Bogdanovic, Pacers cruise to 112-87 victory over Hawks

  • Mar 09, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Cory Joseph scored 10 of his 18 points in the opening quarter, and the Indiana Pacers were never seriously threatened in a 112-87 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Two days after a lackluster 20-point home loss to Utah, the Pacers looked refreshed, shooting 67 percent in the first quarter. Joseph, starting for point guard Darren Collison, hit two of the team's five 3-pointers to help build a 34-15 lead after 12 minutes.

''I'm just trying to go out there and start well for my team,'' said Joseph, who has started the past 12 games while Collison has been on the mend from left knee surgery.

Collison came off the bench and scored 17 points in 21 minutes. Victor Oladipo and Myles turner also scored 17 apiece for Indiana, which has won 12 of 15 home games since the start of the new year.

The Pacers (38-28) led by as many as 21 in the second quarter and went ahead by 31 points in the third quarter. They finished 14 of 27 from 3-point range.

Rookie reserve guard Tyler Dorsey scored all of his career-high 18 points in the second half for the Hawks, who dropped to a league-worst 5-27 on the road.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Rank second in forcing turnovers (16 per game) as well as points off turnovers (18.7). ... The team's experience average of 1.6 years is the lowest in the league, according to Elias. The roster has 10 players with one year or less of experience. ... A 107-102 home win over the Pacers on Feb. 28 snapped a four-game losing streak to Indiana.

Pacers: Five 3-pointers in the first quarter surpassed the previous game's output, when Indiana shot just 3 of 23 beyond the arc. ... Bogdanovic has scored in double digits in 15 consecutive games, the longest such streak of his four-year career. ... Coach Nate McMillan's 558th career win moved him past former Golden State coach Al Attles for 26th place on the league's all-time list.

COLLISON STRONG

Collison won't regain his starting spot until he's considered full strength. He hit his first four shots, including a 3-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer.

He was having the best all-around season of his 9-year career before the injury, averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 49.5 percent. The Pacers were 7-4 without him.

SELECT GROUP

Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder (19.3 points, 6.3 assists) is on pace to become just the fourth player in franchise history to average 19 points and 6 assists. The only other Hawks to finish a season with those totals were Lenny Wilkins, Pete Maravich (twice) and Joe Johnson. Schroder has scored 20 or more points in 31 games this season.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Chicago on Sunday.

Pacers: At Boston on Sunday.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Schroder
17 PG
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.4 Field Goal % 47.7
43.3 Three Point % 47.4
87.0 Free Throw % 80.2
  Defensive rebound by Joe Young 0:09
  DeWayne Dedmon missed alley-oop shot 0:11
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 0:18
  Joe Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf 0:41
  Andrew White missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
  Offensive rebound by Miles Plumlee 0:51
  Tyler Dorsey missed jump shot 0:55
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Dorsey 0:57
  Cory Joseph missed driving layup 0:59
+ 2 Miles Plumlee made dunk, assist by Josh Magette 1:16
Team Stats
Points 87 112
Field Goals 34-82 (41.5%) 45-91 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 10-33 (30.3%) 14-28 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 57
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 29 40
Team 5 8
Assists 21 21
Steals 11 11
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 13 16
Technicals 0 0
M. Muscala PF 31
12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
C. Joseph PG 6
18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
away team logo Hawks 20-46 1522262487
home team logo Pacers 38-28 34193425112
away team logo Hawks 20-46 103.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Pacers 38-28 106.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
T. Dorsey SG 5.1 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.2 APG 34.7 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 14.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.5 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Dorsey SG 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 21 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
41.5 FG% 49.5
30.3 3PT FG% 50.0
90.0 FT% 80.0
Starters
D. Schroder
D. Dedmon
J. Collins
K. Bazemore
T. Waller-Prince
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 24 15 1 4 1 0 6 2 6/14 1/5 2/2 1 0 19 -19
D. Dedmon 26 8 7 1 2 1 3 1 4/7 0/1 0/0 0 7 17 -19
J. Collins 26 8 6 3 1 0 1 0 4/6 0/2 0/0 1 5 20 -25
K. Bazemore 20 4 3 1 1 1 0 2 2/10 0/3 0/0 1 2 11 -19
T. Waller-Prince 18 3 1 1 0 1 1 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 6 -15
Bench
T. Dorsey
M. Muscala
J. Morris
I. Taylor
M. Plumlee
A. White
J. Magette
M. Delaney
T. Cavanaugh
A. Cleveland
D. Bembry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Dorsey 24 18 4 0 0 0 2 2 6/15 3/8 3/3 1 3 20 -6
M. Muscala 20 12 5 2 2 0 1 1 4/6 3/5 1/1 1 4 22 -5
J. Morris 24 9 2 2 2 1 0 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 2 18 -19
I. Taylor 6 4 0 1 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 0 4 -5
M. Plumlee 18 3 3 0 1 0 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 2 5 +2
A. White 13 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 6 +2
J. Magette 15 0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 13 +3
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 87 35 21 11 4 18 13 34/82 10/33 9/10 6 29 161 -125
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
C. Joseph
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
T. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 30 21 3 2 2 0 2 1 8/15 2/3 3/3 1 2 28 +25
C. Joseph 35 18 7 4 2 0 2 2 7/13 2/4 2/2 1 6 33 +26
V. Oladipo 25 17 5 5 2 0 3 2 7/9 2/4 1/1 0 5 31 +25
M. Turner 27 17 12 0 1 2 2 1 7/16 3/5 0/0 4 8 30 +26
T. Young 23 4 2 1 2 0 2 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 2 8 +23
Bench
D. Collison
T. Booker
L. Stephenson
D. Sabonis
J. Young
G. Robinson III
T. Leaf
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
B. Moore
A. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Collison 20 17 2 5 1 0 0 2 7/10 2/2 1/2 1 1 30 +7
T. Booker 17 8 8 1 0 1 2 1 3/6 2/2 0/0 2 6 17 +2
L. Stephenson 16 6 2 0 0 0 2 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 2 6 -4
D. Sabonis 25 4 3 2 1 0 1 4 1/5 1/2 1/2 0 3 11 -1
J. Young 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -2
G. Robinson III 14 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -2
T. Leaf 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 0
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 112 49 21 11 3 16 16 45/91 14/28 8/10 9 40 201 +125
NBA Scores