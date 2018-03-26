DEN
PHI

No Text

No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 26, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Markelle Fultz had 10 points and eight rebounds in his first game since October, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 123-104 on Monday night.

The Sixers and their fans wanted the No. 1 pick to play and - after five often-confusing months - they got him.

The first pick of the 2017 draft shot an airball, had three shots blocked and artfully attacked the lane, flashing glimpses of what has made him both a mystery project and prominent prospect.

With a playoff berth clinched for the first time since 2012, the 76ers and Fultz decided the time was right to return from an injured shoulder and busted confidence that had cost him all but four games of his rookie season.

Fultz checked in to a standing ovation with 2:54 left in the first quarter and drove down the baseline for a quick basket. But Fultz - whose awkward shooting form made him a punchline in the NBA - fired an airball later in the quarter.

Joel Embiid had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Ben Simmons had 11 assists for the Sixers.

Will Barton led Denver with 25 points.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Embiid
21 C
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
49.6 Field Goal % 48.4
49.9 Three Point % 48.3
84.8 Free Throw % 77.0
  Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz 0:02
  Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 2 Richaun Holmes made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 0:12
+ 2 Mason Plumlee made dunk 0:31
  Bad pass turnover on Ersan Ilyasova, stolen by Mason Plumlee 0:34
+ 1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:41
  Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:41
  Team rebound 0:41
  Shooting foul on T.J. McConnell 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Devin Harris 0:44
  Markelle Fultz missed jump shot 0:46
Team Stats
Points 104 123
Field Goals 36-85 (42.4%) 46-91 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 21-34 (61.8%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 63
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 28 40
Team 14 9
Assists 27 35
Steals 10 5
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 14 17
Fouls 21 28
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
P. Millsap PF 4
16 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
7 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 40-34 27321530104
home team logo 76ers 43-30 23283438123
O/U 226.5, PHI -5.0
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 40-34 109.8 PPG 44.2 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo 76ers 43-30 108.5 PPG 46.9 RPG 26.3 APG
Top Scorers
W. Barton SF 25 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
J. Embiid C 20 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
42.4 FG% 50.5
34.4 3PT FG% 44.8
61.8 FT% 72.0
Nuggets
Starters
W. Barton
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
W. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Barton 36 25 1 3 0 0 3 2 8/15 5/8 4/4 0 1 29 -11
J. Murray 35 17 3 3 2 2 1 2 7/18 2/8 1/1 0 3 29 -22
P. Millsap 31 16 9 3 1 0 1 2 5/11 0/2 6/11 2 7 31 -9
N. Jokic 30 14 7 4 1 1 2 4 4/14 1/2 5/6 3 4 29 -6
W. Chandler 34 8 8 7 2 0 2 2 3/8 1/4 1/2 1 7 30 -7
Bench
M. Plumlee
D. Harris
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
K. Faried
D. Arthur
G. Harris
T. Lydon
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Plumlee 13 7 1 2 1 3 3 3 3/3 0/0 1/4 1 0 13 -11
D. Harris 20 5 2 3 2 0 1 3 1/6 0/3 3/4 0 2 14 -1
T. Lyles 11 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 3 -9
M. Beasley 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 4 -3
J. Hernangomez 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 5 -1
T. Craig 17 2 6 1 1 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/2 2 4 11 -15
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 104 37 27 10 7 14 21 36/85 11/32 21/34 9 28 198 -95
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
D. Saric
J. Redick
R. Covington
B. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 27 20 13 2 1 2 4 5 6/12 0/1 8/10 1 12 36 +20
D. Saric 28 20 6 3 0 0 3 2 7/14 3/7 3/3 0 6 29 +15
J. Redick 27 19 0 2 0 0 1 1 6/11 4/6 3/4 0 0 22 +19
R. Covington 34 18 6 2 1 1 2 4 6/11 4/8 2/2 0 6 28 +23
B. Simmons 33 7 13 11 0 1 1 4 3/8 0/1 1/2 6 7 42 +3
Bench
M. Belinelli
E. Ilyasova
M. Fultz
T. McConnell
R. Holmes
A. Johnson
F. Korkmaz
J. Bayless
J. Anderson
D. Jackson
J. Young
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 20 11 4 2 0 0 1 3 5/8 1/3 0/0 0 4 18 +3
E. Ilyasova 23 11 6 1 1 3 1 3 5/8 1/2 0/2 3 3 22 +15
M. Fultz 14 10 4 8 0 0 1 1 5/13 0/0 0/0 4 0 29 +16
T. McConnell 12 3 1 2 2 0 2 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 1 8 -5
R. Holmes 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -2
A. Johnson 14 2 0 2 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 5 -10
F. Korkmaz 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 123 54 35 5 7 17 28 46/91 13/29 18/25 14 40 242 +95
NBA Scores