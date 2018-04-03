LAL
Rubio scores 31, leads Jazz past Lakers 117-110

  • Apr 03, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Ricky Rubio scored 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting, added eight assists and six rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110 on Tuesday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 26 points while Rudy Gobert chipped in 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Six players scored in double figures to lead the Jazz (45-33) to their third straight win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points and Kyle Kuzma had 26 for the Lakers.

Los Angeles hung tough despite only having nine players available. Brandon Ingram missed his second straight game (concussion) and Lonzo Ball was sidelined for a third consecutive game (left knee contusion).

The Lakers took control out of the gate behind some hot shooting. Los Angeles scored on its first nine possessions, going 8 of 8 from the field in that stretch. Kuzma did much of the damage, making all four of his first-quarter baskets in that juncture. It helped the Lakers build a 20-11 lead.

Los Angeles scored on a pair of turnovers by Mitchell and used it as a springboard to build up a 43-31 lead early in the second quarter. Tyler Ennis capped a 9-0 run with a floater to give the Lakers their 12-point margin.

It didn't last long once Rubio took over. Rubio scored 15 points over the final 6:28 of the second quarter. He went 4 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free throw line in that stretch. His final two baskets came on back-to-back possessions in the final minute before halftime and gave Utah a 65-60 halftime lead.

The Jazz built a 15-point, third-quarter lead, going up 91-76 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Mitchell. Los Angeles cut it to 95-91 on Josh Hart's jumper to open the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Caldwell-Pope went 5 of 5 from the field in the first half, including three 3-pointers, and totaled 14 points before halftime. . The Lakers shot 14 of 28 from 3-point range. . Kuzma played his first NBA game in Utah, where he spent three seasons playing for the University of Utah (2014-17).

Jazz: Rubio scored 25 first-half points, the most for any Jazz player this season. He set the previous mark with 23 first-half points against San Antonio on Feb. 3. . Utah outscored the Lakers 23-12 in second-chance points. The Jazz also led 50-34 in points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Lakers: They host the Spurs on Wednesday.

Jazz: They host the Clippers on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
D. Mitchell
45 SG
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
56.1 Field Goal % 43.7
56.3 Three Point % 43.7
70.4 Free Throw % 80.8
+ 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:03
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 1st of 3 free throws 0:03
  Team rebound 0:03
  Shooting foul on Joe Ingles 0:03
+ 1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
  Joe Ingles missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Team rebound 0:08
  Personal foul on Channing Frye 0:08
  Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles 0:08
  Channing Frye missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
Team Stats
Points 110 117
Field Goals 36-74 (48.6%) 43-89 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 14-33 (42.4%)
Free Throws 24-36 (66.7%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 57
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 32 33
Team 10 10
Assists 23 29
Steals 7 10
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
12 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
R. Rubio PG 3
31 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 33-44 31292921110
home team logo Jazz 45-33 24413022117
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 33-44 108.2 PPG 46.4 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Jazz 45-33 103.7 PPG 43 RPG 22.1 APG
Key Players
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 13.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.2 APG 42.6 FG%
R. Rubio PG 12.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.4 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 28 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
R. Rubio PG 31 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
48.6 FG% 48.3
50.0 3PT FG% 42.4
66.7 FT% 63.0
Lakers
Starters
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
J. Randle
B. Lopez
A. Caruso
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 40 28 5 1 1 1 1 5 8/14 5/9 7/8 0 5 36 -16
K. Kuzma 36 26 6 1 1 0 4 4 9/18 1/4 7/12 0 6 31 -13
J. Randle 35 12 12 9 0 0 5 4 3/9 0/0 6/10 2 10 37 -16
B. Lopez 26 11 2 1 1 1 0 1 4/10 2/4 1/2 1 1 17 -18
A. Caruso 15 3 0 2 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 6 -9
Bench
J. Hart
T. Ennis
C. Frye
I. Zubac
I. Thomas
T. Wear
B. Ingram
T. Bryant
G. Payton II
L. Ball
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Hart 35 11 4 3 2 1 1 3 3/4 2/3 3/4 0 4 23 +5
T. Ennis 22 10 7 5 2 1 4 2 5/10 0/2 0/0 3 4 26 +10
C. Frye 16 9 1 1 0 0 0 2 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1 12 +10
I. Zubac 10 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 3 +12
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wear - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 110 39 23 7 5 16 23 36/74 14/28 24/36 7 32 191 -35
Jazz
Starters
R. Rubio
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Rubio 33 31 6 8 0 0 2 1 10/16 4/7 7/7 2 4 51 +16
D. Mitchell 35 26 6 2 1 0 2 2 10/21 4/8 2/4 3 3 35 +17
D. Favors 29 15 8 0 1 0 1 3 7/11 0/2 1/2 2 6 23 +1
J. Ingles 34 13 3 7 2 0 1 3 4/8 3/6 2/4 1 2 31 +6
R. Gobert 36 12 16 5 2 3 5 3 5/10 0/0 2/5 4 12 38 +17
Bench
J. Crowder
D. Exum
J. Jerebko
R. O'Neale
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
R. Neto
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 29 12 2 3 3 1 2 4 3/9 3/7 3/4 1 1 22 0
D. Exum 14 6 1 3 1 0 1 2 3/9 0/2 0/1 0 1 13 -9
J. Jerebko 9 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -7
R. O'Neale 17 0 4 1 0 0 0 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 3 6 -6
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 117 47 29 10 5 14 22 43/89 14/33 17/27 14 33 223 +35
