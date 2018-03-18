HOU
Harden scores 34 as Rockets hold off Timberwolves 129-120

  • Mar 18, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) James Harden had 34 points and 12 assists, and Houston held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-120 on Sunday night for the Rockets' 26th win in 28 games.

The West's top team led by as many as 25 before the Timberwolves, holding on for dear life in a tightening playoff race, pulled within five in the fourth. The loss dropped the Wolves into the eighth playoff spot after they started the day in a three-way tie for fifth.

Harden had 11 points in the final 6:34, including a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left that effectively secured the win.

Chris Paul and Clint Capela each had 16 points for the Rockets.

Jeff Teague led Minnesota with 23 points, Andrew Wiggins had 21, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Jamal Crawford each added 20.

The Wolves got a burst of energy after a fourth-quarter scuffle between Gorgui Dieng, Paul and Gerald Green. Green was ejected for coming to Paul's defense after a frustrated Dieng pushed him down after a foul. With the pumped-up crowd chanting ''Gor-Gui!,'' Derek Rose had back-to-back layups to pull the Wolves to 109-102. But Paul hit a jumper with Crawford in his face, and Harden easily drove past Dieng for a layup to give the Rockets some breathing room.

Minnesota's 19-6 run made it 115-110 with 3:58 to play before Trevor Ariza hit a 3, and the Rockets were able to answer every Wolves bucket to hold off the rally.

The game was seemingly over by halftime; Houston shot 63 percent, hit 11 3-pointers and led by as many as 24 in the first half while turning the ball over only three times. Harden had 10 assists in the first half, when the Wolves were as close as three before Houston reeled off a 12-0 run and didn't allow Minnesota to recover.

TIP INS

Rockets: It wasn't Houston's first 70-point half against the Wolves this season. The Rockets scored 72 in the second half during last month's win in Minneapolis. ... Capela had 12 rebounds for his 36th double-double of the season and Harden had his 27th.

Timberwolves: All-Star Jimmy Butler, who hurt his knee in the last matchup with Houston on Feb. 23, spoke to reporters before the game for the first time since the injury and said he's targeting a return before the end of the regular season. He had meniscus surgery on Feb. 25, with an initial recovery timetable of four to six weeks. ... Towns had 18 rebounds and notched his league-leading 59th double-double of the season. ... Crawford had his fourth 20-point game of the season.

UP NEXT:

Rockets: at Portland on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves: against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Towns
32 C
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
12.2 Reb. Per Game 12.2
45.1 Field Goal % 54.9
44.8 Three Point % 54.9
87.0 Free Throw % 85.6
  Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 0:16
  Derrick Rose missed jump shot 0:18
+ 1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Jeff Teague 0:30
+ 3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot 0:40
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:45
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:45
  Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns 0:45
+ 1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
Team Stats
Points 129 120
Field Goals 43-78 (55.1%) 45-86 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 16-35 (45.7%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 27-36 (75.0%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 51
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 25 27
Team 6 10
Assists 28 24
Steals 7 7
Blocks 8 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 26 26
Technicals 1 1
J. Harden SG 13
34 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST
J. Teague PG 0
23 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 56-14 38393022129
home team logo Timberwolves 40-31 23333529120
O/U 222.5, MIN +7.0
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 56-14 113.4 PPG 43.6 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 40-31 109.7 PPG 41.8 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 30.9 PPG 5.2 RPG 8.7 APG 45.0 FG%
J. Teague PG 13.7 PPG 3.1 RPG 7.0 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 34 PTS 4 REB 12 AST
J. Teague PG 23 PTS 6 REB 11 AST
55.1 FG% 52.3
45.7 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 76.9
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
P. Tucker
T. Ariza
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 36 34 4 12 2 1 4 2 9/18 2/9 14/14 0 4 61 +10
C. Paul 34 18 8 9 1 0 3 2 4/8 1/3 9/10 1 7 42 +3
C. Capela 31 16 12 2 0 3 0 5 8/11 0/0 0/2 4 8 35 -3
P. Tucker 23 12 4 0 0 2 3 6 4/9 3/5 1/4 2 2 15 -2
T. Ariza 33 11 1 2 3 1 0 2 4/11 3/8 0/0 1 0 20 -4
Bench
R. Anderson
G. Green
L. Mbah a Moute
E. Gordon
B. Wright
R. Hunter
M. Brown
C. Onuaku
T. Black
Z. Qi
J. Johnson
Nene
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Anderson 16 14 0 2 0 0 0 3 4/6 4/5 2/2 0 0 18 +12
G. Green 14 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 5/5 2/2 0/2 0 1 13 +13
L. Mbah a Moute 19 7 2 0 1 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 2 9 +8
E. Gordon 30 5 1 1 0 1 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 9 +8
B. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Onuaku - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Black - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 129 33 28 7 8 11 26 43/78 16/35 27/36 8 25 222 +45
Timberwolves
Starters
J. Teague
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
N. Bjelica
T. Gibson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Teague 36 23 6 11 2 0 3 4 5/11 3/5 10/10 1 5 50 +3
A. Wiggins 35 21 2 1 2 0 2 4 8/16 2/3 3/6 1 1 25 -15
K. Towns 35 20 18 1 1 1 3 3 9/15 0/0 2/3 5 13 39 +2
N. Bjelica 35 15 6 3 0 0 1 4 6/10 2/4 1/2 1 5 26 -4
T. Gibson 25 4 3 0 1 0 1 5 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 1 7 -2
Bench
J. Crawford
D. Rose
G. Dieng
T. Jones
A. Brooks
J. Butler
C. Aldrich
A. Brown
A. Jefferson
M. Georges-Hunt
J. Patton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crawford 27 20 1 3 1 0 1 1 8/12 3/4 1/1 1 0 27 -5
D. Rose 19 14 1 3 0 0 1 0 6/11 0/1 2/2 1 0 20 -1
G. Dieng 12 3 4 1 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 2 9 -11
T. Jones 11 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 -12
A. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aldrich - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Georges-Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 120 41 24 7 1 12 26 45/86 10/20 20/26 14 27 205 -45
NBA Scores