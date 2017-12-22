DAL
MIA

No Text

Ellington ties career best with 28, Heat top Mavs 113-101

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2017

MIAMI (AP) Wayne Ellington was able to stay with Miami this season largely because the Heat made a trade with Dallas over the summer and freed up the money needed to keep him around.

The Mavericks probably regretted that Friday night.

Ellington tied a career high with 28 points and set a career-best by connecting on eight 3-pointers, and the injury-ravaged Heat never trailed on the way to beating the Mavericks 113-101 - shooting 64 percent, the second-best mark in franchise history.

The Heat opened both halves on 12-0 runs.

Getting outscored ''12-0 to start the game, 12-0 to start the second half. You combine it, it's ridiculous,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. ''Their level of force was greater from start to finish. We made some good runs but when you're swimming against the current the whole game, it's difficult to get over the hump.''

Ellington was 10 for 16 from the field, 8 for 12 from 3-point range.

He has endeared himself to the Heat coaching staff since the moment he arrived in Miami. He takes more than 100 shots in his pregame routine, which usually ends about a half-hour before game time and always under the watchful eye of Heat assistant coach Octavio de la Grana.

''He behaves like a champion before he's a champion,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''I love it. ... It's beauty in motion.''

Miami guard Dion Waiters left in the first quarter after turning his long-problematic left ankle on a drive, meaning the Heat now have seven players dealing with injuries. Hassan Whiteside, Goran Dragic, James Johnson and Justise Winslow all remained out with various injuries, Rodney McGruder and Okaro White are likely not returning anytime soon, and now Waiters is ailing again.

Waiters missed the final 13 games of last season with a left ankle sprain, and it's nagged him at times ever since. That meant more minutes for Ellington, and he delivered.

''We were going to have to step up collectively,'' Ellington said. ''Everybody's play was going to have to elevate and I definitely took it upon myself as well to elevate my game.''

Josh Richardson scored 24 points, Tyler Johnson scored 19 and Bam Adebayo scored 14 for Miami. The Heat went 16-for-25 from 3-point range.

Yogi Ferrell scored a season-high 23 for the Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes each had 20 for Dallas, which got outrebounded 35-22. The 22 rebounds were the fewest by an NBA team this season.

''They just compete. That's their DNA down here,'' Nowitzki said of the Heat.

Richardson made 11 of 14 shots for Miami, which has won four of its last five.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Devin Harris played only eight minutes before leaving with an illness. ... Dallas was denied a two-game winning streak, which would have matched a season best. The Mavs are 2-7 in the game immediately following a win.

Heat: X-rays on Waiters were negative. ... Adebayo, who was 1 when Nowitzki made his NBA debut, spent some time guarding the longtime Dallas star. Adebayo was plus-28 in 37 minutes. ... Kelly Olynyk scored 11 for Miami.

ALL TIED UP

Including two NBA Finals matchups, the Heat and Mavericks have now played 74 times - with each team winning 37 of them.

UD-DIRK MEMORIES

Nowitzki and Heat forward Udonis Haslem have been going head-to-head for more than a decade - since the 2006 NBA Finals, at least, and the respect the veterans have for one another is clear. They shared some pleasantries before tip-off Friday, and then found themselves guarding one another briefly during the game.

MCROBERTS REPORT

Josh McRoberts, who was the player Miami traded to Dallas in the move that essentially meant the Heat would keep Ellington, still hasn't played for Dallas because of foot problems. Saturday is the one-year anniversary of his last NBA appearance, though he did play 5-on-5 earlier this week against some Mavericks interns. ''He's been a great guy to have around our club,'' Carlisle said.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Atlanta on Saturday.

