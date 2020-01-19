DET
Rose, Pistons eye third straight road win vs. Wizards

  • Jan 19, 2020

Derrick Rose's addition to the Detroit Pistons' starting lineup has led to improved starts as well as better finishes.

The Pistons will try to complete a sweep of a three-game road trip when they play a Monday matinee against the Washington Wizards.

Coach Dwane Casey had been reluctant to insert Rose into the lineup for fear of overusing the veteran point guard. He also didn't want the team's bench production to nosedive.

Instead, the team's offense has flowed despite the lengthy absences of starters Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard.

The Pistons shot 60.3 percent from the field in a 116-103 upset at Boston, then connected at a 59.3 percent clip in a 136-103 romp in Atlanta on Saturday.

Rose has been the catalyst, shooting 76.7 percent from the field. He had 27 points and nine assists in 26 minutes against the Hawks.

"Derrick Rose is an All-Star," Casey said. "He is getting to where he wants to go with the ball, and he is picking double teams apart. Guys are being more comfortable now playing against blitzes and traps, and he is playing like an All-Star. ... I'm going to tell everybody, he should be an All-Star, he is an All-Star."

Rose is clearly the Pistons' Most Valuable Player this season. He's averaging 23.0 points and 6.1 assists this month and the offense revolves around his ability to drive to the basket for layups and kickouts.

Rose's minutes have risen from an average of 22.9 in November to 25.2 in December to 30.1 in January. He's showing no signs of wear and tear.

"I think they were just being cautious with me early on in the season," he said. "I feel like they were being cautious. I keep showing them; I'm coming in doing what I'm supposed to do, taking care of my body. I've been prepping for this all summer, so it's finally just coming full circle."

The Wizards, who hold a 2-1 lead in the season series, will look to snap a three-game losing streak.

They were thumped 140-111 at Toronto on Friday. The Wizards had trouble hanging onto the ball, as they committed 26 turnovers.

"We started the game off with turnovers and a lot of them were uncharacteristic ones, but some of them were because they are a good defensive team," coach Scott Brooks said. "They're an experienced team, they are long, they are tough and they were clicking. We played a championship team (Friday) that was clicking on all cylinders and when that happens everything seems to fall."

The Wizards' star, Bradley Beal, was held to 14 points in 23 minutes. Beal has averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 points below his season average, in three games since returning from a right leg injury.

"We've just got to get better at getting open and making ourselves available and just making a simple pass," Beal said. "We've got to be better at both ends of the floor. We've got to be better as a team, better as a unit, starting with myself."

Beal averaged 28.5 points and 8.0 assists in the two Wizards victories over Detroit but was held to 15 points in a 132-102 Pistons triumph on Dec. 26.

Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
B. Beal
3 SG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
52.9 Field Goal % 43.7
52.9 Three Point % 43.7
60.1 Free Throw % 83.5
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
17.3 PPG, 15.7 RPG, 2.7 APG
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
27.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 16-27 -----
home team logo Wizards 13-28 -----
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 16-27 109.1 PPG 42.2 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Wizards 13-28 114.5 PPG 42.4 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 17.3 PPG 15.7 RPG 2.7 APG 52.9 FG%
B. Beal SG 27.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.4 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
D. Rose
A. Drummond
L. Kennard
B. Griffin
M. Morris
L. Galloway
C. Wood
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Snell
R. Jackson
T. Frazier
T. Maker
J. Bone
K. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Rose 37 25.8 18.3 2.4 5.9 0.8 0.3 2.6 50.3 31.8 88.1 0.5 1.8
A. Drummond 41 33.4 17.3 15.7 2.7 2.0 1.8 3.5 52.9 5.0 60.1 4.4 11.3
L. Kennard 28 32.9 15.8 3.5 4.1 0.4 0.2 1.5 44.2 39.9 89.3 0.3 3.2
B. Griffin 18 28.4 15.5 4.7 3.3 0.4 0.4 2.2 35.2 24.3 77.6 0.9 3.7
M. Morris 35 22.1 11.2 3.7 1.6 0.7 0.2 1.6 46.3 40.3 75.8 0.5 3.2
L. Galloway 43 25.2 10.3 2.1 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.6 43.3 39.4 86.8 0.4 1.7
C. Wood 39 16.8 9.5 5.3 0.7 0.4 0.9 1.1 57.1 36.5 71.2 1.3 4.0
S. Mykhailiuk 38 20.8 8.2 1.5 1.7 0.6 0.1 1.0 43.7 44.5 81.8 0.3 1.2
T. Snell 39 26.2 7.9 1.7 1.4 0.5 0.2 0.4 46.7 42.2 100.0 0.2 1.6
R. Jackson 2 18.0 5.0 2.5 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 36.4 20.0 100.0 0.5 2.0
T. Frazier 25 13.6 3.9 1.2 3.6 0.5 0.1 1.4 37.4 34.5 79.2 0.4 0.9
T. Maker 41 10.9 3.7 2.0 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.6 51.0 35.5 64.2 0.6 1.3
J. Bone 4 3.5 1.0 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.5 28.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Thomas 2 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 43 241.2 109.1 42.2 24.6 7.70 4.91 15.0 46.8 37.3 74.0 9.6 32.6
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
D. Bertans
R. Hachimura
J. McRae
T. Bryant
I. Thomas
M. Wagner
I. Smith
A. Pasecniks
I. Mahinmi
C. Miles
G. Payton
G. Mathews
J. Williams
I. Bonga
A. Schofield
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 34 35.5 27.2 4.6 6.4 1.0 0.3 3.3 43.7 31.3 83.5 1.1 3.5
D. Bertans 32 29.3 15.2 4.9 1.7 0.7 0.6 0.9 43.3 42.8 87.7 0.8 4.1
R. Hachimura 25 29.2 13.9 5.8 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 48.2 20.8 85.2 1.6 4.2
J. McRae 25 22.4 13.3 3.4 2.8 0.7 0.5 1.4 43.0 42.2 78.1 0.6 2.8
T. Bryant 21 26.4 12.7 7.6 2.4 0.4 0.9 1.3 54.8 29.7 74.1 2.1 5.5
I. Thomas 32 23.5 12.2 1.4 4.0 0.4 0.2 2.1 40.8 40.7 81.3 0.2 1.2
M. Wagner 21 20.4 11.6 6.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 2.0 58.1 39.3 83.7 1.6 4.4
I. Smith 41 26.2 11.1 3.0 4.6 0.8 0.4 1.4 45.8 36.4 62.3 0.5 2.5
A. Pasecniks 16 20.6 8.0 5.6 1.0 0.5 0.4 1.3 52.6 0.0 60.9 2.2 3.4
I. Mahinmi 21 22.0 7.8 5.9 1.4 0.9 1.4 1.5 49.2 25.0 58.6 2.3 3.5
C. Miles 10 16.1 6.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 32.2 31.4 75.0 0.4 0.8
G. Payton 13 22.0 6.2 4.0 2.5 1.8 0.5 1.2 45.9 33.3 57.1 1.2 2.8
G. Mathews 15 13.1 6.2 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.5 46.0 42.9 90.6 0.4 1.1
J. Williams 6 20.5 5.5 6.3 1.0 0.2 0.8 0.3 68.2 0.0 60.0 2.2 4.2
I. Bonga 36 17.2 4.5 3.3 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.6 53.6 34.6 75.0 1.0 2.3
A. Schofield 24 12.0 3.5 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 40.5 30.4 75.0 0.3 1.1
Total 41 240.6 114.5 42.4 25.6 7.73 4.17 13.5 45.9 36.4 77.4 10.6 31.8
