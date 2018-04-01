MIL
DEN

No Text

Nuggets rally in last minute of 4th, beat Bucks in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 01, 2018

DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 18 of his 27 points after the third quarter and the Denver Nuggets rallied from eight down in the final minute of regulation to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-125 in overtime Sunday night.

Paul Millsap had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Denver, which took over in the extra period to strengthen its playoff chances.

The Nuggets (42-35) moved within a game of eighth-place New Orleans, which lost its fourth straight Sunday, and 1 1/2 games of Minnesota, which also lost.

Jabari Parker scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe had 31 points for Milwaukee (41-36). The Bucks' magic number for clinching a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference remains at two.

Milwaukee was in control when Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds, fouled out with 3:43 left in regulation and the Bucks leading 107-97.

Ahead 111-108, the Bucks had a chance to ice it in the final seconds, but Murray stole Khris Middleton's inbound pass and was fouled by Jason Terry on a 3-point try with 2.8 seconds left. He made three free throws to tie it, and after Bledsoe turned it over, Jokic missed a shot at the buzzer.

Denver scored the first five points of overtime and led by seven with 35 seconds left but needed two free throws from little-used Malik Beasley with 7.1 seconds left after the Bucks cut it to one.

Parker missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the end.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G Brandon Jennings signed a multiyear deal with the team, the Bucks announced Sunday. Jennings had been playing under consecutive 10-day contracts. ... C Thon Maker missed his fourth straight game with a right groin strain. ... C John Henson returned after missing one game with a sprained right finger.

Nuggets: Gary Harris (right knee strain) missed his eighth straight game, and F Wilson Chandler (nasal fracture) was also out. ... The Nuggets attempted 22 free throws in the second period. It was the most by them in one period since shooting 25 in the fourth quarter in Utah on March 3, 2011, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Nuggets: Host Indiana on Tuesday night.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
53.5 Field Goal % 49.9
53.4 Three Point % 49.6
75.6 Free Throw % 85.2
  Team rebound 0:01
  Jabari Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Malik Beasley made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
+ 1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe 0:07
+ 2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup, assist by Jabari Parker 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker 0:15
  Malik Beasley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
  Team rebound 0:16
  Malik Beasley missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe 0:16
Team Stats
Points 125 128
Field Goals 45-100 (45.0%) 40-90 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 11-36 (30.6%)
Free Throws 23-27 (85.2%) 37-46 (80.4%)
Total Rebounds 53 65
Offensive 11 17
Defensive 34 40
Team 8 8
Assists 27 27
Steals 9 2
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 9 17
Fouls 37 23
Technicals 3 1
away team logo
J. Parker PF 12
35 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
35 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Bucks 41-36 3420381914125
home team logo Nuggets 42-35 2241163217128
O/U 223.5, DEN -5.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
O/U 223.5, DEN -5.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 41-36 106.3 PPG 39.4 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Nuggets 42-35 110.0 PPG 44.3 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
J. Parker PF 11.0 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.9 APG 47.7 FG%
N. Jokic C 17.8 PPG 10.6 RPG 6.0 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Parker PF 35 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
N. Jokic C 35 PTS 13 REB 5 AST
45.0 FG% 44.4
36.4 3PT FG% 30.6
85.2 FT% 80.4
Bucks
Starters
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
J. Henson
T. Snell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Bledsoe 41 31 5 6 1 1 2 6 11/22 4/8 5/5 1 4 48 +10
G. Antetokounmpo 32 18 12 6 1 0 4 6 7/13 1/2 3/6 2 10 39 +8
K. Middleton 40 15 9 3 1 0 2 4 4/18 1/6 6/7 0 9 29 +3
J. Henson 26 8 3 5 2 2 0 4 3/6 0/1 2/2 2 1 25 -5
T. Snell 33 3 0 2 1 0 0 4 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 0 8 -15
Starters
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
J. Henson
T. Snell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Bledsoe 41 31 5 6 1 1 2 6 11/22 4/8 5/5 1 4 48 +10
G. Antetokounmpo 32 18 12 6 1 0 4 6 7/13 1/2 3/6 2 10 39 +8
K. Middleton 40 15 9 3 1 0 2 4 4/18 1/6 6/7 0 9 29 +3
J. Henson 26 8 3 5 2 2 0 4 3/6 0/1 2/2 2 1 25 -5
T. Snell 33 3 0 2 1 0 0 4 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 0 8 -15
Bench
J. Parker
T. Zeller
J. Terry
B. Jennings
S. Brown
M. Brogdon
S. Muhammad
M. Dellavedova
X. Munford
T. Maker
M. Plumlee
D. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 39 35 10 2 2 0 1 3 14/23 5/8 2/2 2 8 50 -9
T. Zeller 21 15 5 1 0 0 0 4 5/8 0/0 5/5 4 1 22 -1
J. Terry 18 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1 4 +8
B. Jennings 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -9
S. Brown 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -5
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Muhammad - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 125 45 27 9 3 9 37 45/100 12/33 23/27 11 34 227 -15
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
P. Millsap
W. Barton
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Jokic 43 35 13 5 0 3 4 4 14/24 2/5 5/5 1 12 57 +5
J. Murray 36 27 2 7 1 0 2 5 7/15 3/7 10/10 1 1 42 +26
P. Millsap 39 26 13 5 1 1 4 3 10/20 2/5 4/6 6 7 47 0
W. Barton 39 11 10 4 0 0 0 2 2/8 0/3 7/9 2 8 29 +7
T. Craig 36 7 8 1 0 2 2 3 3/7 1/4 0/0 4 4 17 +2
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
P. Millsap
W. Barton
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Jokic 43 35 13 5 0 3 4 4 14/24 2/5 5/5 1 12 57 +5
J. Murray 36 27 2 7 1 0 2 5 7/15 3/7 10/10 1 1 42 +26
P. Millsap 39 26 13 5 1 1 4 3 10/20 2/5 4/6 6 7 47 0
W. Barton 39 11 10 4 0 0 0 2 2/8 0/3 7/9 2 8 29 +7
T. Craig 36 7 8 1 0 2 2 3 3/7 1/4 0/0 4 4 17 +2
Bench
T. Lyles
J. Hernangomez
D. Harris
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
W. Chandler
K. Faried
D. Arthur
G. Harris
T. Lydon
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 21 9 9 3 0 2 0 0 1/5 0/2 7/10 2 7 26 +11
J. Hernangomez 20 6 1 2 0 0 1 4 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 0 10 -6
D. Harris 23 5 0 0 0 0 2 2 1/6 1/5 2/2 0 0 3 -16
M. Beasley 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 0 0 2 -6
M. Plumlee 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 -1 -8
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arthur - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 128 57 27 2 8 17 23 40/90 11/36 37/46 17 40 232 +15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores