Lillard's 41 points lifts Blazers past Pelicans, 107-103

  • Mar 27, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Damian Lillard scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-103 on Tuesday night.

Lillard hit his first six shots of the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, to push Portland into its first lead since early in the first quarter. He made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to seal the victory.

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Pelicans, with 22 points coming after he rolled his right ankle and briefly came out of the game with 5:15 left in the third quarter. Jrue Holiday had 21 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for New Orleans.

Davis and Holiday nearly helped the Pelicans avoid a second straight loss. After Holiday's block on Pat Connaughton with 20 seconds left, New Orleans wound up with two shots to tie or lead, but both of E'Twaun Moore's 3-point attempts rimmed out. The Blazers failed to rebound the first, but Connaughton corralled the second miss with 2 seconds left and quickly got the ball to Lillard, who was fouled.

Jusuf Nurkic had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Portland, highlighted by his putback of C.J. McCollum's miss while being fouled by Moore with 3:55 left to give the Blazers a 96-95 lead. Evan Turner scored 14 points for the Blazers, who further strengthened their hold on third place in the Western Conference.

Al Farouq Aminu had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including a crucial putback of Lillard's miss with 28 seconds left to make it 105-101.

New Orleans led by single digits most of the first half and by as many as 11 twice in the third quarter, the last time on Davis' 9-foot floater with 7:41 left in the period. But by late in the quarter, the Blazers were down just two after Shabazz Napier's 3.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Starting F Maurice Harkless was scratched from the lineup with left knee soreness. It was the 16th game he's missed this season. The Blazers announced after the game that Harkless would undergo arthroscopic surgery Wednesday in Portland to remove a loose body in his left knee. ... The Blazers have scored 100 or more in 17 straight. ... Portland won its seventh straight on the road. ... McCollum missed 16 of 19 shots, going 1 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with seven points. ... Portland was 10 of 32 on 3s.

Pelicans: Starting G Rajon Rondo, who missed New Orleans' loss at Houston on Saturday with a sprained right wrist, was scratched from his second straight game shortly before tip-off. ... Moore had 11 points. ... F Solomon Hill played a season-high 21 minutes in his fifth game back from offseason hamstring surgery. He finished with nine points, four assists and three rebounds. ... Holiday had two blocks in the game, both in the fourth quarter, including one from behind on Lillard.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Memphis on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Visit Cleveland on Friday night.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
A. Davis
23 PF
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
28.2 Pts. Per Game 28.2
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
44.1 Field Goal % 53.9
43.7 Three Point % 53.8
91.7 Free Throw % 83.4
  Team rebound 0:00
  Darius Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Darius Miller 0:01
  Personal foul on Solomon Hill 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton 0:02
  E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
  Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis 0:06
  E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday 0:16
Team Stats
Points 107 103
Field Goals 44-105 (41.9%) 43-94 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 4-24 (16.7%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 52 62
Offensive 17 11
Defensive 30 43
Team 5 8
Assists 20 28
Steals 11 3
Blocks 7 10
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 17 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
41 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
36 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 46-28 20262536107
home team logo Pelicans 43-32 24252628103
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 46-28 106.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 19.4 APG
home team logo Pelicans 43-32 111.4 PPG 44 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.5 APG 43.8 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.2 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.3 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 41 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
A. Davis PF 36 PTS 14 REB 4 AST
41.9 FG% 45.7
31.3 3PT FG% 16.7
90.0 FT% 92.9
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
E. Turner
A. Aminu
C. McCollum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 42 41 9 6 4 0 0 3 18/33 3/9 2/2 2 7 66 +8
J. Nurkic 29 21 10 0 1 4 2 3 10/14 0/0 1/1 4 6 34 -7
E. Turner 35 14 6 2 0 0 0 4 5/10 2/3 2/3 1 5 24 -7
A. Aminu 35 10 10 2 3 1 1 4 3/13 2/10 2/2 7 3 27 -4
C. McCollum 37 7 4 5 1 2 3 0 3/19 1/6 0/0 2 2 21 -7
Bench
S. Napier
E. Davis
Z. Collins
P. Connaughton
M. Leonard
M. Harkless
J. Layman
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Papagiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 17 8 3 1 2 0 4 1 3/6 2/2 0/0 1 2 11 +10
E. Davis 17 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 9 +9
Z. Collins 12 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 1 5 +8
P. Connaughton 11 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 +8
M. Leonard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 107 47 20 11 7 10 17 44/105 10/32 9/10 17 30 202 +20
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Holiday
E. Moore
I. Clark
E. Okafor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 38 36 14 4 2 6 4 2 15/24 0/0 6/6 3 11 62 +5
J. Holiday 40 21 11 11 0 2 6 3 9/17 0/2 3/3 2 9 50 +5
E. Moore 32 11 3 7 0 1 1 3 5/12 1/5 0/0 0 3 28 +7
I. Clark 28 8 0 2 0 0 1 2 4/11 0/3 0/0 0 0 11 +4
E. Okafor 15 6 9 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 5 4 14 +11
Bench
S. Hill
D. Miller
C. Diallo
N. Mirotic
L. Drew
R. Rondo
A. Ajinca
D. Liggins
D. Cousins
C. Cooke
F. Jackson
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Hill 20 9 3 4 1 0 1 3 3/7 2/3 1/2 0 3 20 -8
D. Miller 29 5 3 0 0 0 2 2 2/9 1/8 0/0 1 2 6 -17
C. Diallo 14 5 7 0 0 1 0 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 7 13 -13
N. Mirotic 19 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 4 6 -12
L. Drew 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Liggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 103 54 28 3 10 16 19 43/94 4/24 13/14 11 43 210 -20
NBA Scores