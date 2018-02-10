POR
Lillard scores 50 in 3 quarters, Blazers beat Kings 118-100

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Damian Lillard didn't fight Portland coach Terry Stotts' decision to sit him in the fourth quarter, even though the Trail Blazers point guard was well within reach of his career high for points.

Having scored a season-high 50 in 29 minutes - the fourth 50-point game of his career - Lillard saw no reason to tempt fate.

Lillard scored 22 points in the third quarter, and the Blazers beat the Sacramento Kings 118-100 on Friday night.

''I saw we were up 20 and I was like, `OK, if we keep this lead there's really no reason to go back in there,''' Lillard said. ''I'd rather have a 50 in 29 minutes with some character than go out there and chase 60. I feel like that's bad karma.''

Lillard scored at will, making 16 of 26 shots - including eight 3-pointers - and all 10 of his free-throw attempts. His only action in the fourth came when Stotts sent him to the scorer's table briefly after Sacramento cut Portland's lead to 13.

When Shabazz Napier stopped the Kings' run with a 3-pointer, Lillard looked at Stotts and the two men nodded in agreement that his night was over.

Lillard, who also had six assists, joined teammate CJ McCollum and Houston's James Harden as the only players to score 50 points through three quarters this season.

''Damian was outstanding,'' Stotts said. ''To have another 50-point scorer under 30 minutes is pretty impressive. The way he was shooting it, he knew he had a good feel tonight.''

Maurice Harkless added 15 points, McCollum scored 13 and Ed Davis had five points and 14 rebounds for Portland, which made 15 3-pointers. The Blazers were coming off an overtime win in Charlotte on Thursday that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Lillard, Portland's lone All-Star this season, scored 15 points during a 17-0 run that closed out the third quarter and put the Blazers up 92-74. He made two 3s during the run and silenced the crowd when he drove the left side of the lane and flipped the ball in with his right hand.

''I just knew that I needed to control the game at that point,'' Lillard said. ''It didn't necessarily mean scoring. The ball just went in. I was being aggressive and the ball went in.''

Sacramento made five consecutive 3s in the fourth quarter, four by Buddy Hield, and pulled within 107-94 with 4:45 left. Napier's 3-pointer halted the Kings' surge.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 19 points and six rebounds, and Zach Randolph added 17 points and nine boards for Sacramento.

Lillard had 14 points and made three of Portland's six 3-pointers in the first quarter. Evan Turner hit an off-balance 11-footer to end the period and put the Blazers up 33-31.

''When a guard's got it going like that, it's tough to stop,'' Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said. ''All you can do is try to contain him. It's not much you can do about it.''

After Randolph's layup over Nurkic pulled Sacramento within 49-47 in the second, Lillard scored nine consecutive points and then added a 17-foot step-back jumper with 1.7 seconds left to put Portland up 62-52 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Lillard's eight 3-pointers were one shy of his own franchise record, which he matched earlier this season against Houston on Dec. 9. ... Portland improved to 2-1 against the Kings this season. The teams split back-to-back games in November.

Kings: Iman Shumpert, who was part of the trade that sent George Hill to Cleveland, arrived for the game but did not suit up. ... Skal Labissiere (left rotator cuff strain) expects to return after the All-Star break.

JOHNSON IN LIMBO

Joe Johnson, who was traded to Sacramento from Utah as part of the three-team deal, is unsure where his future rests. With expectations that the Kings will buy the veteran guard out of the remainder of his contract - which would make him a free agent available to sign with any team - Johnson has not reported to Sacramento.

HE SAID IT

''We did a super job on (Lillard) in the fourth quarter where we held him scoreless.'' - Kings coach Dave Joerger.

UP NEXT

Blazers: Host Utah on Sunday.

Kings: Visit Minnesota on Sunday.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
Z. Randolph
50 PF
25.5 Min. Per Game 25.5
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
44.3 Field Goal % 48.0
44.0 Three Point % 48.0
91.8 Free Throw % 79.3
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
  Team rebound 0:07
  Buddy Hield missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan 0:07
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made driving layup 0:13
  Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox 0:21
  Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox 0:21
+ 1 Willie Cauley-Stein made free throw 0:35
  Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard 0:35
+ 2 Willie Cauley-Stein made alley-oop shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 0:35
  Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein 0:40
Team Stats
Points 118 100
Field Goals 43-88 (48.9%) 38-90 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 15-35 (42.9%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 52 52
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 36 31
Team 7 9
Assists 18 25
Steals 10 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
50 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Fox PG 5
13 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 31-25 33293026118
home team logo Kings 17-37 31212226100
O/U 206.5, SAC +5.0
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 206.5, SAC +5.0
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 31-25 104.8 PPG 45 RPG 19.1 APG
home team logo Kings 17-37 98.4 PPG 40.1 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 25.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.7 APG 44.3 FG%
W. Cauley-Stein C 12.4 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.2 APG 50.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 50 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
W. Cauley-Stein C 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
48.9 FG% 42.2
42.9 3PT FG% 39.1
94.4 FT% 71.4
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
M. Harkless
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 29 50 1 6 3 0 2 2 16/26 8/13 10/10 0 1 64 +18
M. Harkless 25 15 3 1 1 0 1 0 6/9 2/3 1/1 2 1 20 +6
C. McCollum 30 11 2 2 1 2 3 2 5/13 1/4 0/0 0 2 17 +6
J. Nurkic 25 6 7 4 0 0 0 3 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 6 21 +10
A. Aminu 23 5 5 0 2 0 0 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 4 12 +7
Bench
S. Napier
P. Connaughton
E. Davis
Z. Collins
E. Turner
M. Leonard
J. Layman
C. Swanigan
C. Wilcox
W. Baldwin IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 19 13 3 2 2 0 2 0 5/5 3/3 0/0 1 2 20 +3
P. Connaughton 14 6 0 1 0 0 0 4 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 8 +10
E. Davis 20 5 14 0 0 0 2 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 3 11 17 +9
Z. Collins 24 4 5 2 0 1 1 2 0/6 0/5 4/4 0 5 13 +11
E. Turner 20 3 4 0 0 1 0 1 1/6 0/1 1/2 0 4 8 +13
M. Leonard 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -1
J. Layman 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -1
C. Swanigan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 118 45 18 10 4 11 21 43/88 15/35 17/18 9 36 202 +90
Kings
Starters
W. Cauley-Stein
Z. Randolph
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Cauley-Stein 30 19 6 3 1 2 2 2 8/14 0/0 3/5 3 3 32 -16
Z. Randolph 26 17 9 2 0 0 0 4 6/11 2/2 3/3 2 7 30 0
D. Fox 33 13 7 9 0 0 4 2 3/9 0/2 7/9 2 5 34 -21
B. Bogdanovic 33 10 3 3 1 1 1 1 4/14 1/3 1/1 1 2 20 -11
J. Jackson 26 10 5 2 0 0 1 0 5/10 0/1 0/1 2 3 18 -5
Bench
B. Hield
K. Koufos
G. Temple
V. Carter
I. Shumpert
F. Mason III
B. Caboclo
J. Cooley
J. Sampson
S. Labissiere
G. Papagiannis
J. Johnson
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 22 16 2 1 1 0 2 3 5/12 5/9 1/2 0 2 19 -4
K. Koufos 17 10 3 2 0 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 2 17 -2
G. Temple 26 3 5 2 0 0 1 2 1/8 1/3 0/0 1 4 11 -15
V. Carter 22 2 3 1 2 0 1 4 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 3 8 -16
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 100 43 25 5 3 12 19 38/90 9/23 15/21 12 31 189 -90
NBA Scores