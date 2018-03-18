POR
LAC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
L. Williams
23 SG
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
44.3 Field Goal % 43.7
44.2 Three Point % 43.7
91.2 Free Throw % 87.4
  Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier 0:03
  Sean Kilpatrick missed jump shot 0:06
  Bad pass turnover on Jake Layman, stolen by Sam Dekker 0:23
+ 3 Wesley Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Kilpatrick 0:38
  Team rebound 0:58
  Zach Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:59
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 1:17
  Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan 1:17
  Traveling violation turnover on Caleb Swanigan 1:29
  Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton 1:44
Team Stats
Points 122 109
Field Goals 46-92 (50.0%) 40-89 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 14-29 (48.3%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 57 49
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 39 30
Team 10 11
Assists 24 21
Steals 7 8
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
A. Aminu PF 8
16 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
30 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 44-26 24343331122
home team logo Clippers 37-32 18342928109
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 44-26 105.8 PPG 45.4 RPG 19.3 APG
home team logo Clippers 37-32 109.3 PPG 44.1 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.6 APG 44.2 FG%
L. Williams SG 22.9 PPG 2.6 RPG 5.4 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 23 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
L. Williams SG 30 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
50.0 FG% 44.9
48.3 3PT FG% 39.1
80.0 FT% 74.1
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
M. Harkless
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 31 23 0 2 1 0 1 0 6/13 2/6 9/9 0 0 27 +23
M. Harkless 28 21 5 2 2 0 0 1 8/11 3/4 2/2 2 3 32 +28
C. McCollum 32 21 5 3 1 1 0 0 9/17 2/4 1/2 0 5 34 +13
J. Nurkic 29 17 12 1 0 4 3 2 8/18 0/0 1/2 1 11 32 +26
A. Aminu 32 16 8 6 3 0 1 3 6/12 4/7 0/0 2 6 38 +25
Bench
S. Napier
E. Turner
Z. Collins
E. Davis
M. Leonard
P. Connaughton
J. Layman
C. Swanigan
B. Rush
C. Wilcox
W. Baldwin IV
G. Papagiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 22 9 3 8 0 1 1 0 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 3 28 -2
E. Turner 17 7 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/5 1/2 2/3 0 2 12 -10
Z. Collins 15 4 2 0 0 0 1 4 1/5 1/3 1/2 0 2 5 -12
E. Davis 11 2 6 0 0 0 2 6 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 4 6 -2
M. Leonard 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -6
P. Connaughton 10 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 2 2 -8
J. Layman 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -5
C. Swanigan 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -5
B. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 122 47 24 7 6 13 22 46/92 14/29 16/20 8 39 217 +65
Clippers
Starters
A. Rivers
T. Harris
D. Jordan
M. Teodosic
S. Thornwell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Rivers 37 15 2 3 1 1 1 3 5/11 2/5 3/4 0 2 24 -26
T. Harris 35 11 3 2 2 0 2 3 5/14 1/4 0/0 0 3 18 -28
D. Jordan 28 7 16 2 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 1/2 3 13 27 -24
M. Teodosic 22 6 0 3 0 0 1 2 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 0 11 -24
S. Thornwell 29 5 3 0 2 0 2 2 2/7 0/2 1/2 1 2 8 -4
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
W. Johnson
B. Marjanovic
J. Evans
S. Dekker
S. Kilpatrick
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
C. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 31 30 1 4 1 0 1 2 11/24 3/6 5/5 0 1 39 -8
M. Harrell 20 24 7 3 1 2 1 2 9/14 0/0 6/10 3 4 39 +2
W. Johnson 8 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 7 +11
B. Marjanovic 11 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 4/4 1 4 11 +15
J. Evans 9 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +11
S. Dekker 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 +5
S. Kilpatrick 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +5
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 109 38 21 8 3 8 17 40/89 9/23 20/27 8 30 192 -65
