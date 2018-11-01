SA
DeRozan, Aldridge help Spurs blow out Suns 120-90

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 01, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) DeMar DeRozan and coach Gregg Popovich had a talk before Wednesday night's game about DeRozan's playing time this season.

The hope was DeRozan could get a bit more rest. It worked out just right for DeRozan, Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs in their 120-90 win over the Phoenix Suns.

DeRozan scored 20 of his 25 points in the first half, LaMarcus Aldridge added 24 points and the Spurs routed the Suns for their third straight victory. DeRozan and Aldridge, Nos. 1 and 2 in the NBA in minutes per game going in, sat out the entire fourth quarter with the Spurs comfortably ahead.

''That was big,'' said DeRozan, who was averaging 38.9 minutes per game. ''That was one thing that was on my mind today. To go out there and do what we're supposed to do so we'd be able to rest.''

The Spurs led by 31 during the second quarter en route to a fifth straight win over Phoenix. Aldridge scored 16 points in the third. He and DeRozan combined to make 20 of 25 shots.

''It's always nice to get some rest,'' Aldridge said. ''I thought guys came in focused from the beginning. It's always nice when your shots go in. DeMar started out hot and I got it going in the third, and that always makes it easy for us.''

The Suns have lost six straight and joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards at 1-6, tied for the NBA's worst. T.J. Warren, in his first start of the season, led Phoenix with 21 points. Suns rookie Mikal Bridges added a career-best 16 points.

''The final score is basically saying a lot where we're at as a team,'' Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said.

The Spurs closed out the first quarter on a 15-2 run after the game was tied at 13. San Antonio went up 40-22 on DeRozan's fastbreak dunk with 7:34 left in the first half.

DeRozan made 8 of 10 shots in the first half, many on drives to the basket.

The Spurs made 24 of 41 shots in the first half and turned the game into a blowout with the Suns struggling on the offensive end. San Antonio stayed hot, making 55.4 percent of its shots.

Marco Belinelli's fadeaway 3-pointer with 2:12 left in the first half made the score 60-29. The Spurs led by 32 points during the fourth quarter.

The Suns scored the final 10 points of the first half to trail by 21 at the break.

''We're going to come back and we're going to learn and watch some film and get better,'' Bridges said. ''Just playing as a team, going out there and just fighting.''

Spurs: San Antonio will be back in Phoenix in two weeks for the second meeting of the season between the two teams. ... DeRozan has led the Spurs in scoring in six of their seven games. ... F Rudy Gay came up hobbling after missing a layup late in the third quarter, but shook it off and remained in the game.

Suns: Phoenix played its third straight game without star guard Devin Booker, who is still dealing with a hamstring strain. ... G Isaiah Canaan (left ankle strain) was held out. ... G Josh Jackson played despite a bruised left toe. ... The Suns are 8-10 on Halloween.

Aldridge inadvertently tipped up a pass from DeRozan, and the ball dropped into the net for two points with 8:56 left in the third quarter. The two shared a smile as they headed back on defense.

YOUNG SUNS RUNNING POINT

With Canaan out, the Suns began the game with rookie Elie Okobo at point guard making his first career start. Backing him up was another rookie, De'Anthony Melton, who had been inactive for the past three games. Melton played a season high 20 minutes.

Spurs: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Suns: Host the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
D. Ayton
22 C
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
52.1 Field Goal % 61.6
49.3 Three Point % 64.4
87.0 Free Throw % 85.7
  Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl 0:02
  Quincy Pondexter missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu 0:28
+ 2 Chimezie Metu made floating jump shot, assist by Quincy Pondexter 0:42
  Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl 0:44
  Chimezie Metu missed layup 0:47
  Bad pass turnover on Troy Daniels, stolen by Chimezie Metu 0:53
  Team rebound 1:01
  Dante Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
+ 2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Troy Daniels 1:20
+ 1 Chimezie Metu made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
Team Stats
Points 120 90
Field Goals 46-83 (55.4%) 35-90 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 24-26 (92.3%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 54 44
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 41 28
Team 7 9
Assists 24 21
Steals 7 10
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 15 26
Technicals 0 0
D. DeRozan SG 10
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
T. Warren SF 12
21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 5-2 28323426120
home team logo Suns 1-6 1524272490
O/U 213.5, PHO +6.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 5-2 96.8 PPG 37.6 RPG 19.0 APG
home team logo Suns 1-6 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 27.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 7.3 APG 52.1 FG%
T. Warren SF 16.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.4 APG 51.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 25 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
T. Warren SF 21 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
55.4 FG% 38.9
22.2 3PT FG% 25.0
92.3 FT% 77.8
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
B. Forbes
D. Cunningham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 27 25 4 3 1 1 1 1 10/12 0/0 5/5 0 4 36 +24
L. Aldridge 23 24 3 1 0 1 3 3 10/13 0/0 4/4 1 2 27 +11
R. Gay 22 12 8 0 0 0 2 1 5/9 1/2 1/2 0 8 18 +24
B. Forbes 22 7 1 7 1 0 1 1 3/7 0/3 1/1 0 1 22 +25
D. Cunningham 26 4 3 3 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 2 12 +3
Bench
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
P. Gasol
Q. Pondexter
D. Bertans
C. Metu
J. Poeltl
D. Murray
D. White
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 23 14 4 2 0 0 3 1 5/14 1/6 3/4 1 3 19 +12
P. Mills 20 9 1 1 1 0 2 3 2/6 1/3 4/4 0 1 11 +5
P. Gasol 16 8 9 4 0 3 1 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 9 27 +17
Q. Pondexter 18 6 4 1 2 0 0 2 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 3 14 +2
D. Bertans 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 4 12 +19
C. Metu 6 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 2 7 +6
J. Poeltl 8 2 4 1 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 9 +2
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 120 47 24 7 6 14 15 46/83 4/18 24/26 6 41 214 +150
Suns
Starters
T. Warren
T. Ariza
D. Ayton
E. Okobo
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Warren 35 21 3 3 0 1 1 2 8/16 1/2 4/4 0 3 30 -15
T. Ariza 30 14 7 3 2 0 0 0 4/11 2/4 4/4 2 5 29 -16
D. Ayton 30 13 8 0 0 0 3 4 6/13 0/0 1/1 4 4 18 -17
E. Okobo 28 8 4 5 1 0 2 3 3/9 0/2 2/2 0 4 21 -12
J. Jackson 20 4 1 2 0 1 1 2 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 1 9 -17
Bench
M. Bridges
D. Melton
T. Daniels
D. Bender
T. Chandler
R. Anderson
J. Crawford
R. Holmes
I. Canaan
G. King
D. Booker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bridges 27 16 1 3 2 0 1 2 6/9 1/2 3/4 0 1 24 -13
D. Melton 19 7 2 1 3 1 2 5 3/12 1/6 0/0 0 2 13 -18
T. Daniels 12 3 2 2 2 0 2 4 1/7 1/6 0/0 0 2 9 -2
D. Bender 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -2
T. Chandler 8 2 4 0 0 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/3 1 3 4 -6
R. Anderson 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -16
J. Crawford 9 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -11
R. Holmes 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
I. Canaan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 90 35 21 10 3 15 26 35/90 6/24 14/18 7 28 165 -150
NBA Scores