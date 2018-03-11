UTA
Rubio, Jazz, spoil Davis triple-double, 116-99

  Mar 11, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Ricky Rubio had 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Utah overcame Anthony Davis' first career triple-double for a 116-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday that extended the Jazz's winning streak to six.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, including 15 during the last 3:08 of the third quarter to put Utah in front for good in what could be an important victory in a tightly packed race for one of the Western Conference's final five playoff spots. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Joe Ingles scored 20 for Utah, which has won 11 straight on the road.

Davis had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks in his return from a sprained left ankle that sidelined him for one game, but he had to spend the rest of his 25th birthday ruing New Orleans' second straight loss.

Jrue Holiday had 18 points and 10 assists for the Pelicans, but missed 12 of 19 shots, turned the ball over four times and struggled defensively against Utah's backcourt tandem of Rubio and Mitchell while guarding each at various points during the game.

Mitchell's 15-point outburst at the end of the third helped the Jazz turn a five-point deficit into a four-point lead. His highlights during that surge included a stumbling reverse layup past Davis as he was fouled by Holiday, which he converted for a three-point play.

He also hit two 3s during that stretch, the last making it 78-74 with 2 seconds left in the period.

New Orleans still had hope after E'Twaun Moore's transition layup as he was fouled pulled the Pelicans to 104-97 with 3:10 left, but New Orleans managed only two more points as Utah pulled away.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Has won three of four matchups this season. ... Held an opponent under 100 for the 30th time, and is 25-5 in such games. ... Gobert recorded his 22nd double-double this season and 10th in 13 games. ... Mitchell scored 20 or more for the 34th time, more than any other rookie. ... Shot 12 of 32 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range and outrebounded New Orleans 55-38. ... Jae Crowder missed 10 of 11 shots but his only make was a 3 in the fourth quarter that gave Utah an 84-78 lead.

Pelicans: Davis tied his own franchise record with six blocks in one half. ... Ian Clark scored 14 in a reserve role. ... Emeka Okafor scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting. ... Moore had 10 points. ... Shot 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Host Charlotte on Tuesday night.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Points 116 99
Field Goals 40-96 (41.7%) 41-93 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 12-32 (37.5%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 24-25 (96.0%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 65 46
Offensive 17 10
Defensive 38 28
Team 10 8
Assists 24 28
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 14
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 20 25
Technicals 0 0
R. Rubio PG 3
30 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
A. Davis PF 23
25 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 37-30 29193038116
home team logo Pelicans 38-28 2328232599
away team logo Jazz 37-30 102.6 PPG 42.5 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Pelicans 38-28 112.2 PPG 43.9 RPG 26.5 APG
R. Rubio PG 12.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.3 APG 40.5 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.1 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.3 APG 53.7 FG%
R. Rubio PG 30 PTS 10 REB 7 AST
A. Davis PF 25 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
41.7 FG% 44.1
37.5 3PT FG% 28.6
96.0 FT% 84.6
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Rubio 34 30 10 7 0 0 5 4 10/22 4/5 6/6 3 7 49 +15
D. Mitchell 41 27 3 4 1 0 2 2 10/21 3/10 4/4 0 3 37 +25
J. Ingles 36 20 3 5 1 0 4 1 7/11 3/6 3/4 0 3 30 +10
R. Gobert 39 19 16 3 0 2 1 2 5/13 0/0 9/9 4 12 42 +24
D. Favors 18 6 7 3 0 0 0 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 3 19 +7
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Neto 4 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 -7
J. Crowder 32 5 4 0 0 1 1 3 1/11 1/7 2/2 1 3 9 +22
R. O'Neale 15 3 6 0 2 0 0 2 1/7 1/3 0/0 2 4 11 +2
J. Jerebko 11 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 3 -9
E. Udoh 5 0 3 2 0 0 2 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 1 5 -4
E. McCree 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 55 24 4 3 15 20 40/96 12/32 24/25 17 38 211 +85
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 40 25 11 3 3 10 2 1 9/22 1/4 6/6 2 9 53 -10
J. Holiday 39 18 6 10 2 1 4 5 7/19 3/6 1/2 2 4 43 -11
E. Okafor 18 11 6 0 0 1 1 0 5/6 0/0 1/1 2 4 17 -14
E. Moore 28 10 2 1 0 0 1 4 4/10 1/2 1/1 1 1 13 -10
R. Rondo 23 4 3 8 0 0 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 3 21 -9
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Clark 25 14 2 0 0 0 0 4 6/11 0/1 2/3 0 2 16 -9
D. Miller 32 11 3 4 1 1 1 3 5/9 1/4 0/0 2 1 23 -12
N. Mirotic 18 4 4 2 1 0 0 3 2/9 0/3 0/0 1 3 13 +4
C. Diallo 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -6
D. Liggins 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -8
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 99 38 28 7 14 13 25 41/93 6/21 11/13 10 28 201 -85
