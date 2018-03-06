MIA
Beal scores 30, Wizards edge Heat 117-113 in overtime

  Mar 06, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and the Washington Wizards had their best 3-point shooting night of the season in a 117-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Beal went 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, leading a Washington team that finished 14 for 24 there while snapping its first three-game losing streak of the season.

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points and Markieff Morris had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Morris' baseline 3-pointer off Beal's feed made it 113-109 with 1:06 left in overtime.

The fifth-place Wizards improved to 11-6 in their extended stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall as he recovers from knee surgery. They moved within a half-game of Indiana and maintained a one-game lead on Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference.

Dwyane Wade scored 22 points but missed on a potential game-tying jumper with 4.1 seconds left in overtime for Miami.

Tyler Johnson added 21 points for the Heat, who lost for the second time in six games to fall back into eighth place, a half-game behind Milwaukee.

Wade brought Miami within one with 12.9 seconds remaining after he lured Kelly Oubre into a foul on a 3-point attempt, then sank three free throws to make it 114-113.

Satoransky hit one of his two foul shots on the other end, but Wade couldn't sink a 10-footer after pump faking a pair of Wizards defenders. Oubre then hit a pair of free throws to seal it.

Miami led only once all game, but stayed close throughout the second half. Wade tied it for the third time with 22 seconds left in regulation, driving by Morris, absorbing Beal's foul, hitting a leaning layup and then converting a three-point play to tie it at 105-all.

Beal's jumper at the buzzer on the ensuing possession fell short.

TIP-INS

Heat: G Wayne Ellington (thigh bruise) was out for a fourth consecutive game but went through a pregame workout. ''We're going to push him in this workout a little bit more and see how he responds tomorrow,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. . Wade scored in double digits in the second game of a back-to-back set for the first time since his return to Miami from Cleveland.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said Wall worked out on Monday afternoon. ''He actually moved around more than light shooting. Moved around pretty good. Not a lot of reps, but got a good sweat, a good workout. That's another step in the progress of his return.'' . F Oubre returned after missing Sunday's game with a sore left foot . F Otto Porter left the game with 8:29 remaining in regulation after colliding with Wade trying to reach a loose ball.

QUOTABLE

''There's something so special and different when Dwyane Wade puts on that Miami Heat jersey. It transcends sport. And the impact reverberates all throughout South Florida. There's only a few players who have that type of impact.'' - Spoelstra. Wade is back in Miami after spending his first 13 NBA seasons with the Heat.

UP NEXT

Heat: Return home to face Philadelphia on Thursday.

Wizards: Visit New Orleans on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Dragic
7 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
44.4 Field Goal % 46.1
44.3 Three Point % 46.0
77.8 Free Throw % 79.3
  Team rebound 0:00
  Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Kelly Oubre made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Kelly Oubre made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Goran Dragic 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre 0:01
  Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk 0:01
  Kelly Olynyk missed dunk 0:01
  Dwyane Wade missed floating jump shot 0:04
+ 1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
  Tomas Satoransky missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
Team Stats
Points 113 117
Field Goals 42-93 (45.2%) 40-79 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 50 51
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 28 33
Team 9 11
Assists 26 25
Steals 11 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
T. Johnson SG 8
21 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
30 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Heat 34-31 262430258113
home team logo Wizards 37-28 3128271912117
O/U 205.0, WAS -4.0
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 205.0, WAS -4.0
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 34-31 101.8 PPG 43 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Wizards 37-28 107.0 PPG 43 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
D. Wade SG 13.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.4 APG 43.9 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.6 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Wade SG 22 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
B. Beal SG 30 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
45.2 FG% 50.6
27.3 3PT FG% 58.3
74.1 FT% 85.2
Heat
Starters
G. Dragic
J. Richardson
H. Whiteside
J. Johnson
L. Babbitt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dragic 35 16 7 5 1 0 1 6 6/15 1/5 3/3 3 4 33 -12
J. Richardson 35 16 2 2 3 0 3 3 5/9 3/5 3/4 1 1 22 -20
H. Whiteside 21 8 6 1 0 1 1 2 4/9 0/0 0/0 4 2 16 -17
J. Johnson 14 6 3 1 1 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 1 12 -14
L. Babbitt 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 2 -11
Bench
D. Wade
T. Johnson
J. Winslow
K. Olynyk
R. McGruder
B. Adebayo
W. Ellington
D. Waiters
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
D. Walton
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Wade 28 22 2 6 1 0 3 2 8/18 0/5 6/6 0 2 34 +12
T. Johnson 38 21 3 4 3 1 0 0 8/15 2/6 3/7 0 3 36 +5
J. Winslow 38 15 6 1 1 0 2 2 6/11 1/4 2/3 1 5 22 +12
K. Olynyk 25 3 9 5 1 0 2 5 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 8 21 +18
R. McGruder 19 3 1 1 0 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 0 5 +8
B. Adebayo 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -1
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mickey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 261 113 41 26 11 2 14 24 42/93 9/33 20/27 13 28 205 -20
Wizards
Bench
K. Oubre
M. Scott
R. Sessions
J. Meeks
I. Mahinmi
J. Smith
J. Wall
D. Robinson
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre 27 14 1 1 2 1 2 4 3/8 2/6 6/6 0 1 18 -10
M. Scott 26 8 2 0 1 0 1 1 3/6 1/2 1/2 0 2 10 +1
R. Sessions 13 6 0 1 1 0 2 0 1/5 0/1 4/4 0 0 7 -17
J. Meeks 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -8
I. Mahinmi 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 -10
J. Smith 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -1
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 259 117 40 25 7 2 18 22 40/79 14/24 23/27 7 33 198 +20
NBA Scores