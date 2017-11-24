POR
BKN

No Text

Lillard and Nurkic lifts Trail Blazers over Nets 127-125

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) Jusuf Nurkic apologized to Damian Lillard as they strolled back to their locker room, upset he had missed two free throws with less the three seconds left, giving the Brooklyn Nets a chance to either tie or win it at the buzzer.

All Lillard could care about was Nurkic's heads up play a couple of seconds earlier that eventually served as the game-winner.

Lillard scored 34, Nurkic added 29 and 15 rebounds, including eight in the fourth quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a six-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to edge the Nets 127-125 on Friday.

''After the game he was telling me, `Man, my bad I missed the free throws, I did this and I this that','' Lillard recalled. ''I stopped in the hallway, I said, `I don't care about none of that, the most important thing is you made the biggest play of the game'.''

Portland trailed 121-115 with 2:20 left after former Trail Blazers' guard Allen Crabbe floater. The Trail Blazers then scored the next eight points, capped by Shabbaz Nappier's three-point play with 55 seconds left. Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie then evened it 123 with a putback layup after missing his own 15-foot pullup shot.

Lillard then freed himself off Dinwiddie's tight defense as Nurkic set a pick at the 3-point arc, diving to the basket as the Portland point guard served him the ball. DeMarre Carroll then slid in to help on the coverage, blocking Nurkic right under the basket. Caris Levert briefly had control of the ball before the Trail Blazers' center snatched it away and put it through, drawing a foul and capping a three-point play with 27 seconds left to put his team ahead for good, 126-123.

''I learned never quit,'' said Nurkic, who had eight rebounds and two of his four blocks in the final period. ''There's no lost possession. I see an opportunity to steal the ball and try to make a play. It (went) in.''

Despite Lillard's words of encouragement, he was still beating himself for making 5 of 10 free throws.

''I know I am a way better free throw (shooter) than I am showing,'' said Nurkic.

CJ McCollum chipped in 26 for the Trail Blazers, who found themselves down by 11 in the first quarter in a post-Thanksgiving noon tip.

The Trail Blazers' defense held the Nets 0 for 5 from the field during their key fourth quarter 8-0 run, two days after a disappointing 20-point loss at Philadelphia.

''We made some good defensive stops in the last minute and a half and were able to convert in the other direction,'' Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

Dinwiddie had 23 for the Nets, who have lost three straight games - the previous two to the defending champions, Golden State Warriors, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After cutting Portland's lead to 126-125 with 15.7 seconds, he had a chance to put the Nets ahead but missed a 3-pointer with 4:8 seconds left.

''I felt like it was a good look,'' Dinwiddie said. ''It bounced around the rim a couple of times but didn't go in.''

Brooklyn had six other players score in double-figures, including Rondae-Hollis Jefferson had 17. Sean Kilpatrick added 14 and Joe Harris scored 14.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Reserve forward Al-Farouq Aminu remained out again with a sprained right ankle he suffered during a game Nov. 1. He's missed his last 10 games.

Nets: DeMarre Carroll, Tyler Zeller and Trevor Booker each had 10 points for the Nets.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

Portland's noon start at Brooklyn was the first of two on their regular-season schedule. They'll tip-off again at noon at Boston on Feb. 4 - the second game of a three-game Eastern Conference road trip.

SNAP OUT OF IT

McCollum made 10 of 19 shots to rebound from Wednesday's dreadful shooting performance at Philadelphia, in which he went 1 for 14 from the field, scoring five points.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Continue their five-game road trip at Washington on Saturday.

