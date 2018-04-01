PHI
Simmons, Sixers beat Hornets 119-102 for 10th straight win

  • Apr 01, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) This pass-happy approach is paying off for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons and the Sixers posted their 10th straight victory for their longest winning string since 2003, beating the Charlotte Hornets 119-102 Sunday.

Playing without injured star Joel Embiid, the Sixers kept sharing the ball. Simmons led the way with 20 points and 15 assists.

The Sixers set a team record with their ninth straight game of 30 or more assists - they had 36 on their 48 baskets.

''We're having fun on the court and that's really important for us,'' said reserve guard Marco Belinelli, who led Philadelphia with 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting. ''For sure, we miss Joel out there on defense. But we know that everybody needs to step up and be aggressive on offense and defense and just play together.''

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture of his left eye last week and underwent surgery on Saturday. His projected return is as soon as two weeks, right about the time the Sixers would open the playoffs.

''You're in the NBA current that pulls you along in good ways and sometimes it can suck you out to sea,'' said Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, whose team remained in fourth place of a tight Eastern Conference race. ''It's a violent thing you go through and it's just never-ending. We're in a good current right now. So that moves us along. We want more and we know we always have to play better defense and bide time without Joel.''

''''We owe it to him to do whatever we can to let him play with his team - our team - wherever we can. And we see the path to doing that is fighting like heck to get a home-court advantage. We feel like we can control our own destiny if we're able to do that, which allows us to give ourselves a chance to re-introduce him to the team,'' he said.

J.J. Redick had 20 points for Philadelphia. Robert Covington added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

After falling behind 33-28 early in the second quarter, the 76ers went on a 13-1 surge to go ahead with 6:53 left in the opening half.

The Sixers led 68-55 early in the second half. After the Hornets went on a 16-3 surge to get within 72-71 midway through the third quarter, the 76ers scored 14 straight points to pull away.

''I think the runs they had the whole game were really fueled by turnovers,'' said Charlotte coach Steve Clifford, whose team committed 16 turnovers that led to 19 Philadelphia points. ''They create offense with their defense.''

Charlotte was led by Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with 16 points apiece. Willy Hernangomez added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

''I think it was too many mistakes,'' Hernangomez said. ''We turned the ball over a lot - and that's where they live.''

DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Dwight Howard played only 26 minutes for the Hornets, but had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his 13th straight double-double and 49th overall this season. Howard began the day ranked fourth in the NBA in the statistic, with only Karl-Anthony Towns (64), Andre Drummond (58) and Russell Westbrook (54) having record more.

TIP-INS

76ers: Brown certainly has had to deal with Embiid being out of his lineup before, but offered great sympathy for the most recent injury (orbital fracture) that will keep him for the rest of the regular season. ''For him to continue to have setbacks, you feel for him,'' Brown said of Embiid, a 2014 first-round pick who missed the entire 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, 51 games in the 2016-17 season and will miss 19 games this season.

Hornets: Cody Zeller's sore left knee kept him out of a fourth straight game Clifford thinks the 7-foot center may not play again this season. ''I would say we're at the stage now where it almost becomes, `Why?''' Clifford said of Zeller, who has missed 40 games this season with right and left knee injuries.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Nets on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Visit Bulls on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
54.0 Field Goal % 43.2
53.9 Three Point % 43.1
56.4 Free Throw % 86.3
+ 1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
  Willy Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Team rebound 0:16
  Personal foul on Justin Anderson 0:16
+ 3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes 0:39
  Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
  Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez 0:48
  Frank Kaminsky missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
  Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez 0:52
  Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot 0:55
Team Stats
Points 119 102
Field Goals 48-94 (51.1%) 33-82 (40.2%)
3-Pointers 14-32 (43.8%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 27-34 (79.4%)
Total Rebounds 54 49
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 37 31
Team 10 9
Assists 36 17
Steals 15 8
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 24 13
Technicals 0 0
B. Simmons PG 25
20 PTS, 8 REB, 15 AST
W. Hernangomez C 41
15 PTS, 11 REB
1234T
away team logo 76ers 46-30 28323128119
home team logo Hornets 34-44 29222724102
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 46-30 108.8 PPG 47.2 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Hornets 34-44 107.6 PPG 45.4 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
M. Belinelli SG 12.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.4 APG 48.4 FG%
M. Kidd-Gilchrist SF 9.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.0 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Belinelli SG 22 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
M. Kidd-Gilchrist SF 16 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
51.1 FG% 40.2
43.8 3PT FG% 30.0
90.0 FT% 79.4
76ers
Starters
J. Redick
B. Simmons
R. Covington
E. Ilyasova
A. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Redick 28 20 2 2 0 0 3 2 7/15 5/8 1/1 0 2 23 0
B. Simmons 31 20 8 15 3 2 1 0 10/17 0/0 0/0 1 7 62 +21
R. Covington 33 17 11 3 7 0 1 5 7/21 1/9 2/2 2 9 40 +9
E. Ilyasova 26 16 3 1 0 1 2 6 5/8 4/7 2/2 0 3 20 +6
A. Johnson 30 4 5 3 1 1 1 3 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 5 16 +13
Bench
M. Belinelli
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
M. Fultz
F. Korkmaz
J. Anderson
J. Bayless
D. Jackson
J. Embiid
D. Saric
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 30 22 1 3 1 0 5 2 9/10 3/4 1/1 0 1 25 +23
R. Holmes 17 6 9 1 0 0 0 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 17 +5
T. McConnell 18 6 3 4 2 1 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 2 20 +14
M. Fultz 16 4 1 4 1 0 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 1 13 -4
F. Korkmaz 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 -1
J. Anderson 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 1 0 2 -1
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Saric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 119 44 36 15 5 14 24 48/94 14/32 9/10 7 37 241 +85
Hornets
Starters
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
K. Walker
D. Howard
N. Batum
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 32 16 5 0 2 0 0 2 6/13 0/0 4/4 1 4 23 -21
K. Walker 25 10 1 4 0 1 4 0 2/7 1/5 5/5 0 1 16 -12
D. Howard 25 10 10 0 1 1 1 2 4/7 0/0 2/5 1 9 21 -13
N. Batum 22 8 4 3 0 1 4 3 3/9 0/3 2/2 1 3 15 -11
M. Williams 22 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 2/9 1/3 0/0 0 3 10 -11
Bench
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
J. Lamb
F. Kaminsky
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
T. Graham
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Monk 24 16 2 3 1 2 5 1 6/13 4/9 0/0 0 2 22 -6
W. Hernangomez 22 15 11 0 2 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 11/14 6 5 28 -4
J. Lamb 23 12 2 2 2 1 0 3 5/13 2/4 0/0 0 2 21 -5
F. Kaminsky 25 10 2 2 0 0 2 0 3/8 1/5 3/4 0 2 14 -6
J. Stone 15 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 5 +4
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 102 40 17 8 7 16 13 33/82 9/30 27/34 9 31 175 -85
NBA Scores