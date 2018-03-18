No Text
POR
LAC
No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
L. Williams
23 SG
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|22.9
|Pts. Per Game
|22.9
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|44.2
|Three Point %
|43.7
|91.2
|Free Throw %
|87.4
|Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier
|0:03
|Sean Kilpatrick missed jump shot
|0:06
|Bad pass turnover on Jake Layman, stolen by Sam Dekker
|0:23
|+ 3
|Wesley Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Kilpatrick
|0:38
|Team rebound
|0:58
|Zach Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:59
|+ 1
|Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:17
|+ 1
|Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan
|1:17
|Traveling violation turnover on Caleb Swanigan
|1:29
|Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
|1:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|122
|109
|Field Goals
|46-92 (50.0%)
|40-89 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|14-29 (48.3%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|57
|49
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|39
|30
|Team
|10
|11
|Assists
|24
|21
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
A. Aminu PF 8
16 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
L. Williams SG 23
30 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Trail Blazers 44-26
|105.8 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|19.3 APG
|Clippers 37-32
|109.3 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|22.3 APG
|Key Players
|
|D. Lillard PG
|26.8 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|6.6 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
|L. Williams SG
|22.9 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|5.4 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Lillard PG
|23 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|L. Williams SG
|30 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|48.3
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Lillard
|31
|23
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/13
|2/6
|9/9
|0
|0
|27
|+23
|M. Harkless
|28
|21
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8/11
|3/4
|2/2
|2
|3
|32
|+28
|C. McCollum
|32
|21
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9/17
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|5
|34
|+13
|J. Nurkic
|29
|17
|12
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|8/18
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|32
|+26
|A. Aminu
|32
|16
|8
|6
|3
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|6
|38
|+25
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|S. Napier
|22
|9
|3
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|28
|-2
|E. Turner
|17
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|2
|12
|-10
|Z. Collins
|15
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|5
|-12
|E. Davis
|11
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|M. Leonard
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|-6
|P. Connaughton
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|2
|-8
|J. Layman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|-1
|-5
|C. Swanigan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|-1
|-5
|B. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilcox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Baldwin IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Papagiannis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|122
|47
|24
|7
|6
|13
|22
|46/92
|14/29
|16/20
|8
|39
|217
|+65
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Rivers
|37
|15
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/11
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|24
|-26
|T. Harris
|35
|11
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/14
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|18
|-28
|D. Jordan
|28
|7
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|13
|27
|-24
|M. Teodosic
|22
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|11
|-24
|S. Thornwell
|29
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|8
|-4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Williams
|31
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|11/24
|3/6
|5/5
|0
|1
|39
|-8
|M. Harrell
|20
|24
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|9/14
|0/0
|6/10
|3
|4
|39
|+2
|W. Johnson
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|7
|+11
|B. Marjanovic
|11
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|4
|11
|+15
|J. Evans
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|5
|+11
|S. Dekker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|+5
|S. Kilpatrick
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|+5
|D. Gallinari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Beverley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|109
|38
|21
|8
|3
|8
|17
|40/89
|9/23
|20/27
|8
|30
|192
|-65