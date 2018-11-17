OKC
George, Adams lead Thunder past Phoenix 110-100

  • Nov 17, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) Paul George scored 32 points, Steven Adams added 26 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 110-100 on Saturday night, their 10th victory in 11 games.

The Thunder played without Russell Westbrook for the sixth straight game. He missed the first five with a sprained ankle, but the team said his absence on Saturday was for ''personal reasons.''

But Oklahoma City was in control most of the night anyway, leading by as many as 18 points and beating the Suns for the third time this season with two of the victories coming without Westbrook.

T.J. Warren scored 23, Deandre Ayton 21 and Devin Booker 16 for Phoenix, which was trying to win consecutive games for the first time this season after beating San Antonio on Wednesday night.

The Thunder outscored Phoenix 17-4 to start the second half, capped by an 11-0 run that put Oklahoma City up 64-46 on George's 20-footer with 7:05 left in the third quarter. Booker and Josh Jackson each sank 3s in an 8-0 spurt that cut it to 64-54. But Oklahoma City, dominating the game inside, rebuilt the lead to 18 before Jamal Crawford scored the last four points of the quarter to cut the Thunder's advantage to 79-65 entering the fourth.

Down 93-78 after George's two free throws with 5:27 to play, the Suns mounted an 11-2 run to cut it to 95-89 on Warren's 3-pointer with 3:45 remaining. But Adams scored on an offensive rebound and broke free for a dunk and was fouled for a three-point play to boost the lead to 100-89. Phoenix never came closer than seven after that.

The game was close through a sloppy first half, when neither team could shoot better than 38 percent.

Oklahoma City led 47-42 at the break, despite 12 turnovers. But Phoenix could turn them into just seven points.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook practiced with the team on Friday and was at the Saturday shoot-around. ... Oklahoma City improved to 5-1 in games since Westbrook was hurt. ... The Thunder's two previous victories over Phoenix were in Oklahoma City, the most recent on Tuesday. ... Oklahoma City won its first road game against a Western Conference foe.

Suns: Trevor Ariza missed his second straight game for personal reasons. ... Warren had his fifth straight 20-point game, a career best. .... Booker was only 5 of 16 from the field, but matched his career best with 12 assists, a mark he set on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Sacramento on Monday night.

Suns: Open a four-game road trip at Philadelphia on Monday.

Key Players
P. George
13 SF
D. Booker
1 SG
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
41.6 Field Goal % 42.7
41.3 Three Point % 43.1
83.1 Free Throw % 84.8
  Defensive rebound by Steven Adams 0:17
  Devin Booker missed running Jump Shot 0:19
+ 1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges 0:23
+ 1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:39
  Team rebound 0:39
  Deandre Ayton missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:39
  Shooting foul on Dennis Schroder 0:39
+ 2 Jerami Grant made driving layup 0:47
+ 1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
Team Stats
Points 110 100
Field Goals 38-85 (44.7%) 37-82 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 27-32 (84.4%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 62 42
Offensive 14 4
Defensive 38 27
Team 10 11
Assists 17 24
Steals 9 14
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 20 28
Technicals 0 0
P. George SF 13
32 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
D. Booker SG 1
18 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 10-5 30173231110
home team logo Suns 3-12 25172335100
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 10-5 111.0 PPG 46.8 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Suns 3-12 102.2 PPG 41.1 RPG 23.6 APG
Key Players
P. George SF 23.5 PPG 7.6 RPG 4.6 APG 41.7 FG%
T. Warren SF 17.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.2 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SF 32 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
T. Warren SF 23 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
44.7 FG% 45.1
29.2 3PT FG% 41.4
84.4 FT% 66.7
Thunder
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
D. Schroder
J. Grant
H. Diallo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 39 32 11 2 3 3 5 2 9/22 3/10 11/11 1 10 48 +12
S. Adams 36 26 10 0 1 0 3 5 11/15 0/0 4/5 5 5 34 -2
D. Schroder 35 15 5 7 4 0 5 2 6/15 1/3 2/2 1 4 33 +9
J. Grant 32 14 6 3 0 2 0 2 4/7 1/2 5/7 1 5 28 +14
H. Diallo 19 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 2 7 +7
Bench
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
P. Patterson
N. Noel
R. Felton
R. Westbrook
A. Nader
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Ferguson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 25 12 4 1 0 0 1 4 4/8 1/3 3/3 1 3 17 -4
P. Patterson 15 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 1/3 1/2 1 2 7 -4
N. Noel 11 4 6 0 1 2 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 4 12 +12
R. Felton 13 2 1 3 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 7 +1
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 110 52 17 9 7 18 20 38/85 7/24 27/32 14 38 193 +45
Suns
Starters
T. Warren
D. Ayton
D. Booker
M. Bridges
I. Canaan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Warren 40 23 5 1 1 1 2 3 10/19 2/4 1/2 1 4 30 -8
D. Ayton 35 19 9 1 1 0 2 3 9/18 0/1 1/2 1 8 29 +3
D. Booker 39 18 4 11 0 0 1 5 6/17 3/8 3/4 0 4 43 -10
M. Bridges 30 14 2 2 4 2 2 6 4/7 3/5 3/3 0 2 24 -13
I. Canaan 24 8 0 2 2 0 0 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 0 14 -15
Bench
J. Crawford
J. Jackson
R. Holmes
D. Bender
D. Melton
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
E. Okobo
T. Ariza
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crawford 23 7 0 5 1 0 1 3 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 0 17 +2
J. Jackson 17 7 3 0 4 1 3 2 2/6 1/1 2/4 1 2 12 +3
R. Holmes 12 4 5 0 0 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 2/4 1 4 11 -13
D. Bender 7 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 3 -2
D. Melton 9 0 3 0 1 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 2 +3
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 100 31 24 14 6 14 28 37/82 12/29 14/21 4 27 185 -50
NBA Scores