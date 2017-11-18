NO
Murray scores 31 as Nuggets beat Pelicans 146-114

  • Nov 18, 2017

DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets followed their worst offensive performance of the season with one that will certainly be hard to top.

Jamal Murray scored 31 points and the Nuggets had the NBA's highest-scoring game of the season in a 146-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Denver surpassed the 142 points Houston scored against Phoenix just one night earlier for the highest total in the league this season. It was also Denver's most points in a regulation game since it had 168 in a win over the Seattle SuperSonics in March of 2008.

''If we're moving the ball like that and everybody touches it - and we're cutting, moving and finding the open guy and making shots - we could do that every night,'' said Murray, whose team looked far different from its 99-82 loss to Portland on Monday.

Nikola Jokic added 13 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season as the Nuggets improved to 7-2 at the Pepsi Center. Gary Harris had 22 points in his return after a two-game absence with right shoulder soreness.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and five rebounds for New Orleans before he left the game with a concussion in the opening minute of the third quarter.

Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Jokic's head as the Nuggets center was backing him down with the ball.

''I don't want (anybody) to get injured because of me,'' Jokic said. ''I hope he's good. I didn't do it on purpose.''

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry couldn't provide any details of Davis' injury after the game.

''I don't know yet,'' Gentry said. ''I have to check with doctors.''

The Pelicans trailed by as many as 27 points in the opening quarter but pulled within 66-58 on Davis' jumper seconds before he went down with the injury.

The Nuggets took advantage of the Pelicans without their All-Star big man and outscored them 40-22 the rest of the way in the third. Emmanuel Mudiay's 3-pointer before the buzzer made it 106-80.

''You just got to keep playing no matter who's in there,'' Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore said. ''AD here or not here, (DeMarcus Cousins), anybody. We've got to keep playing. Today we didn't and that's something we've got to work on.''

Denver hit nine consecutive shots to jump out to a 25-4 lead. Three of its starters were in double figures by the end of the quarter: Murray had 11 points while Harris and Paul Millsap each had 10.

The Pelicans answered, outscoring Denver 48-29 in the final 14:19 of the half. Rajon Rondo raced the length of the court for a layup at the buzzer to pull New Orleans within eight.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Cousins had 14 points, while Rondo and G Jrue Holiday each had 13. Moore had 16 off the bench. ... Rondo made his second consecutive start of the season after returning from surgery to repair a core muscle injury earlier in the week. ... G Tony Allen missed his fourth straight game with soreness in his left knee.

Nuggets: C Mason Plumlee (core strain) was cleared to play after undergoing an MRI earlier in the day. ... Millsap had 20 points and Mudiay had 19. ... Denver Broncos linebackers Von Miller and Brandon Marshall sat courtside.

QUOTABLE

Gentry was candid about his team's performance after the game.

''It sucked. It sucked. That's my thoughts on the game. We didn't do anything right, and everything was terrible, coaching included. It was an embarrassment. We embarrassed our franchise, and that includes everyone.''

3-POINT HAVEN

Eight players hit at least one 3 as the Nuggets finished 18 of 35 from outside the arc.

''If you have a shot, shoot it. If you got a pass, make that pass,'' Denver coach Michael Malone said. ''When we're moving the ball like that, we're generating shots. Now the challenge is to make shots and we made 18 out of 35 3s.

''Great offense, great ball movement.''

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Nuggets: Begin a three-game road trip Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
D. Cousins
0 C
N. Jokic
15 C
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
11.6 Reb. Per Game 11.6
46.7 Field Goal % 50.6
46.7 Three Point % 50.3
77.4 Free Throw % 88.6
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee 0:23
  Cheick Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:25
+ 1 Cheick Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:25
  Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee 0:25
+ 2 Malik Beasley made dunk, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay 0:39
  Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson, stolen by Juan Hernangomez 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo 0:43
  Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles 0:43
  Trey Lyles missed dunk 0:43
  Malik Beasley missed jump shot 0:50
Team Stats
Points 114 146
Field Goals 48-91 (52.7%) 56-89 (62.9%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 18-35 (51.4%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 52
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 21 35
Team 4 4
Assists 32 37
Steals 2 5
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
J. Holiday G 11
13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
P. Millsap F 4
20 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 8-8 19372434114
home team logo Nuggets 9-637274240146
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logoPelicans 8-8 108.4 PPG 43.6 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logoNuggets 9-6 108.5 PPG 44.9 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
A. Davis F 25.1 PPG 11.0 RPG 2.9 APG 56.7 FG%
J. Murray G 14.4 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.5 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis F 17 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
J. Murray G 31 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
52.7 FG% 62.9
36.4 3PT FG% 51.4
60.0 FT% 76.2
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
D. Cousins
R. Rondo
J. Holiday
D. Cunningham
Bench
E. Moore
J. Nelson
C. Diallo
D. Miller
I. Clark
J. Jones
A. Ajinca
O. Asik
C. Cooke
S. Hill
F. Jackson
T. Allen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Moore 27 16 2 3 1 0 0 1 7/11 2/3 0/0 1 1 25 +3
J. Nelson 27 10 4 9 0 0 5 0 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 3 27 -9
C. Diallo 12 9 3 0 0 0 2 5 4/5 0/0 1/2 1 2 10 -5
D. Miller 28 6 0 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 0 7 -5
I. Clark 13 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 0 8 -8
J. Jones 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 -7
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 29 32 2 0 13 19 48/91 12/33 6/10 8 21 196 -160
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Chandler
N. Jokic
Bench
E. Mudiay
M. Beasley
K. Faried
M. Plumlee
W. Barton
J. Hernangomez
T. Lyles
D. Arthur
T. Lydon
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Craig
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Mudiay 23 19 2 6 1 0 1 0 7/11 3/6 2/2 1 1 33 -6
M. Beasley 5 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 0 9 +7
K. Faried 6 6 2 0 1 0 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 0 8 -7
M. Plumlee 18 6 6 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 0/1 2 4 15 +3
W. Barton 24 4 3 2 0 1 3 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 2 9 -7
J. Hernangomez 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 4 +7
T. Lyles 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 1 +7
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 146 48 37 5 4 14 15 56/89 18/35 16/21 13 35 263 +160
NBA Scores