Heat: Host New Orleans on Saturday.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
44.4 Field Goal % 44.4
44.0 Three Point % 44.4
83.6 Free Throw % 76.9
  Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington 0:12
  Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
+ 2 Tyler Johnson made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 0:45
  Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:48
+ 2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 0:53
+ 3 Yogi Ferrell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 1:12
+ 3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Johnson 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 1:32
  Harrison Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:37
  Team rebound 1:37
Team Stats
Points 101 113
Field Goals 38-75 (50.7%) 46-72 (63.9%)
3-Pointers 17-35 (48.6%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 19 33
Team 7 3
Assists 28 25
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
Y. Ferrell PG 11
23 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Richardson SF 0
24 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 9-24 23302028101
home team logo Heat 17-1532212931113
o195.5, MIA +1.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
o195.5, MIA +1.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logoMavericks 9-24 99.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logoHeat 17-15 100.3 PPG 40.9 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
Y. Ferrell PG 10.4 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 43.9 FG%
W. Ellington SG 9.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.9 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
Y. Ferrell PG 23 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
W. Ellington SG 28 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
50.7 FG% 63.9
48.6 3PT FG% 64.0
72.7 FT% 83.3
Mavericks
Starters
H. Barnes
D. Nowitzki
W. Matthews
D. Smith Jr.
M. Kleber
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 32 20 2 2 0 0 1 1 8/15 1/3 3/5 1 1 25 -15
D. Nowitzki 32 20 4 3 0 0 2 0 7/17 6/15 0/0 0 4 28 -14
W. Matthews 33 9 0 3 1 0 1 2 2/6 1/3 4/4 0 0 15 -13
D. Smith Jr. 26 6 2 7 0 0 2 2 2/7 2/3 0/0 0 2 20 -15
M. Kleber 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -22
Starters
H. Barnes
D. Nowitzki
W. Matthews
D. Smith Jr.
M. Kleber
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 32 20 2 2 0 0 1 1 8/15 1/3 3/5 1 1 25 -15
D. Nowitzki 32 20 4 3 0 0 2 0 7/17 6/15 0/0 0 4 28 -14
W. Matthews 33 9 0 3 1 0 1 2 2/6 1/3 4/4 0 0 15 -13
D. Smith Jr. 26 6 2 7 0 0 2 2 2/7 2/3 0/0 0 2 20 -15
M. Kleber 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -22
Bench
Y. Ferrell
J. Barea
D. Powell
S. Mejri
D. Harris
K. Collinsworth
J. McRoberts
N. Noel
S. Curry
J. Motley
D. Finney-Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 32 23 2 2 2 0 1 2 9/13 5/7 0/0 0 2 30 +5
J. Barea 25 8 3 8 0 0 0 3 3/8 2/3 0/0 0 3 27 +7
D. Powell 16 8 2 1 2 1 0 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 15 +2
S. Mejri 14 4 5 0 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 10 +3
D. Harris 8 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -1
K. Collinsworth 8 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 6 +3
J. McRoberts - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 101 22 28 5 2 8 12 38/75 17/35 8/11 3 19 178 -60
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
T. Johnson
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
D. Waiters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 36 24 4 5 1 2 2 3 11/14 2/3 0/0 0 4 39 +13
T. Johnson 38 19 7 4 0 0 3 0 8/12 2/3 1/2 0 7 31 +16
B. Adebayo 37 14 8 5 1 0 1 3 6/9 0/0 2/2 1 7 32 +28
K. Olynyk 25 11 6 2 0 1 3 2 4/7 3/4 0/0 0 6 19 +3
D. Waiters 8 4 1 2 1 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +9
Starters
J. Richardson
T. Johnson
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
D. Waiters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 36 24 4 5 1 2 2 3 11/14 2/3 0/0 0 4 39 +13
T. Johnson 38 19 7 4 0 0 3 0 8/12 2/3 1/2 0 7 31 +16
B. Adebayo 37 14 8 5 1 0 1 3 6/9 0/0 2/2 1 7 32 +28
K. Olynyk 25 11 6 2 0 1 3 2 4/7 3/4 0/0 0 6 19 +3
D. Waiters 8 4 1 2 1 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +9
Bench
W. Ellington
D. Walton
J. Mickey
U. Haslem
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
H. Whiteside
A. Hammons
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
O. White
M. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Ellington 39 28 3 0 0 0 0 2 10/16 8/12 0/0 0 3 31 +10
D. Walton 23 7 2 5 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 2 19 -15
J. Mickey 21 6 3 1 0 0 1 4 3/9 0/1 0/0 1 2 10 -4
U. Haslem 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 0
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hammons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 113 35 25 3 3 11 15 46/72 16/25 5/6 2 33 193 +60
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores