Anthony reaches milestone as Thunder beat Pistons 121-108

  • Jan 27, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Carmelo Anthony made a free throw for his 25,000th point, and although there was no real reaction from the crowd in Detroit, the Oklahoma City star slapped hands with teammates and raised his right hand with pride.

''It's a special moment,'' Anthony said. ''To kind of know what it took to get to this point and the amount of work that was put in to get to this point, the teammates that I've played with over the years, and for me to still be at a point in my career where I still have a lot more to go.''

Anthony became the 21st NBA player to reach the 25,000-point mark , and Russell Westbrook added 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lift the surging Thunder to a 121-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Although it was a night of triumph for Anthony, Oklahoma City lost guard Andre Roberson to what looked like a serious leg injury in the third quarter.

Anthony scored his 25,000th point with 8:30 left in the third. He would add four more points and finish the game with 21. Paul George, who was named to the All-Star team Saturday, scored 26 points, and Westbrook was impressive throughout.

''That's a really good basketball team, and when those three get rolling, it is hard to stop them,'' Detroit's Tobias Harris said. ''We had a chance going into the second half, but we were stagnant against a really good defense, and then we couldn't get a stop, so we were always taking the ball out of the net.''

Anthony's milestone moment was part of a 15-0 run for the Thunder at the start of the second half that pushed their lead to 27, but Roberson was taken off on a stretcher later in the third after landing hard on the court. His left leg seemed to give way as he was beginning to jump for an alley-oop, and he sailed through the air and appeared to land on his tailbone or lower back.

Coach Billy Donovan said it's a patellar tendon injury, and the Thunder would find out more after returning to Oklahoma. The scary injury put a damper on Oklahoma City's seventh straight victory. It's the NBA's longest current winning streak.

A group of five Detroit backups helped cut the deficit to nine around the midway point of the fourth, but Oklahoma City was able to hold on.

''I think Dre's situation probably took a lot out of us,'' Donovan said. ''We lost a little bit there, and rightfully so.''

Detroit has dropped seven in a row, the league's longest current skid. The Pistons now face back-to-back games against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

QUITE A SPLIT

Detroit's reserves actually outscored Oklahoma City's 64-25, but the Thunder's starters outscored Detroit's 96-44.

''Their starters just dominated us,'' Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. ''When those three are playing like that, you aren't going to be able to stop them, but we had to do a much better job of doing the things we could control. We didn't do a good job of getting back on defense and we didn't do a good job on the boards.''

HISTORY

The Pistons infamously picked Darko Milicic over Anthony in the 2003 draft, and Anthony hasn't forgotten.

''I was thinking about it after the game, the irony of me getting 25,000 points here in Detroit, knowing after that '03 draft, what things could have been,'' he said.

TIP-INS

Thunder: It was the 15th triple-double of the season for Westbrook and the 94th of his career.

Pistons: F Reggie Bullock (right thumb sprain) returned after a one-game absence and scored 16 points. Harris led Detroit with 21.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Pistons: Visit the Cavaliers on Sunday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
A. Drummond
0 C
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
15.3 Reb. Per Game 15.3
44.7 Field Goal % 54.5
44.5 Three Point % 54.6
70.5 Free Throw % 62.3
+ 2 Anthony Tolliver made dunk, assist by Boban Marjanovic 0:10
+ 3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Patterson 0:25
  Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:36
+ 2 Andre Drummond made dunk 0:36
  Andre Drummond missed layup 0:40
+ 3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot 0:54
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 1:15
  Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
+ 2 Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 1:27
  Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 1:39
  Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot 1:41
Team Stats
Points 121 108
Field Goals 45-93 (48.4%) 39-84 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 14-33 (42.4%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 52 53
Offensive 13 13
Defensive 30 30
Team 9 10
Assists 23 24
Steals 9 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 1
R. Westbrook PG 0
31 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST
I. Smith PG 14
15 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 29-20 36332923121
home team logo Pistons 22-2524332427108
O/U 206.5, DET +3.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logoThunder 29-20 105.7 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logoPistons 22-25 102.1 PPG 42.3 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 25.4 PPG 9.5 RPG 9.9 APG 44.4 FG%
T. Harris SF 18.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.0 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 31 PTS 11 REB 13 AST
T. Harris SF 21 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
48.4 FG% 46.4
42.4 3PT FG% 36.4
73.9 FT% 75.0
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
S. Adams
A. Roberson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 36 31 11 13 2 0 6 3 13/22 3/4 2/4 4 7 64 +20
P. George 36 26 3 2 3 0 0 2 6/13 4/7 10/12 1 2 36 +28
C. Anthony 34 21 5 1 2 0 2 3 8/21 2/6 3/3 0 5 28 +25
S. Adams 31 13 7 2 1 1 0 5 6/9 0/0 1/3 3 4 26 +28
A. Roberson 22 5 5 1 0 1 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 4 13 +32
Bench
T. Ferguson
R. Felton
P. Patterson
J. Grant
A. Abrines
J. Huestis
K. Singler
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ferguson 23 6 3 0 0 0 0 3 2/6 2/5 0/0 2 1 9 -11
R. Felton 13 6 2 3 0 0 1 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 2 13 -16
P. Patterson 16 5 3 1 1 0 0 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 2 11 -19
J. Grant 12 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 6 -8
A. Abrines 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0 3 -7
J. Huestis 6 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 2 3 -7
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 121 43 23 9 2 9 20 45/93 14/33 17/23 13 30 212 +65
Starters
T. Harris
A. Drummond
A. Bradley
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 32 21 3 1 1 0 2 3 6/13 2/4 7/8 2 1 25 -24
A. Drummond 30 12 13 2 1 3 3 2 5/11 0/1 2/6 6 7 30 -30
A. Bradley 26 6 2 3 0 0 3 4 3/7 0/3 0/0 0 2 11 -28
L. Galloway 13 5 1 2 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/2 2/3 0 1 10 -19
S. Johnson 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -17
Bench
R. Bullock
I. Smith
B. Marjanovic
L. Kennard
A. Tolliver
J. Leuer
R. Jackson
D. Buycks
K. Felder
E. Moreland
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Bullock 33 16 6 4 1 0 2 1 6/13 4/11 0/0 1 5 29 +6
I. Smith 34 15 3 9 0 0 3 2 7/8 1/1 0/0 0 3 33 +6
B. Marjanovic 14 14 8 2 1 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 4/4 3 5 26 +10
L. Kennard 25 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 3/10 3/5 2/2 0 1 11 +13
A. Tolliver 19 8 5 0 0 0 1 0 3/7 1/5 1/1 1 4 12 +18
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Buycks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 108 43 24 4 3 16 20 39/84 12/33 18/24 13 30 190 -65
