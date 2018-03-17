DEN
Grizzlies snap 19-game skid with 101-94 win vs Nuggets

  • Mar 17, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, Tyreke Evans added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a 19-game losing streak with a 101-94 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Wayne Selden scored 16 points for Memphis by hitting 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 5 from outside the arc. Marc Gasol added 14 points as Memphis won for the first time since Jan. 29.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamal Murray finished with 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Denver shot just 37 percent overall and 27 percent from 3-point range.

Denver entered the night in ninth place in the Western Conference, a game out of the playoff race. Denver played without leading scorer Gary Harris, who is expected to miss the next few games with a right knee sprain suffered against Detroit on Thursday.

The Nuggets struggled through a miserable first half of shooting, connecting on 22 percent in the first quarter. Memphis stretched its lead to 21 early in the second quarter before Denver cut it to 53-48 at halftime.

Brooks hit four 3-pointers to start the second half and keep Memphis ahead.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Opened a seven-game road trip, Denver's longest stretch away from home this season. ... Started 3 of 19 from the field. .. Are 11-23 on the road this season.

Grizzlies: Held a halftime lead for the first time since the start of the losing streak. ... In the third, made six 3-pointers and only a pair of 2-point baskets. ... Avoided losing nine straight at FedEx Forum, which would have been a first.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Play the second game of the trip Monday against Miami.

Grizzlies: Begin a three-game trip against the Eastern Conference on Monday in Brooklyn.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
M. Gasol
33 C
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
49.4 Field Goal % 41.6
49.6 Three Point % 41.7
84.3 Free Throw % 83.4
  Defensive rebound by Jarell Martin 0:06
  Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:15
  Tyreke Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 Tyreke Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on Wilson Chandler 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Tyreke Evans 0:19
  Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
+ 1 Marc Gasol made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Marc Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Paul Millsap 0:30
Team Stats
Points 94 101
Field Goals 32-87 (36.8%) 33-81 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 13-32 (40.6%)
Free Throws 21-29 (72.4%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 56 61
Offensive 17 14
Defensive 31 34
Team 8 13
Assists 17 21
Steals 11 5
Blocks 5 10
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 0
N. Jokic C 15
17 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
T. Evans PG 12
20 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 38-32 1731271994
home team logo Grizzlies 19-50 34193117101
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 38-32 109.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 19-50 98.7 PPG 40.5 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 17.2 PPG 10.4 RPG 6.1 APG 49.7 FG%
D. Brooks SF 9.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.5 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 17 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
D. Brooks SF 24 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
36.8 FG% 40.7
27.3 3PT FG% 40.6
72.4 FT% 78.6
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
P. Millsap
W. Chandler
W. Barton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Jokic 35 17 12 2 4 2 1 3 5/15 1/4 6/8 4 8 38 -1
J. Murray 35 16 3 3 2 0 2 4 5/18 1/8 5/5 0 3 25 -8
P. Millsap 29 12 7 1 0 0 0 3 3/9 0/4 6/10 3 4 21 -12
W. Chandler 31 10 3 2 1 0 0 3 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 1 18 -12
W. Barton 33 8 7 2 2 2 4 3 3/12 0/2 2/2 3 4 19 -14
Bench
T. Lyles
D. Harris
T. Craig
M. Plumlee
K. Faried
D. Arthur
G. Harris
M. Beasley
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 19 12 4 2 0 0 0 1 5/10 2/5 0/0 0 4 20 +2
D. Harris 26 10 2 2 1 0 0 1 3/6 2/4 2/4 0 2 17 +8
T. Craig 16 9 6 0 0 1 0 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 2 4 16 +3
M. Plumlee 11 0 4 3 1 0 0 6 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 1 11 -1
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 94 48 17 11 5 7 25 32/87 9/33 21/29 17 31 185 -35
Grizzlies
Starters
D. Brooks
T. Evans
M. Gasol
J. Martin
J. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Brooks 39 24 5 1 0 1 1 4 8/17 4/9 4/4 1 4 31 +7
T. Evans 37 20 3 7 2 1 3 3 6/19 2/7 6/8 1 2 37 +7
M. Gasol 35 14 6 5 1 2 2 2 4/15 2/7 4/4 0 6 31 +10
J. Martin 35 8 13 3 0 3 1 2 3/7 1/2 1/2 3 10 29 +10
J. Green 30 7 11 0 0 1 1 4 3/11 0/2 1/2 6 5 18 +9
Bench
W. Selden Jr.
D. Davis
B. Weber
M. Chalmers
M. Conley
C. Parsons
M. Henry
B. Johnson
B. McLemore
A. Harrison
I. Rabb
K. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Selden Jr. 21 16 3 1 1 1 2 1 6/7 4/5 0/0 0 3 21 +4
D. Davis 12 9 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 5/6 1 0 12 -3
B. Weber 20 3 6 2 1 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 4 14 -5
M. Chalmers 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -4
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 101 48 21 5 10 12 20 33/81 13/32 22/28 14 34 194 +35
