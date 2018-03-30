MIL
GS

No Text

Kevin Durant ejected in return as Bucks rout Warriors

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 30, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant's return from a rib injury ended early.

The All-Star forward was ejected with 2.4 seconds left in the first half of the Golden State Warriors' 116-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

''He said the magic word,'' coach Steve Kerr said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and the Bucks beat the Warriors for just the second time in their past 10 meetings.

Sidelined by a fractured rib the previous six games, Durant argued after getting no foul call on a drive through three Bucks defenders. Official Tre Maddox whistled him for a technical foul, then gave him another and tossed him. Khris Middleton made two free throws to cap an 11-0 run that gave Milwaukee a 58-49 halftime lead.

''I got fouled, I told him how I felt about it, he kicked me out. That simple,'' Durant said.

Crew chief Bill Kennedy confirmed to a pool reporter that both technicals were the result of vulgarity by Durant.

The Warriors dropped their third straight game and seventh in 10 outings, allowing the Houston Rockets to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

''We're struggling right now,'' said Kerr, whose team welcomed back Durant and Draymond Green, but played again without injured Stephen Curry (ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson (broken thumb).

The Warriors remain firmly in the No. 2 slot in the West and Kerr refused to make too much out of Durant's ejection.

''I think Kevin just had a moment. He was frustrated so he snapped. It happens,'' Kerr said.

Durant leads the NBA with five ejections and now has 14 technical fouls, two short of the threshold for a one-game suspension.

Durant, who had 10 points, six assists and three rebounds in 17 minutes, said of his conversations with the refs, ''I could definitely talk to them a little better, I guess.''

Bucks interim coach Joe Prunty said the game was physical from the start.

''So there was contact on plays,'' he said. ''I don't know exactly for him what took place on that play.''

Green, who missed the three previous games (pelvic contusion and flu-like symptoms), had 11 points and six assists.

The Warriors never threatened again after Durant was tossed. The Bucks, eighth in the Eastern Conference, led 92-72 after three quarters.

Middleton scored 23 for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo scored 30 for the sixth time this month, the 21st time on the season.

''Oh yeah, I was excited about the game,'' Antetokounmpo said. "You're playing against the best team in the NBA. You got to show up because if you don't show up they're going to embarrass you.''

Quinn Cook, starting for Curry, set a career high with 30 points to lead the Warriors in scoring for the fifth time in the past seven games.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle in the third quarter, but returned midway through the fourth after the Warriors made a move. ''I'll be fine,'' he said. ... Guards Malcolm Brogdon (left quadriceps) and Matthew Dellavedova (right ankle), both sidelined since February, remained out with no timetable for their return, according to Prunty. Center Thon Maker (right groin) missed his third straight game.

Warriors: Kerr said Thompson could return as soon as Saturday at Sacramento, but isn't even certain to play on Sunday at home against Phoenix. ''It's day to day, but it's getting close,'' he said. Thompson missed his eighth straight game with a fractured right thumb.