Nets: Visit Memphis on Monday, the first of three games on the road.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 G
R. Hollis-Jefferson
24 F
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
40.9 Field Goal % 49.4
40.7 Three Point % 48.5
92.3 Free Throw % 83.1
  Personal foul on Jusuf Nurkic 0:00
  Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll 0:00
  Jusuf Nurkic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  Team rebound 0:02
  Jusuf Nurkic missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 0:02
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
  CJ McCollum missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
  Team rebound 0:11
Team Stats
Points 127 125
Field Goals 48-96 (50.0%) 50-100 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 25-35 (71.4%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 56 58
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 33 34
Team 11 11
Assists 24 25
Steals 5 4
Blocks 13 6
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 16 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Lillard G 0
34 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie G 8
23 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 11-8 23284135127
home team logo Nets 6-1232213933125
o210.5, BKN +4.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
o210.5, BKN +4.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logoTrail Blazers 11-8 103.2 PPG 47.3 RPG 18.2 APG
home team logoNets 6-12 111.3 PPG 45.1 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard G 25.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 6.2 APG 41.5 FG%
S. Dinwiddie G 12.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 6.0 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard G 34 PTS 4 REB 9 AST
S. Dinwiddie G 23 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
40.0 3PT FG% 40.0
71.4 FT% 71.4
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
C. McCollum
N. Vonleh
P. Connaughton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 36 34 4 9 1 1 3 3 10/19 4/6 10/11 1 3 55 +3
J. Nurkic 30 29 15 3 1 4 1 3 12/19 0/0 5/10 3 12 54 +1
C. McCollum 39 26 2 5 1 1 0 2 10/19 1/4 5/6 0 2 40 +5
N. Vonleh 24 7 7 0 0 1 0 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 6 15 -1
P. Connaughton 15 4 1 2 0 0 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 -3
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
C. McCollum
N. Vonleh
P. Connaughton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 36 34 4 9 1 1 3 3 10/19 4/6 10/11 1 3 55 +3
J. Nurkic 30 29 15 3 1 4 1 3 12/19 0/0 5/10 3 12 54 +1
C. McCollum 39 26 2 5 1 1 0 2 10/19 1/4 5/6 0 2 40 +5
N. Vonleh 24 7 7 0 0 1 0 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 6 15 -1
P. Connaughton 15 4 1 2 0 0 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 -3
Bench
E. Turner
M. Harkless
S. Napier
J. Layman
E. Davis
A. Aminu
M. Leonard
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
Z. Collins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Turner 27 13 3 4 1 0 1 1 6/15 1/2 0/0 0 3 24 +1
M. Harkless 18 6 3 0 0 3 0 1 3/5 0/0 0/1 2 1 12 -5
S. Napier 20 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/6 0/3 3/3 1 0 5 +10
J. Layman 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 -1
E. Davis 17 1 9 1 1 1 1 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 4 5 13 0
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 127 45 24 5 13 7 16 48/96 6/15 25/35 12 33 231 +10
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
R. Hollis-Jefferson
A. Crabbe
D. Carroll
T. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 30 23 4 6 1 1 0 4 9/20 4/9 1/2 2 2 41 -5
R. Hollis-Jefferson 29 17 4 2 1 1 1 0 8/13 0/0 1/1 0 4 26 -3
A. Crabbe 30 12 3 1 0 0 0 3 5/14 2/6 0/0 1 2 17 -1
D. Carroll 24 10 9 3 0 1 1 1 4/8 0/1 2/5 1 8 25 +3
T. Zeller 19 10 3 1 0 1 0 2 4/8 0/1 2/2 3 0 16 +12
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
R. Hollis-Jefferson
A. Crabbe
D. Carroll
T. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 30 23 4 6 1 1 0 4 9/20 4/9 1/2 2 2 41 -5
R. Hollis-Jefferson 29 17 4 2 1 1 1 0 8/13 0/0 1/1 0 4 26 -3
A. Crabbe 30 12 3 1 0 0 0 3 5/14 2/6 0/0 1 2 17 -1
D. Carroll 24 10 9 3 0 1 1 1 4/8 0/1 2/5 1 8 25 +3
T. Zeller 19 10 3 1 0 1 0 2 4/8 0/1 2/2 3 0 16 +12
Bench
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Booker
J. Allen
S. Kilpatrick
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
Q. Acy
D. Russell
I. Whitehead
J. Wiley
Y. Ouattara
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 26 14 6 2 0 0 4 4 5/6 1/1 3/4 1 5 20 -5
J. Harris 20 13 2 5 0 0 1 3 4/6 3/5 2/2 0 2 24 -3
T. Booker 20 10 8 2 0 1 0 1 5/9 0/1 0/0 1 7 23 0
J. Allen 24 9 8 1 2 1 0 4 3/10 0/0 3/4 4 4 22 -3
S. Kilpatrick 13 7 0 2 0 0 2 0 3/6 0/1 1/1 0 0 9 -5
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Acy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wiley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ouattara - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 125 47 25 4 6 9 22 50/100 10/25 15/21 13 34 223 -10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores