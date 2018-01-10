No Text
BOS
POR
Key Players
A. Horford
42 C
D. Lillard
0 PG
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|26.6
|Pts. Per Game
|26.6
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|48.9
|Three Point %
|44.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|91.5
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|0:01
|Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|+ 1
|Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:03
|+ 1
|Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:03
|Personal foul on CJ McCollum
|0:03
|Offensive rebound by Al Horford
|0:03
|Jayson Tatum missed jump shot
|0:06
|+ 2
|CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup
|0:28
|+ 2
|Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Al Horford
|0:32
|+ 1
|Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:47
|+ 1
|Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|105
|100
|Field Goals
|35-77 (45.5%)
|40-91 (44.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-18 (61.1%)
|8-33 (24.2%)
|Free Throws
|24-26 (92.3%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|49
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|36
|32
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|22
|16
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
M. Morris PF 13
30 PTS, 2 REB
D. Lillard PG 0
26 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
|Team Stats
|Celtics 49-23
|104.3 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|22.4 APG
|Trail Blazers 44-28
|106.1 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|19.4 APG
|Key Players
|
|M. Morris PF
|12.9 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
|D. Lillard PG
|26.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|6.5 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Morris PF
|30 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|D. Lillard PG
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|8 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|44.0
|
|
|61.1
|3PT FG%
|24.2
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Morris
|34
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9/13
|5/6
|7/7
|1
|1
|31
|-1
|T. Rozier
|33
|16
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/14
|2/5
|6/6
|0
|5
|26
|-6
|J. Tatum
|31
|13
|6
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4/11
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|4
|26
|+8
|A. Horford
|31
|11
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|17
|-6
|A. Baynes
|18
|9
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/8
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|8
|24
|-12
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Monroe
|19
|10
|10
|4
|0
|2
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|7
|26
|+11
|S. Larkin
|34
|9
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|27
|+14
|G. Yabusele
|16
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|7
|+11
|A. Nader
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|4
|-2
|S. Ojeleye
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|2
|+8
|G. Hayward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Irving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Theis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|105
|45
|22
|5
|4
|13
|18
|35/77
|11/18
|24/26
|9
|36
|190
|+25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Lillard
|38
|26
|3
|8
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9/22
|4/11
|4/4
|2
|1
|43
|+1
|C. McCollum
|36
|26
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|12/22
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|6
|42
|+4
|A. Aminu
|32
|16
|10
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7/12
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|9
|33
|+6
|J. Nurkic
|26
|11
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|6
|19
|+9
|M. Harkless
|27
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|E. Turner
|22
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|11
|-11
|E. Davis
|17
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|10
|-9
|P. Connaughton
|22
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/8
|0/6
|1/2
|1
|2
|4
|-14
|Z. Collins
|15
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|4
|-11
|M. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Layman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Napier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilcox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swanigan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Baldwin IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Papagiannis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|100
|43
|16
|8
|5
|8
|20
|40/91
|8/33
|12/15
|11
|32
|180
|-25