MORE WARRIORS WOES

Andre Iguodala exited the game with left knee soreness and likely won't play on Saturday at Sacramento, Kerr said.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Warriors: At Sacramento on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
K. Durant
35 SF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
26.6 Pts. Per Game 26.6
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
53.7 Field Goal % 51.9
53.4 Three Point % 52.0
75.9 Free Throw % 88.7
+ 2 Quinn Cook made hook shot 0:06
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:14
+ 3 Quinn Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
+ 3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Tony Snell 0:55
  Nick Young missed fade-away jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney 1:07
  Tyler Zeller missed jump shot 1:09
+ 2 Nick Young made layup 1:29
  Lost ball turnover on Tyler Zeller, stolen by Kevon Looney 1:32
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Zeller 1:34
Team Stats
Points 116 107
Field Goals 48-87 (55.2%) 41-75 (54.7%)
3-Pointers 11-20 (55.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 15-15 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 32
Offensive 7 2
Defensive 29 29
Team 6 1
Assists 30 26
Steals 16 10
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 17 19
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
32 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
Q. Cook PG 4
30 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 40-35 29293424116
home team logo Warriors 54-21 27222335107
O/U 213.0, GS -4.0
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
O/U 213.0, GS -4.0
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 40-35 106.0 PPG 39.4 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Warriors 54-21 113.9 PPG 43.7 RPG 29.5 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.3 PPG 9.9 RPG 4.8 APG 53.7 FG%
Q. Cook PG 8.3 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.2 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 32 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
Q. Cook PG 30 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
55.2 FG% 54.7
55.0 3PT FG% 50.0
90.0 FT% 100.0
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
J. Henson
T. Snell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 34 32 4 5 2 0 1 3 14/18 2/3 2/2 1 3 47 +23
K. Middleton 38 23 3 2 3 0 3 4 9/17 3/4 2/2 0 3 30 +10
E. Bledsoe 31 20 3 6 3 1 2 1 9/11 1/2 1/1 0 3 37 +15
J. Henson 25 4 5 5 1 2 2 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 2 3 20 +19
T. Snell 26 3 3 1 1 0 1 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 3 8 +4
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
J. Henson
T. Snell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 34 32 4 5 2 0 1 3 14/18 2/3 2/2 1 3 47 +23
K. Middleton 38 23 3 2 3 0 3 4 9/17 3/4 2/2 0 3 30 +10
E. Bledsoe 31 20 3 6 3 1 2 1 9/11 1/2 1/1 0 3 37 +15
J. Henson 25 4 5 5 1 2 2 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 2 3 20 +19
T. Snell 26 3 3 1 1 0 1 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 3 8 +4
Bench
J. Parker
J. Terry
T. Zeller
B. Jennings
M. Brogdon
S. Muhammad
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
X. Munford
T. Maker
M. Plumlee
D. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 25 14 7 3 0 0 0 4 6/12 2/3 0/0 1 6 27 -8
J. Terry 21 8 2 3 3 0 2 2 3/4 1/1 1/1 1 1 17 +5
T. Zeller 22 7 8 4 2 0 1 2 2/6 0/0 3/4 2 6 24 -10
B. Jennings 14 5 1 1 1 0 3 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 1 6 -13
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Muhammad - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 36 30 16 3 15 17 48/87 11/20 9/10 7 29 216 +45
Warriors
Starters
Q. Cook
J. McGee
P. McCaw
D. Green
K. Durant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Q. Cook 32 30 4 3 0 0 2 5 12/15 5/5 1/1 0 4 38 -2
J. McGee 14 12 0 0 0 2 0 2 6/7 0/0 0/0 0 0 14 -8
P. McCaw 35 12 3 3 1 0 1 2 3/9 2/6 4/4 0 3 21 -5
D. Green 28 11 5 6 2 1 4 4 4/7 1/2 2/2 0 5 27 -6
K. Durant 17 10 3 6 0 0 4 0 4/10 1/3 1/1 0 3 21 -15
Starters
Q. Cook
J. McGee
P. McCaw
D. Green
K. Durant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Q. Cook 32 30 4 3 0 0 2 5 12/15 5/5 1/1 0 4 38 -2
J. McGee 14 12 0 0 0 2 0 2 6/7 0/0 0/0 0 0 14 -8
P. McCaw 35 12 3 3 1 0 1 2 3/9 2/6 4/4 0 3 21 -5
D. Green 28 11 5 6 2 1 4 4 4/7 1/2 2/2 0 5 27 -6
K. Durant 17 10 3 6 0 0 4 0 4/10 1/3 1/1 0 3 21 -15
Bench
S. Livingston
K. Looney
D. West
N. Young
D. Jones
J. Bell
Z. Pachulia
A. Iguodala
K. Thompson
S. Curry
O. Casspi
C. Boucher
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Livingston 15 9 0 0 2 0 0 1 4/6 0/0 1/1 0 0 11 +1
K. Looney 23 8 4 1 1 3 0 2 3/4 0/1 2/2 1 3 18 -5
D. West 12 8 1 1 1 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 0 1 11 +4
N. Young 23 5 1 0 0 0 2 0 2/8 1/3 0/0 0 1 4 -5
D. Jones 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 3 +9
J. Bell 8 0 3 2 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 7 -1
Z. Pachulia 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -4
A. Iguodala 20 0 5 4 2 1 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 5 14 -8
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 107 31 26 10 7 18 19 41/75 10/20 15/15 2 29 189 -45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores