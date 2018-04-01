PHO
Warriors shake off rough start and roll past Suns

  • Apr 01, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) The Warriors began their day with encouraging news about injured guard Patrick McCaw and ended it with another brilliant performance from Kevin Durant.

Durant had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Golden State overcame a sloppy start to beat Phoenix 117-107 on Sunday night, handing the Suns their franchise-record 15th consecutive loss.

The defending NBA champs have sputtered some recently while Stephen Curry recovers from a left knee injury. But with two weeks until the postseason begins, the Warriors haven't lost their edge, starting with Durant.

''Kevin is going to be Kevin no matter what,'' Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. ''He's got as much ability as anybody, pretty much anybody ever in the history of the game. Put him out there with Steph, great. Put him out there without Steph, great. He's still going to get any shot he wants and dominate a game.''

Draymond Green added 13 points and 12 assists, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Quinn Cook had 19 points for Golden State. The Warriors have won two straight since dropping four of five.

Durant carried the Warriors through their slow start, had 17 points by halftime and made three of four shots down the stretch to help Golden State to its 14th consecutive win against Phoenix.

The reigning Finals MVP, Durant said he is still working himself back into shape after a rib injury sidelined him for a handful of games.

''I feel pretty good,'' Durant said. ''I know it will take me a couple games to get there but I'm feeling all right now.''

Golden State's victory was the 263rd under Kerr, tying him for third-most in franchise history. Al Attles (557) and Don Nelson (422) hold the top two spots.

Hours before the game, the Warriors received promising news about McCaw, who was released from a Sacramento hospital with a bruised lumbar spine following a terrifying fall during Saturday's game against the Kings.

McCaw was able to leave UC Davis Medical Center and was walking after undergoing a series of tests. He is scheduled to be re-examined by a specialist Thursday.

''Just a huge relief,'' Kerr said. ''Scariest thing I've ever experienced on a basketball floor for sure.''

Golden State had all sorts of problems in the first half. The Warriors committed three turnovers in the first 74 seconds and repeatedly allowed the Suns to drive unimpeded to the hoop and take open shots from the perimeter.

Kerr's club began turning things around late in the second quarter shortly after Suns' two-way player Danuel House pump-faked past Nick Young, threw the ball off the backboard then grabbed it and dunked.

Trailing 59-58 at halftime, the Warriors outscored the Suns 36-18 in the third to move in front for good.

Phoenix couldn't keep up and fell to an NBA-worst 19-59.

''I think our guys compete well for young guys playing against this team,'' Suns interim coach Jay Triano said. ''It's unfortunate we couldn't withstand a little bit of that barrage of 3s.''

Marquese Chriss and Josh Jackson scored 22 points apiece for the Suns, who last won on Feb. 28 and have dropped 25 of 26.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State last lost to the Suns on Nov. 9, 2014 in Phoenix. ... Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) and Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle) did not play. ... The Warriors finished March with a 7-7 record, ending their run of 32 consecutive months with a winning record that was the third-longest in NBA history.

NO EXCUSES

Kerr blamed part of the Warriors slow start on the emotional night the team had in Sacramento and the ensuing concern about McCaw. Durant disagreed.

''More than anything it was some technical things that we should have worked on,'' Durant said. ''I turned the ball over the second play of the game after Draymond threw a turnover. Once we simplified it and just played simple ball, we were able to gain the lead.''

ADD ONE MORE TO THE LIST

The Suns went into the game without Devin Booker (right hand sprain), Elfrid Payton (left knee tendinopathy), Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation). Then Troy Daniels sore ankle tightened up at halftime, forcing him out of the game.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Play at Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Suns: Host the Kings on Tuesday.

Points 107 117
Field Goals 41-90 (45.6%) 48-89 (53.9%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 13-28 (46.4%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 45 48
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 33 38
Team 3 3
Assists 26 31
Steals 8 10
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
J. Jackson SG 20
22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
K. Durant SF 35
29 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-59 24351830107
home team logo Warriors 56-21 22363623117
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
away team logo Suns 19-59 103.8 PPG 44 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Warriors 56-21 113.9 PPG 43.7 RPG 29.5 APG
J. Jackson SG 12.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 42.1 FG%
K. Durant SF 26.3 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.4 APG 51.9 FG%
J. Jackson SG 22 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
K. Durant SF 29 PTS 11 REB 8 AST
45.6 FG% 53.9
35.5 3PT FG% 46.4
87.5 FT% 88.9
Suns
Starters
M. Chriss
J. Jackson
D. Bender
T. Ulis
T. Daniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chriss 30 22 9 1 1 1 4 4 9/15 1/2 3/5 2 7 31 -9
J. Jackson 35 22 2 5 2 1 1 2 9/23 2/6 2/2 0 2 36 -10
D. Bender 35 14 10 1 0 0 2 1 5/9 4/6 0/0 1 9 24 -15
T. Ulis 41 12 4 9 2 0 5 1 5/14 1/4 1/1 2 2 31 -8
T. Daniels 18 2 0 1 1 0 1 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 0 4 -7
Bench
D. House
A. Williams
A. Peters
S. Harrison
J. Dudley
B. Knight
A. Len
D. Reed
E. Payton
T. Warren
D. Booker
T. Chandler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. House 34 16 6 3 0 2 0 1 6/11 1/5 3/3 2 4 30 -2
A. Williams 17 8 6 3 2 0 1 0 3/7 0/0 2/2 0 6 21 -1
A. Peters 12 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/2 1/1 1 0 6 +5
S. Harrison 14 5 4 3 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 3 15 -3
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 107 42 26 8 4 15 12 41/90 11/31 14/16 9 33 198 -50
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
D. Green
K. Looney
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 34 29 11 8 0 2 1 1 12/19 3/6 2/2 0 11 57 +29
K. Thompson 32 23 2 2 2 0 1 0 10/19 2/5 1/1 0 2 30 +1
Q. Cook 34 19 4 6 3 0 2 1 7/11 3/5 2/2 0 4 36 +24
D. Green 34 13 6 12 2 1 3 3 5/8 3/5 0/0 0 6 43 +10
K. Looney 24 5 4 0 1 2 0 3 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 3 12 +10
Bench
J. Bell
N. Young
S. Livingston
D. West
J. McGee
D. Jones
Z. Pachulia
S. Curry
O. Casspi
P. McCaw
C. Boucher
A. Iguodala
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Bell 16 10 5 1 1 0 1 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 4 17 +9
N. Young 25 6 5 1 1 0 1 0 2/8 2/7 0/0 1 4 13 -4
S. Livingston 14 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 -18
D. West 11 4 4 1 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/0 2/2 2 2 8 -17
J. McGee 4 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1 5 -1
D. Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
Z. Pachulia 5 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +9
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 117 45 31 10 7 14 14 48/89 13/28 8/9 7 38 227 +50
