DET
POR

No Text

Portland wins 12th straight with 100-87 victory over Detroit

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 18, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 100-87 on Saturday night for their 12th straight victory.

CJ McCollum added 16 points for the Blazers, who have the longest current winning streak in the league. It's the longest streak for the franchise since it won 13 in a row in December 2007.

Portland (43-26) also earned its season-best ninth straight home win - a timely streak as it tries to hold on to third place in the Western Conference standings.

While the Blazers are soaring, the Pistons are struggling.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 22 rebounds in Detroit's 12th consecutive road loss. Blake Griffin had 15 points.

The Pistons (30-39) have dropped eight of 10 overall, and currently sit in ninth place in the East.

The Pistons trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, but they closed to 84-74 on Stanley Johnson's dunk with 8:18 left. Evan Turner responded with a jumper for the Blazers.

After Luke Kennard was whistled for a technical foul, Lillard made a foul shot and McCollum converted a layup to make it 89-74 with 6:19 remaining.

Kennard was a game-time decision with a tight hamstring, but he finished with 12 points.

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic got two quick fouls within the first four minutes of the game, so he was replaced by Meyers Leonard. Portland went up 20-9 early.

The Blazers led 60-45 at the break. Lillard led all scorers with 12 points.

After extending the lead in the third quarter, Lillard went to the bench to start the fourth and it looked as if he might be done for the night. But he returned when Detroit got within 10 points.

TIP-INS

Pistons: It was the third of a six-game road trip. ... Forward/Center Eric Moreland played at Oregon State. ... Reggie Jackson, who has missed 35 games with a right ankle sprain, participated in a 3-on-3 optional practice earlier this week.

Trail Blazers: Terry Stotts tied Nate McMillan for third-most victories as a Blazers coach. Stotts is 266-213. ... The Blazers had lost five straight to the Pistons. ... All five of Portland's starters scored in double figures.

UP NEXT

The Pistons visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The Trail Blazers visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
26.8 Pts. Per Game 26.8
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.2 Field Goal % 44.2
43.2 Three Point % 44.3
78.6 Free Throw % 91.1
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:17
  Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:19
  Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Reggie Bullock 0:25
+ 3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Griffin 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Blake Griffin 0:35
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andre Drummond 0:37
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:56
  Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:58
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 1:09
  Al-Farouq Aminu missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum 1:34
Team Stats
Points 87 100
Field Goals 31-80 (38.8%) 38-87 (43.7%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 8-31 (25.8%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 48 57
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 35 40
Team 5 8
Assists 17 23
Steals 6 8
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
18 PTS, 22 REB
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
24 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 30-39 2025182487
home team logo Trail Blazers 43-26 31292020100
O/U 206.5, POR -9.0
Moda Center Portland, OR
O/U 206.5, POR -9.0
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 30-39 102.9 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 43-26 105.9 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 15.0 PPG 15.7 RPG 3.2 APG 52.9 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.6 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Drummond C 18 PTS 22 REB 0 AST
D. Lillard PG 24 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
38.8 FG% 43.7
40.0 3PT FG% 25.8
75.0 FT% 88.9
Pistons
Starters
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
I. Smith
J. Ennis III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Drummond 37 18 22 0 0 2 1 2 6/9 0/0 6/8 4 18 41 -15
B. Griffin 36 15 6 7 0 0 2 2 6/17 1/4 2/3 1 5 33 -9
R. Bullock 30 13 3 2 2 0 0 0 5/10 3/5 0/0 2 1 22 -16
I. Smith 28 6 3 1 2 0 2 0 2/8 2/3 0/0 0 3 11 -6
J. Ennis III 18 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 1 4 -8
Starters
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
I. Smith
J. Ennis III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Drummond 37 18 22 0 0 2 1 2 6/9 0/0 6/8 4 18 41 -15
B. Griffin 36 15 6 7 0 0 2 2 6/17 1/4 2/3 1 5 33 -9
R. Bullock 30 13 3 2 2 0 0 0 5/10 3/5 0/0 2 1 22 -16
I. Smith 28 6 3 1 2 0 2 0 2/8 2/3 0/0 0 3 11 -6
J. Ennis III 18 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 1 4 -8
Bench
L. Kennard
S. Johnson
A. Tolliver
D. Buycks
J. Leuer
R. Jackson
K. Felder
E. Moreland
L. Galloway
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
J. Nelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Kennard 29 12 3 3 1 0 3 0 4/12 2/4 2/2 1 2 19 +7
S. Johnson 17 11 5 1 0 0 1 3 5/11 0/3 1/1 0 5 17 -9
A. Tolliver 22 9 0 0 0 0 0 4 2/5 2/5 3/4 0 0 9 -2
D. Buycks 19 2 0 2 1 0 3 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 -7
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 87 43 17 6 2 12 16 31/80 10/25 15/20 8 35 160 -65
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 37 24 7 8 1 3 1 1 6/19 3/10 9/9 3 4 50 +23
C. McCollum 36 16 6 4 0 2 4 2 8/16 0/4 0/0 1 5 28 0
J. Nurkic 22 13 8 3 0 0 1 4 6/12 0/0 1/2 2 6 26 +10
A. Aminu 30 10 12 2 2 1 2 3 3/8 2/6 2/2 0 12 27 +17
M. Harkless 26 10 2 1 1 1 0 0 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 1 16 +16
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 37 24 7 8 1 3 1 1 6/19 3/10 9/9 3 4 50 +23
C. McCollum 36 16 6 4 0 2 4 2 8/16 0/4 0/0 1 5 28 0
J. Nurkic 22 13 8 3 0 0 1 4 6/12 0/0 1/2 2 6 26 +10
A. Aminu 30 10 12 2 2 1 2 3 3/8 2/6 2/2 0 12 27 +17
M. Harkless 26 10 2 1 1 1 0 0 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 1 16 +16
Bench
E. Davis
E. Turner
Z. Collins
P. Connaughton
M. Leonard
S. Napier
B. Rush
J. Layman
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Papagiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Davis 20 9 6 0 0 0 0 3 3/3 0/0 3/4 1 5 15 -3
E. Turner 20 9 2 1 1 0 1 2 4/7 0/0 1/1 0 2 13 -3
Z. Collins 17 5 3 1 1 0 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 3 10 -4
P. Connaughton 11 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 4 +13
M. Leonard 4 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 +6
S. Napier 10 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 1 4 -10
B. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 100 49 23 8 8 11 17 38/87 8/31 16/18 9 40 200 +65
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores