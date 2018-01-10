BOS
Key Players
A. Horford
42 C
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
26.6 Pts. Per Game 26.6
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
48.8 Field Goal % 44.0
48.9 Three Point % 44.0
75.0 Free Throw % 91.5
  Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier 0:01
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on CJ McCollum 0:03
  Offensive rebound by Al Horford 0:03
  Jayson Tatum missed jump shot 0:06
+ 2 CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup 0:28
+ 2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Al Horford 0:32
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
Team Stats
Points 105 100
Field Goals 35-77 (45.5%) 40-91 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 11-18 (61.1%) 8-33 (24.2%)
Free Throws 24-26 (92.3%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 49
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 36 32
Team 4 6
Assists 22 16
Steals 5 8
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Morris PF 13
30 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 49-23 23242038105
home team logo Trail Blazers 44-28 26262523100
O/U 203.0, POR -7.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 49-23 104.3 PPG 44.6 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 44-28 106.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 19.4 APG
Key Players
M. Morris PF 12.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.3 APG 42.3 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.5 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Morris PF 30 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
D. Lillard PG 26 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
45.5 FG% 44.0
61.1 3PT FG% 24.2
92.3 FT% 80.0
Celtics
Starters
M. Morris
T. Rozier
J. Tatum
A. Horford
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 34 30 2 0 0 0 1 4 9/13 5/6 7/7 1 1 31 -1
T. Rozier 33 16 5 2 1 0 0 1 4/14 2/5 6/6 0 5 26 -6
J. Tatum 31 13 6 4 2 0 3 3 4/11 0/0 5/6 2 4 26 +8
A. Horford 31 11 3 2 0 2 3 1 4/7 2/2 1/2 1 2 17 -6
A. Baynes 18 9 9 3 0 0 0 4 4/8 0/1 1/1 1 8 24 -12
Bench
G. Monroe
S. Larkin
G. Yabusele
A. Nader
S. Ojeleye
G. Hayward
K. Irving
J. Bird
M. Smart
K. Allen
J. Brown
D. Theis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Monroe 19 10 10 4 0 2 4 0 4/9 0/0 2/2 3 7 26 +11
S. Larkin 34 9 4 7 1 0 1 2 3/7 1/1 2/2 0 4 27 +14
G. Yabusele 16 5 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 2 7 +11
A. Nader 6 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -2
S. Ojeleye 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +8
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 105 45 22 5 4 13 18 35/77 11/18 24/26 9 36 190 +25
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 38 26 3 8 0 0 2 2 9/22 4/11 4/4 2 1 43 +1
C. McCollum 36 26 7 4 2 0 1 1 12/22 1/4 1/1 1 6 42 +4
A. Aminu 32 16 10 1 5 1 1 1 7/12 2/6 0/0 1 9 33 +6
J. Nurkic 26 11 7 0 1 1 1 2 5/9 0/0 1/2 1 6 19 +9
M. Harkless 27 8 4 1 0 0 0 4 3/7 1/2 1/2 2 2 14 0
Bench
E. Turner
E. Davis
P. Connaughton
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
J. Layman
S. Napier
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Papagiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Turner 22 6 0 2 0 1 0 2 2/6 0/2 2/2 0 0 11 -11
E. Davis 17 4 5 0 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 3 10 -9
P. Connaughton 22 3 3 0 0 0 2 3 1/8 0/6 1/2 1 2 4 -14
Z. Collins 15 0 4 0 0 1 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 3 4 -11
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 100 43 16 8 5 8 20 40/91 8/33 12/15 11 32 180 -25
NBA Scores