Davis scores 43 points, Pelicans tally to beat Knicks

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Anthony Davis scored a season-high 43 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 129-124 on Friday night.

Julius Randle had 19 points and 11 rebounds, including a crucial put-back of Davis' missed free throw to make it 124-121 with 1:23 left.

After Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a 3 for the tie, Holiday hit from deep to widen New Orleans' lead to six with 35 seconds left.

Holiday finished with 24 points and 10 assists, and Nikola Mirotic had 12 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.

The Knicks fell to a fourth straight loss after controlling nearly all but the final six minutes of the game.

Hardaway scored 30 points, and Trey Burke had 24 on 10-fo-13 shooting for the Knicks. They led by as many as 19 points in the first half before losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Emmanuel Mudiay added 19 points. The Knicks shot 49 percent (48 of 98) but were outrebounded 54-44 and allowed the Pelicans to snag seven offensive rebounds and score eight second-chance points in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Kevin Knox and Allonzo Trier each scored 11 points. ... Center Mitchell Robinson, who is from the New Orleans suburb of Chalmette, had seven points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. ...

Pelicans: Point guard Elfrid Payton returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a sprained right ankle, only to fracture a finger in his left hand after eight minutes on the court. He did not return to the game and missed all three of his shots before his latest injury. ... The Pelicans missed 24 of 34 3-point attempts and turned the ball over 15 times. ... New Orleans scored 68 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Wrap up a three-game trip in Orlando on Sunday night.

Pelicans: Host Denver on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr.
3 G
A. Davis
23 PF
37.8 Min. Per Game 37.8
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
41.8 Field Goal % 47.9
41.6 Three Point % 45.5
81.9 Free Throw % 76.1
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 0:04
  Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina 0:14
+ 1 Trey Burke made free throw 0:27
  Shooting foul on E'Twaun Moore 0:27
+ 2 Trey Burke made driving layup 0:27
+ 3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 0:51
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Knox 1:04
Team Stats
Points 124 129
Field Goals 48-98 (49.0%) 48-99 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 10-34 (29.4%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 23-32 (71.9%)
Total Rebounds 49 68
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 32 43
Team 5 14
Assists 15 27
Steals 10 5
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 13 15
Fouls 31 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Hardaway Jr. G 3
30 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
43 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 4-12 32323228124
home team logo Pelicans 8-7 16383441129
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 4-12 106.1 PPG 45.5 RPG 19.0 APG
home team logo Pelicans 8-7 117.0 PPG 48 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr. G 22.9 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.9 APG 42.0 FG%
A. Davis PF 25.0 PPG 12.7 RPG 4.6 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Hardaway Jr. G 30 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
A. Davis PF 43 PTS 17 REB 5 AST
49.0 FG% 48.5
32.4 3PT FG% 29.4
70.8 FT% 71.9
Knicks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Mudiay
A. Trier
K. Knox
M. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 38 30 8 2 2 0 3 2 9/23 4/12 8/10 2 6 41 -5
E. Mudiay 22 19 6 0 2 2 1 0 8/12 2/3 1/2 0 6 28 +10
A. Trier 32 11 2 5 0 1 1 2 4/11 1/4 2/2 1 1 23 -9
K. Knox 20 11 5 2 1 0 2 4 4/9 3/6 0/1 2 3 19 +3
M. Robinson 24 7 7 1 1 1 1 5 3/6 0/0 1/2 4 3 17 +2
Bench
T. Burke
E. Kanter
D. Dotson
N. Vonleh
F. Ntilikina
C. Lee
L. Thomas
M. Hezonja
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 25 24 1 1 1 1 1 3 10/13 1/2 3/5 0 1 28 -8
E. Kanter 15 8 5 0 1 0 2 4 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 2 12 -2
D. Dotson 18 6 2 0 2 0 1 2 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 2 9 0
N. Vonleh 27 4 6 2 0 1 1 4 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 6 14 0
F. Ntilikina 14 4 2 2 0 0 0 5 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 2 10 -16
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 124 44 15 10 6 13 31 48/98 11/34 17/24 12 32 201 -25
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Holiday
E. Moore
N. Mirotic
E. Payton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 40 43 17 5 1 1 2 2 16/25 1/4 10/15 4 13 70 +10
J. Holiday 35 24 4 10 1 1 4 3 9/18 3/5 3/3 1 3 46 +6
E. Moore 30 13 2 1 0 0 0 5 6/11 1/3 0/0 0 2 17 +3
N. Mirotic 27 12 10 1 0 1 0 2 4/11 2/8 2/2 1 9 25 -7
E. Payton 8 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -12
Bench
J. Randle
F. Jackson
W. Johnson
I. Clark
D. Miller
S. Hill
J. Okafor
K. Williams
T. Frazier
C. Diallo
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 30 19 11 2 1 0 3 4 7/10 0/2 5/8 3 8 32 +4
F. Jackson 11 6 1 0 0 0 3 2 2/3 1/2 1/2 0 1 4 -2
W. Johnson 12 5 1 0 1 1 2 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1 6 -8
I. Clark 14 4 1 3 0 0 0 2 1/8 0/1 2/2 1 0 11 +6
D. Miller 29 3 6 5 0 1 0 0 1/6 1/6 0/0 1 5 20 +25
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 129 54 27 5 5 15 25 48/99 10/34 23/32 11 43 232 +25
NBA Scores