Utah Jazz beat Sacramento Kings 103-97 for 9th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 18, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 103-97 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory.

Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Utah, and Ricky Rubio added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Jazz (40-30) won for the 21st time in their last 23 games.

Sacramento (23-48) lost to Utah for the third time this season despite shooting 14 of 21 from 3-point range. Buddy Hield scored 23 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 12.

De'Aaron Fox made a free throw and dunked off a pass from Garrett Temple to rally the Kings into a 94-all tie with 1:11 remaining. But Joe Ingles, Rubio and Gobert each made two free throws to make it 100-94 with about 23 seconds to go.

Temple then made a 3-pointer for Sacramento, but Ingles made another foul shot and Gobert scored to help Utah close it out.

Ingles finished with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Fox and Temple each had 11 points for the Kings.

TIP-INS

Kings: Hield has made 10 3-pointers over his last two games while shooting 55.6 percent from the perimeter. ... Sacramento scored 15 points off Utah's 10 first-half turnovers. ... The Kings outscored the Jazz 56-15 in bench points.

Jazz: Ingles made three 3-pointers to push his season total to 179. He broke the Jazz single-season record of 178 set by Randy Foye during the 2012-13 season. ... Utah finished with a 48-33 rebounding advantage. ... The Jazz have won their last 16 games when Gobert records a double-double.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Pistons on Monday

Jazz: Host the Hawks on Tuesday.

Key Players
Z. Randolph
50 PF
D. Mitchell
45 SG
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
47.5 Field Goal % 43.8
47.5 Three Point % 43.4
78.5 Free Throw % 82.6
  Team rebound 0:00
  Buddy Hield missed driving layup 0:00
+ 2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 0:06
  Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 0:06
  Joe Ingles missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Garrett Temple 0:08
+ 3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 0:18
+ 1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein 0:23
Team Stats
Points 97 103
Field Goals 37-86 (43.0%) 33-74 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 14-21 (66.7%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 31-38 (81.6%)
Total Rebounds 45 57
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 30 40
Team 12 9
Assists 23 21
Steals 11 8
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 13 15
Fouls 30 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
B. Hield SG 24
23 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
R. Gobert C 27
22 PTS, 13 REB
1234T
away team logo Kings 23-48 2727251897
home team logo Jazz 40-30 32183023103
O/U 197.5, UTA -15.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
O/U 197.5, UTA -15.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 23-48 99.6 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Jazz 40-30 103.1 PPG 42.9 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 12.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.7 APG 43.5 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 19.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 23 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
D. Mitchell SG 28 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
43.0 FG% 44.6
66.7 3PT FG% 25.0
64.3 FT% 81.6
Kings
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
S. Labissiere
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 26 12 1 2 0 0 0 2 5/17 2/3 0/1 0 1 17 -28
D. Fox 27 11 4 2 4 0 4 2 4/13 0/1 3/4 1 3 19 -18
W. Cauley-Stein 29 9 4 3 2 2 1 6 3/9 0/0 3/4 0 4 22 -15
S. Labissiere 21 7 3 2 1 0 2 4 2/6 1/1 2/2 2 1 13 -14
J. Jackson 19 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 6 -20
Bench
B. Hield
G. Temple
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
J. Sampson
I. Shumpert
V. Carter
B. Caboclo
J. Cooley
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 28 23 6 6 1 0 2 2 9/15 5/8 0/0 0 6 40 +14
G. Temple 24 11 1 2 1 0 1 3 4/7 3/3 0/0 0 1 16 +15
K. Koufos 18 8 6 2 0 0 1 3 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 6 17 +9
F. Mason III 20 8 6 2 1 0 1 4 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 6 18 +12
J. Sampson 22 6 2 0 1 3 1 4 2/2 1/1 1/3 0 2 11 +15
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 97 33 23 11 5 13 30 37/86 14/21 9/14 3 30 179 -30
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 39 28 2 3 2 0 3 2 11/21 1/8 5/6 0 2 35 +20
R. Gobert 39 22 13 0 0 4 1 2 7/8 0/0 8/10 3 10 38 +19
R. Rubio 34 14 9 5 2 1 3 3 3/9 1/2 7/8 0 9 33 +27
J. Ingles 34 14 7 9 0 0 4 2 4/11 3/8 3/4 1 6 35 +20
D. Favors 24 10 6 1 2 3 0 1 4/8 0/0 2/4 3 3 23 -15
Bench
J. Crowder
R. O'Neale
D. Exum
J. Jerebko
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
R. Neto
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 29 11 3 1 1 0 1 0 3/8 1/4 4/4 0 3 16 +8
R. O'Neale 16 2 5 0 0 0 1 2 0/3 0/0 2/2 0 5 6 -19
D. Exum 12 2 1 2 1 0 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 6 -15
J. Jerebko 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 2 -15
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 48 21 8 8 15 13 33/74 6/24 31/38 8 40 194 +30
NBA Scores