Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Spurs 104-94

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and posted his 19th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the San Antonio Spurs 104-94 on Saturday night.

Westbrook had 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the 98th triple-double of his career.

Jerami Grant scored 15 points, Corey Brewer added 12, Paul George and Alex Abrines each scored 11 and Patrick Patterson had 10 for the Thunder. Nick Collison scored all seven of his points in six critical minutes in the fourth quarter for Oklahoma City, which improved to 6-3 since the All-Star break.

Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans each scored 14 points for the Spurs, who have lost eight of 10. LaMarcus Aldridge was held to 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting in the matchup between teams that are in the running for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Brewer's corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half gave the Thunder a 52-43 lead. He led Oklahoma City with 10 points before the break.

Thunder center Steven Adams came down hard on his left ankle early in the third quarter and did not return. Without his presence on both ends of the floor, the Spurs quickly took advantage and cut Oklahoma City's lead to 62-58. The Thunder recovered after a timeout and led 77-68 after three quarters.

Collison took over in the early part of the fourth quarter. He made a reverse layup to make it 82-70, drew the fifth foul on Aldridge with 7:41 to play, then scored in close a minute later to give the Thunder an 89-72 lead.

The Spurs cut their deficit to seven with about two minutes to play, but Westbrook clinched the triple-double on an assist to Grant for a 3-pointer that put the Thunder up 12.

TIP-INS

Spurs: F/C Pau Gasol started after sitting out against Golden State on Thursday with a right shoulder injury. ... F Kawhi Leonard remained out while recovering from a right quadriceps injury.

Thunder: G Terrance Ferguson was out with a concussion he received when he ran into Adams on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. ... The reserves scored 50 points.

UP NEXT

Spurs: at the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Thunder: host the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Key Players
L. Aldridge
12 PF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
10.1 Ast. Per Game 10.1
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
49.8 Field Goal % 44.7
50.0 Three Point % 44.6
83.1 Free Throw % 73.7
+ 2 Brandon Paul made dunk, assist by Dejounte Murray 0:08
  Defensive rebound by Joffrey Lauvergne 0:15
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
+ 2 Joffrey Lauvergne made floating jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 0:38
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 0:50
  Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant 1:06
  Dejounte Murray missed reverse layup, blocked by Paul George 1:09
+ 3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 1:35
  Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot, blocked by Paul George 1:37
+ 1 Corey Brewer made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:47
Team Stats
Points 94 104
Field Goals 40-86 (46.5%) 39-86 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 46 58
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 37 38
Team 3 8
Assists 26 24
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 22 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Gay SF 22
14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
21 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 37-29 1924252694
home team logo Thunder 39-29 24282527104
O/U 210.5, OKC -4.0
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 210.5, OKC -4.0
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 37-29 102.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Thunder 39-29 106.8 PPG 45 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
R. Gay SF 11.3 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.5 APG 47.2 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 25.4 PPG 9.6 RPG 10.1 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Gay SF 14 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
R. Westbrook PG 21 PTS 12 REB 10 AST
46.5 FG% 45.3
50.0 3PT FG% 35.7
57.1 FT% 66.7
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
C. Brewer
P. George
S. Adams
C. Anthony
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 35 21 12 10 1 0 5 1 7/15 0/1 7/11 1 11 49 +1
C. Brewer 29 12 3 0 1 1 0 1 4/7 2/2 2/2 0 3 17 +3
P. George 36 11 10 5 1 2 4 3 4/16 1/8 2/2 1 9 30 -7
S. Adams 17 8 1 0 1 0 2 4 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 0 8 +3
C. Anthony 31 2 7 2 1 1 2 1 1/8 0/3 0/0 1 6 13 -13
Starters
R. Westbrook
C. Brewer
P. George
S. Adams
C. Anthony
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 35 21 12 10 1 0 5 1 7/15 0/1 7/11 1 11 49 +1
C. Brewer 29 12 3 0 1 1 0 1 4/7 2/2 2/2 0 3 17 +3
P. George 36 11 10 5 1 2 4 3 4/16 1/8 2/2 1 9 30 -7
S. Adams 17 8 1 0 1 0 2 4 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 0 8 +3
C. Anthony 31 2 7 2 1 1 2 1 1/8 0/3 0/0 1 6 13 -13
Bench
J. Grant
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
N. Collison
J. Huestis
R. Felton
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
T. Ferguson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 20 15 8 0 0 0 0 0 5/5 1/1 4/7 3 5 23 +17
A. Abrines 17 11 2 0 0 0 0 1 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 1 13 +7
P. Patterson 20 10 4 2 1 0 0 0 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 2 19 +15
N. Collison 6 7 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 1 8 -2
J. Huestis 11 5 1 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 0 7 +17
R. Felton 12 2 0 5 1 0 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 12 +9
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 104 50 24 8 4 15 13 39/86 10/28 16/24 12 38 199 +50
