5 1.1 3.9
J. Harris 32 31.9 14.6 4.1 2.1 0.6 0.3 1.3 47.5 43.0 75.7 0.8 3.3
T. Waller-Prince 32 30.5 12.2 6.8 2.1 0.9 0.4 2.1 37.1 36.6 78.0 0.8 5.9
J. Allen 32 26.5 12.0 10.2 1.3 0.7 1.4 1.3 65.5 0.0 63.5 3.5 6.7
G. Temple 32 29.5 10.6 3.4 2.6 0.9 0.5 1.2 37.3 32.2 77.8 0.6 2.8
D. Jordan 29 21.3 8.0 10.0 2.1 0.4 1.0 1.2 64.4 0.0 66.2 2.4 7.6
W. Chandler 7 20.7 6.4 4.6 1.1 0.6 0.1 1.1 43.2 21.7 100.0 0.1 4.4
D. Nwaba 20 13.4 5.2 2.3 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 52.1 42.9 66.7 0.4 1.9
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 10 16.9 4.9 2.2 0.6 0.5 0.1 1.1 39.0 38.1 75.0 0.3 1.9
T. Pinson 21 13.5 4.9 2.0 1.9 0.5 0.1 1.3 29.6 20.6 93.8 0.4 1.6
N. Claxton 9 13.2 3.0 2.4 1.2 0.1 0.6 0.7 52.4 0.0 41.7 0.9 1.6
H. Ellenson 4 3.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 32 243.1 110.6 48.9 23.6 6.69 4.94 15.1 44.0 33.3 74.3 10.7 38.3
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
S. Curry
J. Barea
D. Finney-Smith
D. Powell
M. Kleber
J. Brunson
D. Wright
B. Marjanovic
C. Lee
R. Broekhoff
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 29 32.3 29.0 9.5 8.9 1.2 0.1 4.2 47.1 31.6 80.6 1.4 8.1
K. Porzingis 31 31.2 17.3 9.4 1.5 0.6 2.1 1.7 40.3 34.3 72.5 1.7 7.6
T. Hardaway Jr. 32 25.5 13.7 2.6 1.7 0.6 0.1 0.9 41.9 38.2 80.6 0.3 2.3
S. Curry 31 21.9 9.6 2.0 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.0 43.6 38.8 93.2 0.5 1.6
J. Barea 8 13.9 9.5 1.5 2.8 0.3 0.1 0.9 46.0 56.0 100.0 0.3 1.3
D. Finney-Smith 33 28.6 8.9 5.1 1.4 0.6 0.5 1.0 47.7 39.2 71.2 1.8 3.4
D. Powell 30 26.2 8.5 5.5 1.5 0.9 0.6 0.8 60.6 30.0 66.3 1.8 3.7
M. Kleber 32 24.1 8.3 5.6 1.0 0.3 0.7 0.8 44.7 38.7 88.9 1.7 3.9
J. Brunson 33 17.8 8.1 2.6 3.5 0.4 0.0 1.2 47.3 34.2 75.6 0.5 2.1
D. Wright 31 20.6 7.8 3.5 3.3 1.5 0.3 0.8 49.2 37.7 86.0 0.9 2.7
B. Marjanovic 15 10.3 5.3 4.4 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.9 52.4 0.0 70.0 1.1 3.3
C. Lee 8 8.6 4.1 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.3 0.3 59.1 58.3 0.0 0.0 0.4
R. Broekhoff 10 7.7 3.7 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 44.0 50.0 83.3 0.1 1.3
Total 33 241.5 116.3 48.1 24.5 6.64 4.58 12.5 45.7 36.4 78.3 10.9 37.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores