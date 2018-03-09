UTA
Crowder has season-high 22, Jazz beat Grizzlies 95-78

  • Mar 09, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jae Crowder scored a season-high 22 points and the Utah Jazz won their fifth straight with a 95-78 victory Friday night over the Memphis Grizzlies, who have lost 16 in a row.

Joe Ingles added 16 points for Utah, while Ricky Rubio had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 18 points, and Ben McLemore finished with 14. Jarell Martin contributed 13, while making only five of his 15 shots as Memphis shot 37 percent for the game.

Utah never trailed in the second half and Memphis never really threatened after the early minutes of the third quarter.

Memphis actually led 36-34 near the midway point of the second quarter, but was outscored 14-2 over the final 6 minutes. That allowed the Jazz to carry a 50-38 lead into the break.

Crowder came off the Utah bench for 14 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4 of 7 from outside the arc as the Jazz converted 44 percent of their 3-pointers.

McLemore led Memphis with 10 points as the Grizzlies were stymied by 37 percent shooting in the half.

Utah extended the lead to 15 points in the third, and entered the fourth with a 71-58 advantage.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, who was held to nine points in a Feb. 7 game against Memphis, managed 12 points Friday. He entered the game averaging 23.2 points in 11 games since the Feb. 7 single-digit effort. . Rudy Gobert, who entered the game averaging 21.5 points and 14.8 rebounds over the winning streak, had four points and 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies: Have held the Jazz under 100 points in all of the last 28 meetings between the teams. .. JaMychal Green, who has recorded six double-doubles since the All-Star break, managed only two points and five rebounds. . Marc Gasol had nine points and 11 rebounds. . Grizzlies are now winless in 16 games this season without Tyreke Evans. Evans missed his eighth straight game with a right rib injury.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Face the Pelicans in New Orleans on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Points 95 78
Field Goals 33-74 (44.6%) 31-83 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 13-32 (40.6%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 58 45
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 40 29
Team 10 6
Assists 26 16
Steals 10 4
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 17 22
Technicals 2 2
R. Rubio PG 3
15 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
M. Gasol C 33
9 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
away team logo Jazz 36-30 2426212495
home team logo Grizzlies 18-47 2315202078
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Ingles 31 16 5 3 2 0 3 1 6/10 4/6 0/0 0 5 26 +9
R. Rubio 30 15 10 5 0 0 1 3 3/10 0/2 9/11 0 10 34 +20
D. Favors 27 12 4 0 1 3 4 3 5/7 0/0 2/6 2 2 16 -6
D. Mitchell 34 12 5 6 2 1 5 5 4/15 3/8 1/1 0 5 27 +15
R. Gobert 34 4 10 1 2 2 3 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 6 17 +22
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 33 22 1 3 1 1 0 1 7/12 6/11 2/2 0 1 31 +12
R. O'Neale 19 6 7 3 1 1 1 0 3/7 0/3 0/0 0 7 20 +12
J. Jerebko 11 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 2 8 -7
R. Neto 12 4 1 4 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 1 13 0
E. Udoh 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +4
G. Niang 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 +4
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 95 48 26 10 8 17 17 33/74 13/32 16/22 8 40 196 +85
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Brooks 32 18 3 1 0 0 4 3 7/16 2/6 2/2 1 2 19 -2
B. McLemore 27 14 4 0 0 0 1 2 5/11 2/4 2/2 1 3 17 -1
M. Gasol 31 9 11 6 1 4 2 2 3/7 1/4 2/4 1 10 35 -19
K. Simmons 25 6 3 3 0 0 2 4 3/7 0/0 0/0 0 3 13 -16
J. Green 31 2 5 3 0 0 0 2 1/8 0/2 0/0 1 4 13 -24
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Martin 30 13 5 0 1 0 3 3 5/15 0/2 3/4 1 4 16 -6
X. Rathan-Mayes 26 8 0 1 2 1 3 3 3/9 1/2 1/2 0 0 10 -9
D. Davis 16 4 8 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 3 12 +2
W. Selden Jr. 15 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 8 -4
B. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
I. Rabb 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -4
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chalmers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 78 39 16 4 5 15 22 31/83 6/22 10/14 10 29 143 -85
