Aldridge's 39 points lead Spurs past Wolves, 117-101

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 17, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - LaMarcus Aldridge had 39 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a sluggish start to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-101 on Saturday night.

San Antonio won its third straight to move into fifth in the Western Conference five days after dropping to 10th and out of playoff position.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota, which dropped to sixth in the West.

The Spurs had lost three straight and nine of 11 but are now unbeaten halfway through a six-game homestand.

San Antonio shot 84 percent in the second quarter, their best shooting quarter since 2010. The run was fueled by Aldridge.

Two nights after battling New Orleans' Anthony Davis on both ends, Aldridge had to take on another All-Star in Towns. Aldridge responded by leading the Spurs in scoring for the 49th time this season while helping keep Towns in check.

Aldridge scored 18 of 21 points during a five-minute stretch in the second quarter, including 12 straight. He capped the run by coming from the weak side to swat Towns' floater deep into the seats.

Minnesota started quickly, shooting 78 percent from the floor in the first 5 1/2 minutes while San Antonio floundered at 17 percent. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called timeout, only to watch the Timberwolves' Jeff Teague steal the ball once play resumed.

The Spurs responded behind veteran reserves Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay. San Antonio went on a 16-4 run bridging the first and second quarters to take a 29-26 lead.

Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points for Minnesota and Teague had 16.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Jimmy Butler missed his eighth straight game following right knee meniscus surgery. ... Derrick Rose had eight points in 15 minutes, both season highs with Minnesota. ... The Timberwolves are 9-49 against the Spurs in San Antonio. ... Minnesota's last win at San Antonio was April 17, 2013.

Spurs: Popovich said before the game that Kawhi Leonard has not been medically cleared to return. He would not speculate on whether the star forward could play in the playoffs without playing again in the regular season. ... San Antonio shot 86 percent in the third quarter against Golden State in 2010.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Houston on Sunday night.

Spurs: Host Houston on Monday night.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
L. Aldridge
12 PF
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
22.2 Pts. Per Game 22.2
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
54.9 Field Goal % 50.0
55.0 Three Point % 49.7
85.8 Free Throw % 83.2
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Georges-Hunt 0:12
  Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
  Bad pass turnover on Gorgui Dieng, stolen by Dejounte Murray 0:33
+ 2 Joffrey Lauvergne made hook shot, assist by Davis Bertans 0:37
  Out of bounds turnover on Nemanja Bjelica 0:52
  Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica 0:56
  Brandon Paul missed dunk 0:56
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Paul 0:52
  Pau Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:56
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 1:11
  Derrick Rose missed driving layup 1:13
Team Stats
Points 101 117
Field Goals 39-81 (48.1%) 49-96 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 7-12 (58.3%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 49 45
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 24 27
Team 15 4
Assists 22 32
Steals 3 11
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 16 5
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Teague PG 0
16 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
39 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 40-30 24263120101
home team logo Spurs 40-30 23382927117
O/U 212.0, SA -4.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
O/U 212.0, SA -4.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 40-30 109.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Spurs 40-30 102.2 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 20.7 PPG 12.2 RPG 2.4 APG 54.9 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 22.2 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.0 APG 49.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 23 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
L. Aldridge PF 39 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
48.1 FG% 51.0
58.3 3PT FG% 23.1
80.0 FT% 92.9
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
N. Bjelica
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
N. Bjelica
Bench
T. Jones
D. Rose
J. Crawford
G. Dieng
C. Aldrich
M. Georges-Hunt
A. Brooks
J. Butler
A. Brown
A. Jefferson
J. Patton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Jones 16 9 1 2 0 1 1 2 3/4 2/2 1/2 0 1 14 -10
D. Rose 15 8 1 2 1 0 0 0 4/9 0/1 0/0 1 0 14 -21
J. Crawford 21 5 1 1 0 0 2 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 0 6 -14
G. Dieng 11 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 1 5 -8
C. Aldrich 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
M. Georges-Hunt 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
A. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 101 34 22 3 2 16 16 39/81 7/12 16/20 10 24 168 -80
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. Green
P. Mills
D. Murray
K. Anderson
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. Green
P. Mills
D. Murray
K. Anderson
Bench
R. Gay
P. Gasol
M. Ginobili
T. Parker
J. Lauvergne
B. Forbes
D. Bertans
B. Paul
K. Leonard
D. Hilliard
M. Costello
D. White
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gay 20 14 4 0 1 4 0 2 7/12 0/1 0/0 1 3 23 +11
P. Gasol 24 12 7 8 1 1 0 0 6/10 0/1 0/0 3 4 37 +23
M. Ginobili 16 10 3 3 2 0 0 0 4/6 0/1 2/2 0 3 21 +11
T. Parker 22 6 0 6 1 0 1 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 0 18 +18
J. Lauvergne 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +2
B. Forbes 15 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 +8
D. Bertans 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +2
B. Paul 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 +2
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 117 41 32 11 8 5 17 49/96 6/26 13/14 14 27 236 +80
NBA Scores