DAL
POR

No Text

Sharp-shooting Lillard gets 31 points, Blazers beat Mavs

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 21, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard tried to make a final statement as the NBA All-Star roster deadline nears.

The Portland guard hit his first nine shots - including seven 3-pointers - and scored 31 points as the Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-108 on Saturday night for their season-best sixth consecutive home win.

Lillard, who didn't miss a shot until late in the third quarter, went 10 of 15 from the floor and handed out nine assists to lead Portland. Backcourt mate CJ McCollum scored 26 points, while Evan Turner had 17 points and Al-Farouq Aminu 13.

Portland tied a season high with 18 3-pointers. Six Blazers made at least two each, led by Lillard's seven.

NBA All-Star reserves, voted by the coaches, will be announced Tuesday. Portland's next game isn't until Monday, and by then, many coaches will have already voted. Saturday's performance might have been Lillard's last All-Star statement.

Lillard didn't see Saturday's game as an All-Star audition, but rather, what he's supposed to do.

''I gotta play at a certain way and perform at a certain level for us to be able to win games,'' he said. ''That's why my job is. I don't have anything else to say about it.''

Turner spoke up on Lillard's behalf.

''He's been playing at a high level,'' Turner said. ''An All-Star level. They screwed him the last two years, right? When's the make-up call? They owe him a couple. That's case enough.''

Wesley Matthews led Dallas with 23 points. Dirk Nowitzki and Dennis Smith Jr. scored 21 points each, with Nowitzki setting a season high.

Portland led by 18 points in the second half but had trouble putting away the pesky Mavericks. Dallas whittled away at Portland's advantage during the fourth quarter, getting as close as five points with 36 seconds remaining. A dunk by the Blazers' Ed Davis with 17 seconds left put the Mavericks away.

Portland led 62-45 at halftime, after the Blazers shot 57 percent (24 of 42) during the first half.

''First half, I thought was bad. Second half was very good. You've got to play both halves, so we've got to get a better start,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

Portland led 33-20 after the first quarter, and its dominance was particularly evidence on the final two baskets. Shabazz Napier stripped J.J. Barea at midcourt and finished with a rare dunk. Seconds later, McCollum had a layup after blowing by Yogi Ferrell so quickly the Dallas guard fell to the ground.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Barea returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game at Denver. He scored 12 points. ... This is the second time this season Dallas has had a four-day break in between games. The Mavericks are 0-2 in that situation. ... Devin Harris suffered a head injury during the first half and didn't return.

Trail Blazers: Matthews left the Blazers for Dallas following the 2014-15 season, but he's still popular in Portland, as fans warmly cheered him during pregame introductions. ... Last season, Lillard averaged 28.3 points in three games against the Mavericks.

NURKIC REACTS TO TECH

The game got chippy down the stretch, with three technical fouls during the final five minutes. The most prominent happened after Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic and Dallas' Salah Mejri became entangled under the basket. As the two released, Mejri flew to the ground. After consulting the television monitor, Nurkic was assessed a technical.

''I thought he locked my arm and I didn't like that. So I let him know - dirty plays - I don't like that,'' Nurkic said. ''The refs are going to do what they're going to do. He got fouled and then he locked my arm on purpose. That's not good.''

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Monday night at home against Washington

Trail Blazers: Monday night at Denver.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
45.2 Field Goal % 43.3
45.3 Three Point % 43.2
83.1 Free Throw % 92.0
  Team rebound 0:00
  Harrison Barnes missed jump shot 0:00
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on Harrison Barnes 0:03
  Personal foul on Dwight Powell 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Ed Davis 0:06
  Harrison Barnes missed layup, blocked by Ed Davis 0:07
  Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes 0:09
  Dirk Nowitzki missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
+ 2 Ed Davis made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 0:17
Team Stats
Points 108 117
Field Goals 38-83 (45.8%) 45-86 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 18-36 (50.0%)
Free Throws 22-28 (78.6%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 45
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 26 31
Team 11 5
Assists 19 19
Steals 9 3
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
21 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
31 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 15-31 20253429108
home team logo Trail Blazers 25-2133292926117
O/U 210.5, POR -5.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
O/U 210.5, POR -5.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logoMavericks 15-31 102.6 PPG 40.2 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logoTrail Blazers 25-21 104.2 PPG 44.5 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
W. Matthews SG 12.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.8 APG 40.8 FG%
D. Lillard PG 25.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.6 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Matthews SG 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
D. Lillard PG 31 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
45.8 FG% 52.3
40.0 3PT FG% 50.0
78.6 FT% 90.0
Mavericks
Starters
W. Matthews
D. Nowitzki
D. Smith Jr.
M. Kleber
H. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Matthews 37 23 5 2 1 0 2 2 7/15 3/9 6/8 3 2 31 -3
D. Nowitzki 29 21 4 0 1 2 0 2 8/12 3/4 2/2 0 4 28 -6
D. Smith Jr. 31 21 6 6 3 0 3 5 8/15 1/1 4/5 2 4 39 -2
M. Kleber 16 10 1 3 1 0 0 1 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 0 18 0
H. Barnes 34 8 10 1 0 1 1 3 3/13 0/4 2/3 2 8 20 -7
Starters
W. Matthews
D. Nowitzki
D. Smith Jr.
M. Kleber
H. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Matthews 37 23 5 2 1 0 2 2 7/15 3/9 6/8 3 2 31 -3
D. Nowitzki 29 21 4 0 1 2 0 2 8/12 3/4 2/2 0 4 28 -6
D. Smith Jr. 31 21 6 6 3 0 3 5 8/15 1/1 4/5 2 4 39 -2
M. Kleber 16 10 1 3 1 0 0 1 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 0 18 0
H. Barnes 34 8 10 1 0 1 1 3 3/13 0/4 2/3 2 8 20 -7
Bench
J. Barea
Y. Ferrell
S. Mejri
D. Powell
D. Harris
J. McRoberts
N. Noel
S. Curry
J. Motley
D. Finney-Smith
K. Collinsworth
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 23 12 2 6 0 0 2 2 5/11 0/1 2/2 0 2 24 -6
Y. Ferrell 29 7 0 0 1 0 0 2 1/3 1/2 4/4 0 0 8 -11
S. Mejri 21 6 6 1 1 2 0 3 2/4 0/0 2/4 3 3 17 -1
D. Powell 10 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 3 -2
D. Harris 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -7
J. McRoberts - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 108 37 19 9 5 9 21 38/83 10/25 22/28 11 26 188 -45
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
E. Turner
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 38 31 5 9 0 0 4 2 10/15 7/9 4/4 0 5 50 +13
C. McCollum 38 26 4 2 1 0 0 3 11/23 2/6 2/2 0 4 35 -14
E. Turner 30 17 3 1 0 0 1 4 7/13 2/4 1/1 0 3 21 +1
A. Aminu 34 13 2 1 1 0 0 1 5/10 3/7 0/0 0 2 18 +11
J. Nurkic 24 10 6 1 0 1 4 4 4/6 0/0 2/3 2 4 15 -1
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
E. Turner
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 38 31 5 9 0 0 4 2 10/15 7/9 4/4 0 5 50 +13
C. McCollum 38 26 4 2 1 0 0 3 11/23 2/6 2/2 0 4 35 -14
E. Turner 30 17 3 1 0 0 1 4 7/13 2/4 1/1 0 3 21 +1
A. Aminu 34 13 2 1 1 0 0 1 5/10 3/7 0/0 0 2 18 +11
J. Nurkic 24 10 6 1 0 1 4 4 4/6 0/0 2/3 2 4 15 -1
Bench
S. Napier
E. Davis
P. Connaughton
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
M. Leonard
J. Layman
N. Vonleh
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 17 8 4 1 1 0 1 3 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 4 14 +8
E. Davis 23 6 10 2 0 2 2 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 5 5 20 +8
P. Connaughton 20 6 2 2 0 0 1 3 2/7 2/6 0/0 2 0 11 +19
Z. Collins 13 0 4 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 3 0
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 117 40 19 3 3 14 23 45/86 18/36 9/10 9 31 187 +45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores